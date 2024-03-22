111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 21, 2024

Junling Liu: Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining our Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. The information we'll be discussing is also available in the slides that were posted earlier today on the company's website. I encourage you to download the presentation, as well as the earnings report from our Investor Relations website at ir.111.com.cn. As we gather here today, I'm reminded of the journey we've embarked on over the past year, a journey characterized by unprecedented challenges, yet remarkable resilience and innovation. In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, our team at 111 has not only navigated through those turbulent waters but has also set new benchmarks, proving that strategic agility and unwavering commitment are the bedrocks of our success.

Today, I'm here to share with you the milestones we've achieved, the challenges we've overcome and the exciting path that lies ahead for us. Our discussion today will encompass a comprehensive overview of our operational and strategic frameworks, painting a picture of our company's enduring strength and our vision for a future where healthcare is transformed by technology and innovation. Then our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Luke Chen, will present a thorough analysis of our financial performance. Now, let me start with the macro situation in our industry. The year 2003 marked a significant turning point for China's economy and the healthcare industry. As we emerged from the shadows of the pandemic, the industry faced a dual challenge, adapting to the post-pandemic normalization and responding to the accelerating shift towards digital health solutions.

These dynamics presented both opportunities and obstacles, reshaping the competitive landscape and accustomed expectations. The anti-corruption, per se, that swept through the hospital system in 2023 is poised to significantly reshape the landscape of the healthcare industry. This stringent campaign saw some hospital presidents being apprehended for engaging in bribery, casting a long shadow over the traditional methods of business conduct within the sector. As a consequence, pharmaceutical companies are now grappling with new challenges in getting their medications adopted by hospitals, marking a pivotal shift away from the norm of sales strategies. This heightened scrutiny on ethical practices is not just a temporary hurdle but a transformative force heralding a new era of transparency and integrity in healthcare transactions.

This evolution in the healthcare ecosystem is set to redirect the flow of drug sales, moving some of them out of the hospitals and into the more accessible and diverse realm of retail pharmacies. Such a transition underscores the paradigm shift towards a more open and competitive market, where efficiency and value dictate the dynamics of drug distribution and sales rather than the traditional practices. Our company, strategically positioned at the nexus of this transformation, embraces the shift tide with a business model that empowers pharmacists. We're at the forefront of championing a competitive landscape where success is predicated on operational excellence, customer satisfaction and the delivery of generating value. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative service models, we aim to enhance the capabilities of pharmacists, enabling them to thrive in this new environment of increased accountability and competition.

In this transformative period, our company stands ready to support pharmacists in navigating the complexities of this new landscape, providing them with the technology, insights and network needed to excel. We welcome the dawn of a new era in healthcare, one characterized by fairness, efficiency and innovation and we remain dedicated to playing a pivotal role in shaping its emergence. Through collaboration, innovation and a steadfast commitment to ethical business practices, we look forward to contributing to a healthier, more transparent healthcare system for all. Another significant phenomenon to note is that, healthcare industry traditionally seen as conservative and slow-moving is now at the forefront of technological innovation. This shift is driven by several factors, an aging population, rising healthcare costs and increasing consumer demand for personalized and accessible care.

In response to these trends, 111 has strategically positioned itself as a leader in the digital healthcare revolution. Our approach has been focused on enhancing our core offerings through digitization and operational efficiency. The year 2023 emerged as a beacon of hope, marked by numerous promising developments that signaled positive developments I just talked about. Nonetheless, it unfolded to reveal itself as one of the most challenging periods in recent history. The initial optimism surrounding a post-pandemic rebound proved to be short-lived as the reality of the economic landscape setting, characterized by various formidable challenges that tested the resilience and adaptability of business across the board. This period saw a notable downturn in pharmacy same-store sales, a critical indicator of consumer engagement and market health which declined as customers tightened their belts in response to the uncertain economic climate.

