U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.87
    +49.68 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,348.80
    +428.96 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,894.34
    +147.95 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.29
    +37.11 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.90
    +1.41 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3110
    -0.0130 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6140
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,290.33
    +478.32 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.39
    +42.90 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

A $111 Billion Global Opportunity for Construction Plastics by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Construction Plastics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Opportunity for Construction Plastics
Global Opportunity for Construction Plastics

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 534
Companies: 48 - Players covered include ACH Foam Technologies; Aep Industries Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; BASF SE; Berry Plastics Corporation; Borealis AG; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC; China Petrochemical Corporation; Dowdupont Inc; Engineered Profiles LLC. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Pipes, Windows & Doors, Insulation Materials, Other Applications); End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Construction Plastics Market to Reach $111 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Plastics estimated at US$78.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$43.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Windows & Doors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2026
The Construction Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Insulation Materials Segment to Reach US$22.4 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Insulation Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-111-billion-global-opportunity-for-construction-plastics-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301382664.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

    Can the stock for this graphics processing units designer keep moving higher despite its already massive growth?

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Evergrande News Ahead Of Fed Decision; FedEx Dives On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 300 points early Wednesday on Evergrande news ahead of the Fed policy decision. FedEx dived on earnings.

  • Workhorse Shares Sink After It Halts Electric Van Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. shares plunged on Wednesday to their lowest sinxe May after the embattled electric-vehicle maker said it will suspend deliveries of its vans and recall units it has already delivered.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How th

  • Here's Why Workhorse Stock Tumbled Today

    Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy now according to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Pausic’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Michael Pausic’s Foxhaven Asset Management. Serving as its portfolio […]

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Chi

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?