U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,566.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,371.00
    +30.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.30
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.52
    +0.76 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.97
    +0.96 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,881.90
    +2,068.25 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.41
    +27.86 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

111, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd. to Accelerate Innovations in Chronic Disease Management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. ("111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd. ("Chugai Pharma China").

The agreement will allow 111 and Chugai Pharma China to work together towards building a "Healthy China" by establishing a "SMART Healthcare City" concept through the use of digital drug distribution programs, and expanding the accessibility of treatment programs with modern logistics.

Currently, 111 is the first e-commerce company in China to have the omni-channel commercialization partnership with Chugai Pharma China. These initiatives will provide patients with end-to-end innovative medical solutions and strengthen the comprehensive management of chronic diseases. 111 will leverage its advantages in Internet technology, intelligent supply chain, omni-channel drug commercialization and cloud service e-commerce, combined with Chugai Pharma China's extensive international experience, professional knowledge, and innovative medical solutions in the treatment of various diseases, to develop and implement a national medicine and Internet strategy.

Present at the signing ceremony were Dr. YU Gang, Co-founder & Executive Chairman of 111, Yukimatsu Kunihiko, Chairman and General Manager of Chugai Pharma China, as well as members of the media and over 50 representatives from medical institutions, industry associations and pharmaceutical companies.

Mr. Yukimatsu stated, "The 'Healthy China 2030' plan proposed by the Chinese government aims to provide equal access to quality healthcare to the public by 2030. In order to achieve this goal, chronic disease management will be a key factor for the entire healthcare system. This new strategic partnership with 111 will enable us to help answer that call. I am deeply honored and firmly believe that this collaboration will be beneficial for bringing new, convenient and accessible medical solutions to more Chinese patients and their families."

"We are excited about this new partnership with Chugai Pharma China," commented Dr. Yu. "Its extensive knowledge and wealth of international experience will serve as significant assets as we work to achieve our mutual goal of providing patients with a full range of healthcare solutions. As we move forward in this partnership, 111 will be able to provide a variety of resources, technology and platform support for Chugai Pharma China. Together, both enterprises will collaborate and share resources to bring more convenient medical services to patients with chronic diseases in China."

Professor ZHANG Junfeng, Director of cardiovascular department of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, JiaoTong University School of Medicine stated, "This partnership will allow cardiovascular patients to conveniently access educational materials regarding their diseases, treatment options, and effective disease management tools. This will improve the patients' quality of life, reduce costs, and provide doctors with additional tools to better help their patients. "

About Chugai Pharma China

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Chugai) was founded in Japan in 1925. As an important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D activities in Japan and abroad, having developed world-class technologies for antibody engineering. In 1994 Chugai's business began in China with Granocyte® (granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; G-CSF) launch. Aiming to become a top pharmaceutical company, in March 2014 Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd. was established with the main function of import, manufacturing and sales/marketing. On the 1st of July 2015, Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd. and Chugai Pharma (Shanghai) Consulting Co., Ltd. integrated into Chugai Pharma China in order to strengthen the pharmaceutical operation for getting further business development in China. Cardiovascular , Oncology and bone/joint diseases are positioned as Chugai Pharm China's strategic areas where we accelerate introducing the new products into China market to contribute to the benefit of the medical community and human health in China.

For more information about Chugai Pharma China, please visit https://cpcc.chugai.com.cn.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online platform, 1 Medicine, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 111's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 111 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability comply with extensive and evolving regulatory requirements, its ability to compete effectively in the evolving PRC general health and wellness market, its ability to manage the growth of its business and expansion plans, its ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, its ability to control the risks associated with its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale businesses, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 111 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

111, Inc.
Investor Relations
Stephen Kilmer
Phone: +1 646-274-3580
Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

111, Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@111.com.cn

111, Inc.
Media Relations
Email: press@111.com.cn
Phone: +86-021-2053 6666 (China)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/111-inc-announces-strategic-partnership-with-chugai-pharma-china-co-ltd-to-accelerate-innovations-in-chronic-disease-management-301407249.html

SOURCE 111, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft Lead 7 Key Earnings, Tesla Rolls Out FSD Beta Fix; Will Trump Stock DWAC Keep Rising?

    Heading into peak earnings week, tech futures rose. PayPal said it won't buy Pinterest. Tesla had FSD Beta issues. Can Trump SPAC stock DWAC keep rising?

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is right to scare everyone about hyperinflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 25, 2021.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Big Investor Bought Tesla, Plug Power, Nikola, and XPeng Stock

    DNB Asset Management increased investments in Tesla and Plug Power, and initiated positions in Nikola and XPeng in the third quarter. Three of them are soundly beating the market in October.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

    Whether you're a cautious or aggressive investor, investing in these sorts of companies before a downturn is a smart move. Target's selection of pickup and delivery options also keep customers coming back.

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • Dow Set to Open at Record, PayPal Spikes—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Facebook kicks off Big Tech earnings Monday—closely watched after Snap's results revealed the impact of Apple's privacy changes on advertising.

  • Why inflation scares haven't hammered the stock market

    Stock prices have shrugged off inflationary concerns. Here's the quick answer why.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?