Furthermore, the sector was engulfed in fierce pricing competition, with businesses aggressively lowering prices in a bid to capture market share, thereby escalating the challenges associated with maintaining profitability and growth. This period underscored the importance of agility, resilience and strategic foresight in navigating the complexities of the contemporary business environment. 111's response to these challenges illuminates a path forward, highlighting the potential for reinvention and growth even in the face of daunting obstacles. As the company continues to adapt and evolve, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering value to its customers, stakeholders and the broader community, reinforcing its role as a pivotal player in the healthcare industry.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, we experienced a peak over the pandemic. Our pharmaceutical sales significantly surged, reaching unprecedented highs due to increased demand for health-related products and medications. This surge set the challenging high baseline for the subsequent year. In Q4 2023, while our revenue witnessed a slight year-over-year reduction of 1%, closing at RMB4.1 billion. Gross segment profit had a 15.5% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. Our total operating expenses witnessed an increase to RMB420.8 million from RMB361.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This escalation in expenses was primarily due to decisive measures undertaken to terminate the ESOP granted for future years and to implement further reductions in our workforce.

These steps were pivotal in realigning our operational strategy and ensuring long-term sustainability. Despite these significant actions, our dedication to improving operational efficiency remains steadfast. By meticulously managing our operational costs and continuously seeking efficiency improvements, we were able to offset some of the financial impacts of these strategic decisions. A critical aspect of our financial management strategy involved excluding share-based compensation expenses which amounted to RMB151.4 million for the quarter, compared to RMB68.7 million for the same quarter of the previous year. After adjusting for these expenses, our total operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues demonstrated a notable improvement, decreasing to 6.6% from 7.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also great to note that, our operational efficiency has shown continuous improvement. Specifically, we've managed to lower the fulfillment expenses to 2.5% of net revenues this quarter, down from 2.9% in the same quarter last year, reflecting a decrease in fulfillment costs by 14.7%. Sales and marketing expenses, after adjusting for share-based compensation, have decreased as a percentage of net revenues to 2.6% in this quarter from 2.7% in the previous year. Our general and administrative expenses have remained stable at 0.9% of net revenues, identical to the previous year. Technology expenses, after excluding share-based compensation, have also maintained their proportion of net revenues at 0.6%, the same as last year. Looking back at the entire 2023 annual performance, as an impressive demonstration of resilience and a strategic acumen, 111 has posted a robust increase in net revenues, reaching RMB14.9 billion and marking a commendable year-over-year growth of 10.6%.

This growth underscores the company's successful navigation through market dynamics and its ability to capture a larger share of the digital health market. Equally noteworthy is the modest yet positive uptick in the gross segment and profit which climbed by 1.1% a year-over-the year to RMB849 million. On the financial stewardship front, 111 has shown remarkable prudence and efficiency in managing its operating expenses which totaled RMB1.2 billion, a continuous decrease from RMB1.21 billion in the previous year. When adjusting for share-based compensation expenses, the total operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues notably decreased to 6.5% this year from 7.8% last year, signaling a leaner and more streamlined operational structure.

Furthermore, the company has successfully reduced its loss from operations, both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and tighter financial control. The GAAP loss from operations decreased to 2.3% of net revenues, down from 2.7% last year, while the non-GAAP loss from operations notably decreased to 0.8% from 1.6% last year. These improvements coupled with a healthy liquidity position of RMB673.7 million in cash, restricted cash and a short-term investment as of December 31, 2023, position 111 on a solid foundation for future growth and innovation. Please allow me a moment to underscore the progress we've achieved in our operations during the fourth quarter and entire 2023. This period has been characterized by our continued focus on advancing digitization and improving our management processes laying the groundwork for even more substantial returns on this strategic investment in the times ahead.

At the heart of our business expansion is our commitment to operational efficiency, achieving through the strategic integration of technology across our supply chain, demand fulfillment and overall operations. Our progress is fundamentally attributed to the efficient application of technology innovations that refine our ability to anticipate and fulfill customer demands with unmatched speed and accuracy. This technological synergy enhances our operational capabilities, allowing us to execute with greater precision and adaptability. The result is a highly efficient operational model that drives continuous growth by optimizing every facet of our business, from supply to demand, through the intelligent use of technology. For example, our smart sales effort, driven by the Eagle Eye analytics tool, streamlined customer interactions and marketing strategies to boost efficiency dramatically.

