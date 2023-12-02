11 Ways To Improve Your Wardrobe Without Breaking the Bank

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You don’t have to be obsessed with fashion to want to improve your wardrobe. Your clothing says a lot about you, and it’s essential to look your best, but how can you look your best without going broke?



We’ve gathered the following ways to improve your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Declutter

The first step to having the wardrobe of your dreams may sound counterintuitive, but it starts with your current lineup, and that’s decluttering. Tap into your inner Marie Kondo and take everything out of your closet. As you put items back in your closet, inspect everything to make sure it’s something that not only fits but is something you want to wear. We often have aspirational clothing that we hold on to just in case we lose that weight or just in case we happen to go to these particular places. Instead, it sits there and collects dust. It’s time to let those items go so that you can bring items to improve your wardrobe. You can donate your items, give them to friends, sell them or simply throw them away if they are not in wearable condition.

Make a List of Items You Want and Need

Next, write out a list of items that you want and items that you need. For example, you may need a winter jacket, but you might not need that trendy blazer you saw on the cover of that magazine. Suppose you do want that blazer. Put it on your wants list. It’s about balancing items that are timeless with things that are currently in style.

Set a Budget

Before stepping foot into any store, set a budget. If you don’t know how much you have to spend on your new wardrobe, paying more is easier than you bargained for. Clothes can add up, so knowing how much you have to spend is essential. Some people put money aside for clothing every month, while others just make it a category item when the time comes.

Shop the Sales

Shopping the sales is a great way to make your money go further when trying to improve your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Many major retailers, such as Target, will have different items on sale at other times of the year. They might be having a sale of 30%-off on outerwear, such as sweaters and jackets, and then the next week, they might have a half-off sale on jeans. This is a great way to incorporate items you love slowly and at a discount.

Thrifting

If you’re open to the different items you can purchase, try thrifting. You might find exactly what you’re looking for — or something close to the style you had in mind. With thrifting, most items are cheaper and still have quality despite being used. Some clothing at thrift stores still have the original tags on them. Always look at the price tags because thrift stores pay attention to what brands are being donated and are marking up their items accordingly.

Subscription Boxes

There’s a subscription box for everything, and that includes clothing. Companies like Stitch Fix will send you clothing items based on your style that you can try before purchasing. For items you decide to keep, the company will credit your subscription fee toward your purchase, and you can send back whatever items you don’t want at no charge.

Another way to get items is to look into other subscription boxes. For example, a subscription box focused on clean and ethical sourcing might be offering a leather bag for a fraction of the price it usually is. Subscription boxes buy items in bulk for a discount, which enables them to pass the discount on to you as a consumer.

Shop Out of Season

If you don’t need an item immediately, consider shopping out of season. Retailers usually have stuff out for the next season before our current one is finished and will put the clothing “out of season” on clearance. Check the clearance racks to see what items you need or want and can incorporate into your wardrobe. Clearance items are usually 10%-50% off their original price.

Consider a Capsule Wardrobe

One way to look flawless without spending a lot is to create a capsule wardrobe. A capsule wardrobe typically consists of around 30 items of clothing that you can mix and match for different looks. A lot of capsule wardrobes are focused on just a few colors. This is why a capsule wardrobe can help you look polished and uniform no matter how many pieces you own or wear. Many successful people utilize a capsule wardrobe as it helps lessen decision fatigue. The theory behind decision fatigue is that the fewer choices you have to make throughout the day will keep your brain more energized for important things ahead.

Invest In Accessories

Another way to improve your wardrobe is to invest in accessories. You can change the whole look of an outfit with a fabulous necklace or bracelet. You can also update your outfit with a new pair of shoes or a new bag. Updating your accessories allows you to revise your look for that season without buying additional clothing. Depending on where you get your accessories, they can also be a lot cheaper than buying new clothing items.

Sell Items You No Longer Need

One way to stay within a clothing budget is to sell items you no longer need. If items are still in perfect condition, consider reselling them. Of course, some brands will make you more money or give you more store credit than others, but it is a way to recycle clothing just sitting there anyway.

Take Care of the Items You Already Have

The final advice to help you improve your wardrobe without breaking the bank is to take care of the items you already have. This means paying particular attention to those lovely purses, taking time to hem pants that may be too long, and washing and drying your clothes in the proper setting. One way to make your items last longer is to wash clothing in cold water and hang them dry.



You can have an excellent wardrobe without spending an arm and a leg to improve it. You can stretch your clothing budget by shopping wisely and making do without feeling a pinch.

