U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.60
    -43.15 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,891.18
    -311.04 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,706.26
    -104.27 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.36
    -19.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    -1.98 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +14.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4760
    -1.2640 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,891.96
    -555.36 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.34
    -15.13 (-3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

$110.8 Billion Worldwide Wearable Technology Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alphabet, Apple, Garmin and HTC Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global wearable technology market size reached US$ 49.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 110.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wearable technology is an advanced technological solution used in electronic devices, or gadgets, that can be comfortably worn on the body to track real-time biometric information. These devices can also be embedded into the clothing or implanted in the user's body.

Some of the commonly used devices integrated with wearable technology include smartwatches, head-mounted displays, smart jewelry, implantable devices and fitness trackers that enable the wearer to track pulse rate, heart rate, steps and sleep hours. These gadgets are hands-free and use microprocessors and sensors to receive and track information in real-time.

Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for sleek and compact health and fitness devices is providing a thrust to the market growth. They are used for monitoring the patients under intensive care and as prompt warning systems for the virus infection.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing next-generation displays and miniaturized sensors, which are used in head-mounted displays for high-end gaming and virtual and mixed reality experiences.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the widespread adoption of wearable devices among professional athletes and recreational fitness enthusiasts, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sony Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global wearable technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable technology market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global wearable technology market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Wearable Technology Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Wrist-Wear
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Eye-Wear and Head-Wear
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Foot-Wear
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Neck-Wear
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Body-Wear
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Consumer Electronics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Healthcare
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Enterprise and Industrial Application
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Alphabet Inc
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Apple Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Garmin Ltd.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 HTC Corporation
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Intel Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Qualcomm Incorporated
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Sony Corporation
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/325u1j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/110-8-billion-worldwide-wearable-technology-industry-to-2027---featuring-alphabet-apple-garmin-and-htc-among-others-301705170.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • Here's Who Owns Tesla Now That Elon Musk Is Selling Out

    Entrepreneurs sell out stock eventually, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no different. But he's still firmly in control of the company he co-founded.

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 50.2% to 59.6% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    The investment bank analysts who get paid to follow these stocks think they can make big gains in the coming year.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • Block May Look Cheap, but I'm Not Buying

    Block (NYSE: SQ), once a high-flying growth stock with an astronomical valuation, is down 59% in 2022. Its valuation has dropped from more than 15 times trailing-12-month sales to only 2, which is quite cheap for a growth stock. The first is Square, what used to be its eponymous business, which is focused on merchant transactions.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • Stocks: Meta rises, Adobe surges, real estate lags

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks like Meta and Adobe are trading as recession fears grow.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock is sinking today, and ironically it may be all about its early electric vehicle (EV) success. Ford shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 6.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET. Ford is ending the week on a down note, even though the company announced some big news this week.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”