U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.00
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,040.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,645.25
    +20.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.90
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.63
    +1.45 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.26
    -0.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1130
    +0.9050 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,192.17
    +64.67 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.50
    +0.65 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,866.77
    +15.74 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

$114+ Billion Worldwide Canned Food Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ayam Sarl, Bonduelle, Campbell Soup Company and CHB Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Canned Food Market

Global Canned Food Market
Global Canned Food Market

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canned food market reached a value of US$ 93.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 114.38 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.44% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Canning is a process of preserving food products, such as seafood, meats, fruits, vegetables, sweets and desserts, soups and sauces, beans, lentils, and pasta, by increasing their overall shelf life. It relies on processing food, sealing processed food into cans, and heating cans to kill harmful bacteria.

It preserves nutrients of food products and prevents decomposition due to external factors like sunlight and air. At present, there is a rise in the consumption of canned food products across the globe due to the busy lifestyle of individuals.

Canned Food Market Trends:

The growing demand for canned food among consumers represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of working individuals, which is increasing the consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenient food items.

This, along with the escalating demand for healthy food that is rich in proteins, functional fibers, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, is propelling the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, there is a surge in the number of large retail formats, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets around the world.

This, coupled with the wide availability of canned food through online stores, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to end-users and industry investors. Besides this, key market players are focusing on offering organic canned food products due to rising health concerns among people.

In line with this, they are providing product variants with high quality, taste, and nutritional value, which is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for canned fish products among fitness-conscious individuals due to several health benefits of fish and seafood is strengthening the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ayam Sarl, Bonduelle, Campbell Soup Company, CHB Group, Danish Crown AmbA, Del Monte Foods Inc., JBS S.A., Nestle S.A, Princes Foods (Mitsubishi Corporation), Thai Union Group PCL, The Bolton Group and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global canned food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global canned food market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global canned food market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Canned Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Canned Meat and Seafood
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Canned Fruit and Vegetables
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Canned Ready Meals
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Organic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 E-commerce
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ayam Sarl
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Bonduelle
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Campbell Soup Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 CHB Group
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Danish Crown AmbA
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Del Monte Foods Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 JBS S.A.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Nestle S.A
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Princes Foods (Mitsubishi Corporation)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Thai Union Group PCL
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 The Bolton Group
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 The Kraft Heinz Company
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z538u

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Trian Fund Management, now pushing for seat at Disney, lost 10.6% in 2022

    Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm currently pushing for changes plus a board seat at Walt Disney Co, posted a return of negative 10.6% last year when many hedge funds nursed losses, people familiar with the number said. Trian's co-founder, Nelson Peltz, has criticized Disney for bungled succession planning and rising costs at its streaming service and he is pushing for a board seat, arguing he has the operational know-how to help repair the damage. Disney is denying Peltz a board seat, saying the activist investor "lacked the skills and experience" to help the media and entertainment giant.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 17, 2023: United Airlines, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

  • China Driving Dollar More Than Fed Hikes, BofA Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- While much of the focus in currency markets right now is how the prospect of slowing Federal Reserve rate hikes has helped fuel dollar weakness, the biggest factor may be across the world in China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fi

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Analysts spell out what new Novavax CEO John Jacobs could mean for the Gaithersburg biotech, its Covid vaccine

    As Novavax Inc. prepares for its next chapter under a new CEO, the Gaithersburg biotech faces a pivotal turning point — still with a chance to change a narrative thus far riddled with just as many setbacks as successes. Industry analysts say Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is a good product that missed its window to really capitalize on the market opportunity after launching well behind competitors — but that going forward, the company could have more shots on goal. “They still have a chance to turn this around,” said Roger Song, an analyst with New York investment banking firm Jefferies, who covers Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans

    Ally Bank and Ally Financial will buy the loans, the company said, giving Carvana a fresh source of funding as it tries to restructure its operations. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss (NOLs) that could be available to offset its future taxable income. The company's ability to use the NOLs would be substantially limited if its 5%-shareholders increased their ownership, Carvana said.