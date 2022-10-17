U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,636.50
    +39.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,978.00
    +270.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,882.00
    +138.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.50
    +23.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.52
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.30
    +13.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.42 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.33
    +0.39 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1270
    +0.0090 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6790
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,327.12
    +178.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.68
    -8.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.98
    +31.19 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

$115+ Billion Worldwide Healthcare Mobility Solutions Industry to 2031 - Increasing Digitalization and Use of Smart Devices in Healthcare is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global healthcare mobility solutions market.

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to grow from $91.68 billion in 2021 to $115.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to reach $275.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.4%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the healthcare mobility solutions market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Microsoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., General Electric Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, and Netsmart Technologies Inc.

The healthcare mobility solutions market consists of the sales of healthcare mobility solutions by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in medical and public health practices assisted by mobile technologies, such as mobile phones, personal digital assistants, patient monitoring devices, and other wireless devices. It can also refer to the use of mobile devices to monitor or detect biological changes in the human body, with data collected and used for healthcare and health status improvement by device management bodies such as hospitals, clinics, or service providers.

The main types of healthcare mobility solutions are mobile devices, mobile applications, enterprise mobility platforms, and other product types. Mobile devices refer to those that are used for mobile (portable) devices to improve patient care. It records, collects, analyses, and distributes patient data to healthcare experts so they can comprehend and make quick decisions.

Mobile computing devices (personal digital assistants [PDAs], smartphones, and tablet computers) have had a significant impact on healthcare. The various types of applications are enterprise solutions, mHealth applications, and others that are adopted by end-users such as payers, providers, hospitals, laboratories, patients, and others.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare mobility solutions market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The healthcare mobility solutions Market Research Report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare mobility solutions market statistics, including healthcare mobility solutions industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare mobility solutions market share, detailed healthcare mobility solutions market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare mobility solutions industry. This healthcare mobility solutions market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing digitalization and increasing use of smart devices in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare mobility solutions market going forward. The healthcare sector began focusing on digital technologies that are improving access to health information as well as changing the hospital patient experience.

Smartphone health apps, smartphone-connected devices, wearable and wireless devices, handheld imaging platforms, and tiny sensor-based technologies are all classified as mHealth technologies. Healthcare firms can effectively manage their personnel, handle all patient data, and maximize nursing activity with the help of healthcare mobility solutions.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare mobility solutions market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on new product innovations to reinforce their position in the market.

The countries covered in the healthcare mobility solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Mobility Solutions

5. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Segmentation By Product type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Mobile Devices

  • Mobile Applications

  • Enterprise mobility platforms

  • Other Product Types

6.2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Segmentation By Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Enterprise Solutions

  • mHealth Applications

  • Other Applications

6.3. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Payers

  • Providers

  • Hospitals

  • Laboratories

  • Patients

  • Other End-Users

7. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/465c0c

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse s

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wit

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Stocks Can Rally in Short Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s long-time equities bear says US stocks are ripe for a short-term rally in the absence of an earnings capitulation or an official recession.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapA 25% slump in the S&P 500 this year has left it testing a “serious floor of support” at its 200-week moving average, which

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Continues to Stumble

    Soaring interest rates and weak economic growth have dented Wood's young, 'disruptive' technology companies.

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower as of 1

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Bank Run Shows Risks From Widening Vietnam Corruption Probes

    (Bloomberg) -- It was a jarring image for one of the world’s fastest growing economies: Scores of Vietnamese flooded branches of the nation’s fifth-largest bank to pull out their savings amid rumors the lender was tied to a real estate conglomerate under investigation for fraud.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapVietnam’s centra

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Pound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied and UK bonds surged amid expectations that more of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts will be reversed. Stocks rose, with investors preparing for a number of key earnings reports this week.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapChancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a stateme

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • Monte dei Paschi kicks off 2.5 billion euro cash call

    Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena launched on Monday a new share sale, its seventh in 14 years, seeking to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to fund its latest turnaround plan. On Friday Italian market regulator Consob set the shares' reference price at 2.0630 euro each, stripping out a theoretical price for subscription rights of 7.8371 euros each.

  • Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?

    Currently, AT&T sports a high 7.4% dividend yield, which means the company will pay an estimated 7.4% of its stock price to shareholders each year. This number constantly fluctuates because it is calculated using the annual dividend payout divided by the stock price. The yield rises if the dividend goes up and the stock price stays the same.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.