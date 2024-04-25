In this article, we will be navigating through the 11 tips to get approved for a mortgage. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Tips to Get Approved for a Mortgage.

The Global Mortgage Market

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global mortgage lending market was valued at $11.48 trillion in 2021 and is expected to reach $27.5 trillion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. Region-wise, North America dominates the market and is home to the largest mortgage lenders globally.

What’s Currently Happening in the Market?

As reported by Fitch Ratings, global mortgage rates have been forecasted to remain high in 2024 and 2025, thereby negatively impacting home sales and demand. New construction has already not been capable of catering to the growing demand in most of the countries in the world. Higher rates in the long term are also expected to restrict home price growth or even result in dropping home prices. Previously, we have discussed countries with the highest mortgage rates. At the same time, a modest growth in home prices has been expected. This growth will be the strongest in countries including Australia, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. China, France, and Japan will be witnessing home price declines while the United Kingdom will see flat home prices.

Keeping the global context in mind, elevated mortgage rates are especially harming the US real estate market. On April 3, CNBC reported that mortgage demand in the US remained restricted amidst high interest rates as applications for a mortgage to purchase a home dropped by a weekly 13%. Simultaneously, applications to refinance a home fell by a weekly 5%. The dilemma impacts both homebuyers and homeowners. While those who wish to buy a home continue to witness high costs and a shortage of inventory, existing homeowners feel reluctant to refinance at high rates. While lack of affordability stops many from entering the home buying process, some of the legit reasons to back out of a home purchase have also been discussed.

Long Term Trends in the US Mortgage Market

2021 began with new record low mortgage rates when the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 2.65%. The low rate drove many buyers to the housing market. However, the decline in rates was offset by the growing home prices while inventory remained limited. A modest rise in interest rates was predicted for the rest of 2021 which raised concerns about how American homebuyers would be subject to reduced affordability amidst a shortage of inventory.

In an attempt to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve approved its first interest rate hike in March 2022. This hike was reported to be the first increase since December 2018. Mortgage rates climbed from 3.22% in the first week of January to 5.55% in the week of June 23, 2022. The consequence of the rate hikes was an increase in borrowing costs for consumers. This led many of the consumers to turn to an adjustable-rate mortgage instead of fixed mortgages. The share of mortgage applications for adjustable-rate loans increased to 12.6% in June and 12.2% in July 2022, thereby marking the first time this share exceeded 12% since 2007.

The end of 2022 came as a relief for the US would-be homebuyers. This was because mortgage rates were expected to fall in 2023, as reported by CNBC on August 29, 2022. Fannie Mac had predicted the mortgage rate to decline to an average of 4.5% in 2023. However, 2023 was a demoralizing year for many since the mortgage rate increased to 7.9% in October 2023, its highest since September 2000, as reported by Reuters. This resulted in mortgage applications declining to the slowest weekly pace since 1995 which pushed many would-be homebuyers out of the market.

After a year of discouraging circumstances for homebuyers, the 2024 housing market appears to be making a recovery. Homeowners who chose to hold onto their homes during high mortgage rates are returning to the market, resulting in a slightly improved supply of housing. This mortgage rate lock-in effect is expected to diminish over time. On the other hand, home prices are going to be flat or unchanged across the United States.

Top Mortgage Lenders in the US

Potential homebuyers feeling overwhelmed before entering the mortgage process for homebuying can seek help from leading mortgage companies such as Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP ), PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI ), and Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT ).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is known to offer various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies through its brand Mr. Cooper. Mr. Cooper serves as the largest non-bank mortgage servicer in the United States. It assists with the homebuying journey by closing the loan on time, offering an online Pre-Approval, and setting the buyer up with an experienced mortgage professional. Furthermore, purchasing a home with the company results in a reduction of the rate by 1% for the first year. Simultaneously, Rushmore Servicing is the specialty servicing brand of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and provides mortgage assistance to those homeowners who are under financial burden.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is another leading mortgage lender. The company claimed to have newly originated loans totaling $99 billion in unpaid principal balance in 2023. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) operates three business segments including loan production, loan servicing, and investment management. The company originates, acquires, and sells government-insured, conventional, and mortgage loans under its production segment. On the other hand, loan administration, collection, and default management activities are conducted by the servicing segment.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is a fintech platform company that enables home ownership and financial freedom for many. On February 5, the company’s subsidiary Rocket Homes reported that its real estate search app is now available on Apple Vision Pro. The app will display listings based on the homebuyers' location and enable them to immerse themselves in these spaces. Multiple listings can also be viewed side by side in Apple Vision Pro. Such a homebuying experience can cater to buyers who wish to virtually see the real estate property in any part of the country. The app will also be supporting Apple’s SharePlay through which buyers can virtually see the home together with any of their friends or family, via FaceTime.

