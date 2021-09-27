U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

11Sight Named FrontRunner for Video Conferencing Software Category

·2 min read

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 11Sight, the leading and award-winning customer engagement platform designed for sales and marketing teams, announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Video Conferencing by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process.

FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners for Video Conferencing Software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/video-conferencing/#top-products.

11Sight has reduced the digital identity of a user or a company to an URL. Because of that, customers can now reach out to businesses via video with one click from any online channel. The 11Sight platform also includes:

  • Video conferencing rooms.

  • PBX and call center call orchestration and tracking capabilities.

  • Sales intelligence tools.

  • Website integration.

  • Integration with sales and marketing technology stacks."The past couple of years have completely changed the way customers and businesses connect. Customer engagement in the age of video has taken off, and we are extremely grateful and humbled to be recognized as a FrontRunner in this movement," said Aleks Gollu, CEO of 11Sight. "Additionally, this journey is just starting as more and more companies around the globe realize the benefits of omnichannel and one-click video communication for sales and marketing."

About 11Sight

11Sight Customer Engagement Platform provides the fastest way to connect, the simplest way to engage, and the shortest path to revenue with one click person-to-person interactions from anywhere on the web. Today, 11Sight's browser-based and mobile one-click video, audio, chat, and web conferencing solutions empower thousands of organizations across the globe to increase sales, effectively support customers, and get work done faster. For more information, please visit https://11sight.com.

Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by Software Advice or its affiliates.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12886987

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11sight-named-frontrunner-for-video-conferencing-software-category-301385244.html

SOURCE 11Sight

