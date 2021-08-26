U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

$115.2 Bn Dermacosmetics Markets, 2030 - Focus on Skincare and Haircare

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermacosmetics Market Research Report: By Product, Treatment, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermacosmetics market value to $115.2 billion in 2030 from $57.0 billion in 2020, at a 7.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Around the world, industrialization and urbanization are leading to a rise in people's disposable income. Along with this, urbanization is making residents more conscious of their appearance.

This is because with their surging appearance consciousness and spending power, urban dwellers, especially in emerging economies, are purchasing an increasing amount of dermacosmetic products.

Another key driver for the dermacosmetics market is the increasing prevalence of skin issues, such as acne, atopic dermatitis, dyspigmentation, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, freckles, and melasma. For instance, 125 million people around the globe had psoriasis in 2020, as per the World Psoriasis Day consortium.

The dermacosmetics market and other allied industries were badly affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the lockdowns in various countries led to closed manufacturing facilities and retail and cosmetic stores. Moreover, due to job losses, furloughs, and reduced salaries, people did not purchase non-essential items, which further hurt the product demand.

The skincare category will likely witness the faster growth in the product segment of the dermacosmetics market in the coming years. A wide range of products are available for skin applications, such as aging, skin whitening, spot removal, and acne treatment, which will boost their sales.

In the past, the dermacosmetics market, under segmentation by distribution channel, generated the higher revenue from the pharmacies & retail stores bifurcation. This is the more-traditional distribution channel, and such places employ learned pharmacists and other staff members who can advise customers about the products on offer.

The highest CAGR, of 7.6%, within the end user segment of the dermacosmetics market, will be seen in the clinics, medical spas, & salons category. Most people visit these places for skin and hair treatments as the services provided here are generally cheaper than those offered at hospitals.

Europe has dominated the dermacosmetics market till now because of the high disposable income of its residents and increasing incidence of skin diseases. The rise in the demand for such products will be the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the years to come as the people here are witnessing financial prosperity and becoming more conscious of how they look.

Key Findings of Global Dermacosmetics Market Report

  • Skincare products to continue being in higher demand

  • Developing countries to be key market growth enablers in future

  • Dermacosmetic sales increasing rapidly via online channels

  • Market players being increasingly subjected to no-animal-testing policy

  • Established dermacosmetic companies acquiring smaller ones

  • Personalized dermacosmetics major opportunity for market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Product
4.1.1.1 Skincare
4.1.1.1.1 Cream
4.1.1.1.2 Serum
4.1.1.1.3 Lotion
4.1.1.1.4 Cleanser
4.1.1.1.5 Gel
4.1.1.1.6 Toner
4.1.1.1.7 Others
4.1.1.2 Haircare
4.1.1.2.1 Shampoo
4.1.1.2.2 Conditioner
4.1.1.2.3 Others
4.1.2 By Treatment
4.1.2.1 Skin
4.1.2.1.1 Anti-aging
4.1.2.1.2 Skin whitening
4.1.2.1.3 Acne treatment
4.1.2.1.4 Others
4.1.2.2 Hair
4.1.2.2.1 Anti-dandruff
4.1.2.2.2 Anti-hair fall
4.1.2.2.3 Hair repair
4.1.2.2.4 Others
4.1.3 By Distribution Channel
4.1.3.1 Pharmacies & retail stores
4.1.3.2 Online channels
4.1.4 By End User
4.1.4.1 Clinics, medical spas, & salons
4.1.4.2 At-home
4.1.4.3 Hospitals
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Product launches and approvals
4.2.1.2 Collaborations and acquisitions
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Growing purchasing power of consumers and increasing inclination towards spending on appearance
4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of skin diseases
4.2.2.3 Rising number of dermacosmetics conferences
4.2.2.4 Teens growing older at an early age
4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Availability of counterfeit products
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 High inclination toward personalized products
4.3 Impact of COVID-19
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Overview
4.6 Animal Testing
4.7 Product Pricing

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Skincare Products Market, by Type
5.1.2 Haircare Products Market, by Type
5.2 By Treatment
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.4 By End User
5.5 By Region

Chapter 6. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Dermacosmetics Market
11.1 France Market Size and Forecast
11.2 Italy Market Size and Forecast
11.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast
11.4 U.K. Market Size and Forecast
11.5 Spain Market Size and Forecast
11.6 U.S. Market Size and Forecast
11.7 Canada Market Size and Forecast
11.8 China Market Size and Forecast
11.9 India Market Size and Forecast
11.10 Japan Market Size and Forecast
11.11 South Korea Market Size and Forecast
11.12 Brazil Market Size and Forecast
11.13 Mexico Market Size and Forecast
11.14 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast
11.15 U.A.E. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Strategic Developments of Key Players

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

  • Unilever Group

  • Pierre Fabre S.A

  • Galderma SA

  • Shiseido Company Limited

  • Allergan plc

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • L'Oreal SA

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Coty Inc.

  • Amorepacific Corporation

  • Clarins Group

  • Weleda AG

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

  • ZO Skin Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wk4y