You can also view some of the largest mortgage companies in the US. Now that we have navigated through the mortgage industry and its current dynamics, let’s move to the 11 tips to get approved for a mortgage.

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 11 tips to get approved for a mortgage, we carried out a consensus of over 10 sources to gather all the valid tips that can help in getting approved for a mortgage. Tips that appeared in more than 50% of our sources have been ranked on our list.

11. Consider Multiple Lenders

To secure the right kind of mortgage, borrowers must conduct initial research regarding lenders. They can rely on reviews or recommendations from those around who have had personal experiences. To be on the safe side, the lender can be contacted directly to have a better idea. Borrowers can consider different financial institutions and their requirements to see which one suits their needs the best. The interest rates, origination fees, points, and closing costs are also different among various lenders. Rates should also be compared across the lenders to get the best fit. In case borrowers are looking for lower down payments and credit scores, they can resort to banks offering programs that are part of the Federal Housing Administration loan program. Furthermore, the borrower can also know if something is wrong with their application in case more than one lender declines.

10. Consider Using a Mortgage Broker

A mortgage broker can help secure a mortgage by functioning as a bridge between the borrower and potential lenders. The broker helps find the interest rates and terms best suited to the borrower through a comparison of mortgage lenders. This tip also increases the borrower’s exposure to lenders who work only through brokers. Brokers can also negotiate the fees efficiently with the lenders. Hence, a credible broker can make the mortgage application process relatively smooth and hassle-free. However, this tip comes at the cost of a borrower fee or lender commission of the total loan amount that needs to be paid to the broker upon closing.

9. Consider Getting Preapproved

Before submitting an official mortgage application and experiencing the full underwriting process, getting a preapproval can take away a substantial burden. At the time of preapproval, the lender evaluates the income, assets, and credit score to see how much can be borrowed by the borrower. This is beneficial as the home sellers realize the borrower’s ability to secure financing. Furthermore, the borrower can look for houses keeping in view a more reasonable estimate rather than already deciding the kind of home he wants to purchase and then anxiously waiting during the assessment of the mortgage application.

8. Don't Apply for Other Credit Shortly Before a Mortgage

It is recommended not to apply for credit in three months or six months prior to getting a mortgage. Borrowers are deemed more desperate for borrowing if they have applied for credit multiple times during a shorter span. This is because lenders search the borrower’s credit file whenever they seek a loan. Hence, applying for credit before a mortgage can negatively impact the credit score thereby leading to the rejection of the mortgage application.

7. Avoid Late Rent Payments Prior to Closing

Rent payments made late can compromise the credit score and the chance to secure a mortgage. The rent history tells the lender if the borrower will be making mortgage payments on time. The lender usually examines the rent history of the borrower over the previous one or two years. In case the lender finds out that the rent payments have been late or simply missed, getting a mortgage can be hard. Especially for those with no credit cards or loans, rent history will be the determinant of how reliable they can be. Hence, borrowers without an extensive credit history need to keep this tip in mind before applying for a mortgage.

6. Gather Documents Needed for Your Mortgage Application

Documentation is an essential part of the mortgage approval process. This includes a proof of income which will be evaluated by the lender. Proof of assets including bank statements of retirement accounts, checking and savings accounts, and brokerage accounts can also strengthen the application. Documentation regarding any liabilities such as outstanding debts might also be needed by the lender. In case of gifted funds being used, a gift letter and a detailed paper trail are required. Hence, borrowers should prepare all the documents needed before they apply for a mortgage. Other additional documents for instance renters might need to show a letter indicating that they pay their rents timely.

