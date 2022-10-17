$115+ Billion Worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry to 2031 - Increasing Digitalization and Use of Smart Devices in Healthcare is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global healthcare mobility solutions market.



The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to grow from $91.68 billion in 2021 to $115.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to reach $275.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.4%.

Major players in the healthcare mobility solutions market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., General Electric Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, and Netsmart Technologies Inc.



The healthcare mobility solutions market consists of the sales of healthcare mobility solutions by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in medical and public health practices assisted by mobile technologies, such as mobile phones, personal digital assistants, patient monitoring devices, and other wireless devices. It can also refer to the use of mobile devices to monitor or detect biological changes in the human body, with data collected and used for healthcare and health status improvement by device management bodies such as hospitals, clinics, or service providers.



The main types of healthcare mobility solutions are mobile devices, mobile applications, enterprise mobility platforms, and other product types. Mobile devices refer to those that are used for mobile (portable) devices to improve patient care. It records, collects, analyses, and distributes patient data to healthcare experts so they can comprehend and make quick decisions.

Mobile computing devices (personal digital assistants [PDAs], smartphones, and tablet computers) have had a significant impact on healthcare. The various types of applications are enterprise solutions, mHealth applications, and others that are adopted by end-users such as payers, providers, hospitals, laboratories, patients, and others.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare mobility solutions market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The healthcare mobility solutions Market Research Report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare mobility solutions market statistics, including healthcare mobility solutions industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare mobility solutions market share, detailed healthcare mobility solutions market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare mobility solutions industry. This healthcare mobility solutions market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing digitalization and increasing use of smart devices in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market going forward. The healthcare sector began focusing on digital technologies that are improving access to health information as well as changing the hospital patient experience.

Smartphone health apps, smartphone-connected devices, wearable and wireless devices, handheld imaging platforms, and tiny sensor-based technologies are all classified as mHealth technologies. Healthcare firms can effectively manage their personnel, handle all patient data, and maximize nursing activity with the help of healthcare mobility solutions.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare mobility solutions market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on new product innovations to reinforce their position in the market.

The countries covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



