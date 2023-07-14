11880 Solutions AG's (ETR:TGT) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.6x in the Commercial Services industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about 11880 Solutions AG's (ETR:TGT) P/S ratio of 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does 11880 Solutions' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen at a steady rate over the last year for 11880 Solutions, which is generally not a bad outcome. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think this good revenue growth might only be parallel to the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on 11880 Solutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For 11880 Solutions?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like 11880 Solutions' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 3.7% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 19% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 1.4% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that 11880 Solutions' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

To our surprise, 11880 Solutions revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for 11880 Solutions (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of 11880 Solutions' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