Currently, we optimize pharmacy operations by segmenting customers effectively, providing targeted service strategies, implementing an efficient smart sourcing system, introducing cloud prescription services, utilizing the pharmacy operation analysis board and employing a pharmacy CRM system, among other advancements. This comprehensive strategy not only identifies pharmacy needs with unparalleled precision but also furnishes them with the necessary tools to excel in a competitive market efficiency. This cohesive and efficiency-oriented approach ensures that every facet of our operation is streamlined for peak performance, embodying our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency across the board. A pivotal extension of this strategy is our commitment to offering a comprehensive selection, ensuring an expansive assortment of medication and medical equipment.

This not only amplifies our operational efficiency but also caters to a wider range of customer needs and preferences, thereby enriching the diversity of our product offerings. This holistic approach underlines our dedication to not just strength lining operations but also to providing an extensive variety of products, further positioning us as a leader in operational excellence and market breadth. Our JBP merchant business is at the center of the effort of providing the best selection for our customers. To ensure these partners can have great experience on our platform, our teams work tirelessly to offer a range of services to our GDP partners, including automating transactional workflows, cutting down the stock-to-shelf timeframe from hours to mere minutes and similarly optimizing the replenishment process for peak efficiency.

We also offer critical tools, such as immediate sales visualization, allowing merchants to efficiently perform data queries through mobile devices thousands of times per day. This capability empowers them to execute data-driven decisions swiftly and accurately. Another key highlight of our achievements was the significant optimization of our supply chain and the innovative cost-saving measures implemented in our warehouse operations. With strategic redesigns and the integration of cutting-edge technology, we were able to streamline our storage and distribution processes, resulting in multiple reductions in operational costs. The optimization not only improved our logistical efficiency but also enhanced our overall supply chain resilience, ensuring faster and a more reliable delivery of goods to our customers.

These advancements reflect our commitment to operational excellence and our ability to adapt and innovate in response to dynamic market demands. Strengthening our sales efficiency was a major focus in 2023, leading to significantly higher productivity per unit output. By refining our sales strategies and leveraging advanced analytics, we managed to optimize our sales forces' performance and improve our market penetration. This achievement is indicative of our strategic approach to sales management and our ability to effectively harness data and technology to drive growth and maximize returns on investments. A pivotal element of our strategy this year was the upgrade of our supply offerings, marked by a substantial increase in the absolute value of our private label brands.

This development not only diversified our product portfolio but also enhanced our brand equity and the customer trust. By focusing on quality and innovation, we have successfully positioned our own brands as leaders in their respective categories, contributing to our overall market strength and sustainability. Reflecting on the entirety of 2023, it's evident that the year was rich in acknowledgement and accolades for our efforts and achievements. One of the accomplishments this year was our intensified focus on technological innovation which led to the addition of 4 new patents to our portfolio. This investment in technology underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and maintaining a competitive edge. By pioneering novel solutions and securing intellectual property rights, we are not only enhancing our product offerings but also contributing to the broader technological landscape, setting new standards for innovation and excellence.

Following an array of concerted efforts by 111, the company has achieved significant milestones, marking its prominence and innovation within the e-commerce and internet service sectors. These endeavors have not only exemplified 111's commitment to excellence but have also automated in the attainment of 2 prestigious recognitions in Q4 2023. Firstly, 111 has been honored as the 2023 Shanghai E-commerce Demonstration Enterprise, a testament to its leading role in advancing the e-commerce landscape. Demonstrating the exemplary practices and driving beautiful e-commerce innovation in Shanghai. This accolade reflects 111's successful integration of technology and e-commerce, setting benchmarks for industry peers. Secondly, the company has been recognized as a Shanghai key productive internet service platform, highlighting its significant contributions to the internet services domain.

This designation underscores 111's impact on enhancing the digital infrastructure and the services in one of Shanghai's most dynamic and technologically advanced districts. Together, these recognitions underscore 111's influential position in shaping the future of digital commerce and internet services, solidifying its status as a pioneer in the industry. A significant milestone for the year was the listing in Shanghai Data Exchange, with over 720,000 product cluster data and 1.2 million enterprise master data entries, covering 99.6% of the pharmaceutical market. 111 Inc.'s Information Brand Series listed on the Shanghai Data Exchange epitomizes the company's significant contributions and the leading edge in digitizing the pharmaceutical industry.

