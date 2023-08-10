New 112-unit subdivision in Columbia County cuts grand-opening ribbon in Harlem

This artist's rendering shows a projected completed version of the Hickory Woods subdivision in Harlem. Developers scheduled an Aug. 10 grand opening for the development, although some homes already have been sold.

A Virginia-based homebuilder plans to cut the ribbon on Thursday for a 112-unit subdivision just inside Harlem’s city limits.

The grand opening for Hickory Woods will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its model home at 309 Tupelo Pass. The development is near where Sawdust Road meets Fairview Drive.

The six home designs range from about 2,000 square feet to more than 3,500. All the homes have either four or five bedrooms. Listed prices range from $303,600 to $389,900.

So far, at least eight homes have been sold and at least three are listed as “move-in ready” on the website of the developer, Stanley Martin Homes of Reston, Virginia.

Hickory Woods, in the planning stages since at least 2016, is one of several new housing developments sprouting up in and around Harlem.

Earlier this year, Columbia County reviewed plans for the second phase of Hawes Branch, near Pumpkin Center, and a soon-to-be-named subdivision just off White Oak Road, about 3 miles west of Appling.

Hawes Branch, partially bordered by tributaries of the Hawes Branch stream, will include 89 single-family lots on almost 40 acres. The other, more-rural subdivision has only 10 lots, but each lot will exceed 10 acres with access through a gravel road.

Hawes Branch is one of the neighborhoods that will comprise the overall Greenpoint development being erected north of Harlem. Plans for another proposed Greenpoint subdivision, Greenpoint North, will be considered by the Columbia County Planning Commission on Aug. 14.

