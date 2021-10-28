U.S. markets closed

111 to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on November 19, 2021 - Conference Call to Follow

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, November 19, 2021.

111's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, November 19, 2021 (7:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: 111, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9279916

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique Registration ID, which can be used to join the conference call.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Direct Event passcode and unique Registration ID you have received upon registering to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until November 28, 2021, 7:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time on:

United States: +1-855-452-5696

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID: 9279916

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of 111's website at http://ir.111.com.cn/.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online platform, 1 Medicine, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/111-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-on-november-19-2021--conference-call-to-follow-301411530.html

SOURCE 111, Inc.