This remarkable achievement not only showcases 111's innovative capabilities and strategic foresight but also solidifies its pivotal role in advancing the digital transformation of healthcare, furthering its commitment to enhancing industry efficiency. Receiving national recognition from Ofcom as a demonstration of e-commerce enterprise and being named a Shanghai E-Commerce Demonstration Enterprise were among our most prestigious accomplishments in 2023. These honors are a testament to our innovative business practices, our leadership in digital commerce and our contribution to the development of the e-commerce industry. They underscore our commitment to excellence and our role as a pioneer in the digital transformation of commerce. As we look forward to our future growth initiatives, it is clear that our path is paved with strategic investments in key areas that will propel our company to new heights.

Firstly, focusing on operational efficiency is fundamental to our approach. Recognizing efficiency as a core competitive advantage, we are dedicating resources towards enhancing our operational frameworks and processes. This involves investing in advanced technologies and methodologies to streamline our operations, reduce waste and improve productivity. By doing so, we aim to not only accelerate our response times to market changes but also to ensure that we can deliver services and products with greater speed and precision. This focus on operational excellence is expected to drive significant improvements in our overall performance, making us a formidable competitor in the marketplace. Secondly, offering a comprehensive selection of products is essential to meeting customer needs and creating a sustainable competitive mode for our company.

In the coming periods, we will intensify our efforts to understand and anticipate the evolving preferences of our customers. This will involve leveraging data analytics and market research to ensure our product portfolio is both diverse and aligned with customer demand. By doing so, we aim to not only satisfy the immediate needs of our customers but also to foster long-term loyalty and trust, thereby solidifying our market position. The enhancement of our ecosystem with partners, including JBP and Marketplace merchants, is another pillar of our future initiatives. We recognize the value of nurturing stronger, more collaborative relationships with our partners as a means to expand and prosper together. Through these partnerships, we aim to create a synergistic ecosystem where shared knowledge, resources and capabilities can lead to mutual growth and success.

By aligning our goals and strategies with our partners, we anticipate unlocking new opportunities for innovation and market expansion. In addition to the most comprehensive selection within the industry, we're also making low pricing one of our strategic priorities. We're convinced that our advanced digital capabilities will enable us to obtain unparalleled operational efficiency. It is our belief that the true measure of our success is in our ability to transfer these efficiency gains directly to our customers, offering them exceptional value without compromising on quality. By implementing this strategy, we're not just focusing on immediate benefits but are laying the groundwork for long-term recognition and loyalty from our customers. Our commitment to maintaining low prices coupled with our unmatched selection is expected to become a hallmark of our brand identity.

Over time, this dedication will be acknowledged by our customers and will stand as one of our key competitive advantages. Optimizing our organization structure is also on our agenda. We're committed to creating a more agile, flexible and responsive organization that can quickly adapt to changes and seize new opportunities. This involves evaluating and realigning our teams, processes and systems to ensure they are conducive to our strategic objectives. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and adaptability, we aim to enhance our operational effectiveness and drive sustainable growth. Lastly, our commitment to digitization remains unwavering. In an era where technology is continually reshaping industries, we aim to stay ahead by embracing digital transformation across all factors of our business.

This includes investing in digital tools and platforms to enhance our operational efficiency, customer engagement and product innovation. By doing so, we aim to unlock new growth avenues, improving customer experiences and streamline operations. Digitization is not just a strategy for us, it's a fundamental aspect of our vision for the future. Together, these initiatives present our comprehensive approach to ensuring long-term growth and success. By focusing on these key areas, we are confident in our ability to navigate the challenges ahead and seize opportunities that the future holds. As we approach the conclusion of my remarks, I want to reflect on the journey 111 has undertaken, an expedition marked by both adversity and triumph. Our commitment has remained unshaken.

We steadfastly pursue our mission to lead the wave of innovation in the healthcare industry. Our passion for launching ground-breaking initiatives and our dedication to excellence in service delivery shine even against the backdrop of the industry dynamic challenges. It's this very landscape that has tested our resilience and sharpened our strategic vision, transforming potential obstacles into avenues for growth and innovation. I extend our heartfelt gratitude to not only our investors, whose unwavering support has been a cornerstone of our journey but also to our dedicated employees. Your hard work, creativity and perseverance have been instrumental in our achievements this year. Together, we've navigated the challenges and seized opportunities, embodying a culture of collaboration and excellence.

With profound appreciation, I pass the microphone to Mr. Luke Chen, who will present an in-depth analysis of our financial outcomes. Thank you, each and every one of you, for contributing to our shared vision of a healthier future.

Luke Chen: Thank you, Junling and good morning or evening, everyone. I want to begin by thanking all of our colleagues for their resilience and hard work over fiscal year 2023, as we navigated a challenging environment for making necessary changes to improve our operational and cost efficiency while maintaining our competitive edge. Moving to the financials, my prepared remarks will focus on a few key business and financial highlights. You can refer to the details of the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results from Slides 22 to 25 in Section 2 of our presentation. Again, our comparisons are year-over-year and our numbers are in RMB unless otherwise stated. Let's start with the fourth quarter results. Considering the sudden sales surge during the pandemic in Q4 last year, we have managed to maintain our net revenue for the quarter which slightly decreased 1% to RMB4.1 billion.

Gross segment profit for the quarter amounted to RMB214 million, while gross segment margin was 5.2% for the quarter. Total operating expenses for the quarter were up 16.3% to RMB421 billion, excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB151.4 million for the quarter and RMB68.7 million for the same quarter last year, respectively. Total operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 6.6% from 7.1% in the same quarter of last year. During the fourth quarter, the company recorded the unrecognized share-based compensation of RMB153 million upon the cancellation of the share option plan at the company's subsidiary level. The company also reported RMB17 million severance expenses in the quarter as a result of organization optimization.

Procurement expenses as a percentage of net revenue for the quarter was down to 2.5% from 2.9% in the same quarter of last year, excluding the share-based compensation sales and marketing services as a percentage of net revenue for the quarter was 2.6% down from 2.7% in the same quarter of last year. General and administrative expenses accounted for 0.9% of net revenue which is the same as last year and technology expenses accounted for 0.6% of net revenue which was the same as last year. As a result, non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB55.2 million compared to RMB39.7 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, the non-GAAP loss from operations accounted for 1.3% in the quarter as compared to 1% in the same quarter of last year.

The non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB59 million compared to RMB45.7 million in the same quarter of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders accounted for 1.4% in the quarter as compared to 1.1% in the same quarter of last year. As for our fiscal full year 2023, I would like to run through a few highlights. Again, you can refer to the details in our deck and early release for comparisons to full year 2022. Full year net revenues were RMB14.9 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 10.6%. Our B2B segment revenue grew 11.4% to RMB14.6 billion and the B2C segment revenue decreased 14.5% to RMB377.4 million. We have achieved a gross segment profit growth at 1.1%.

As a result, the combined gross segment margin was 5.7%, with B2B segment margin at 5.3% and a B2C segment margin at 21%. For full year 2023, total operating expenses decreased 1% to RMB1.2 billion, excluding the share-based compensation expenses of RMB226.2 million for this year and RMB157.4 million for last year, respectively. Total operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 6.5% this year from 7.8% last year. Procurement expenses accounted for 2.7% of net revenues this year as compared to 3% last year. Excluding the share-based compensation, selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues reduced to 2.5% this year from 3% last year. General and administration expenses accounted for 0.7% of net revenue this year, down from 0.9%.

Technology expenses accounted for 0.6% of net revenue this year as compared to 0.9% of last year. As a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP loss from operations decreased to 0.8% this year from 1.6% last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 1.1% this year as compared to 1.9% last year. We are confident that we are heading the right path to profitability. Our strong technology capabilities will continue to enable us to build scale, improve efficiency, deliver profitability and maximize values for shareholders. Please refer to Slide 26 to 33 of the appendix section for selected financial statements. And a quick note on our cash position. As of December 31, 2023, we had a cash and cash equivalent restricted cash and short-term investment of RMB674 million.

As of the date of this early release, we had a total outstanding amount of RMB1.1 billion which has been included in the balance of redeemable and controlling interest and accrued expenses and other current liabilities. Owned to a group of investors of 1 Pharmacy Technology pursuant to their equity investment made in 2022 as previously disclosed. As of the date of this early release, we have received redemption requests from certain of such investors for total redemption amount of RMB0.2 billion in accordance with the terms of their initial investment in 1 Pharmacy Technology. We are currently in the process of negotiating with these investors and other relevant stakeholders regarding the repayment and restructuring of such redemption obligations.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session.

