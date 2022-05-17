U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

11TEN Innovation Partners Named One of Atlanta's Fastest Growing Companies Two Years Running

·2 min read

For the second year in a row, 11TEN was the recipient of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award for Top 100 fastest growing companies in the Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 11TEN Innovation Partners is proud to announce that it has received a second annual Pacesetter Award as designated by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Each year, the publication compiles a list of the top 100 fastest growing private companies in Atlanta's 20-county metro area based on sales growth and revenue. The companies selected must experience a two-year growth in sales of more than 50% and garner revenue between $1 million and $300 million in 2021. 11TEN Innovation Partners is proud to be listed for the second year in a row. Since 2020, 11TEN has grown its employee base 233% and seen revenue growth of 175%.

"Over the past year, we have grown our cross-functional team to deliver world-class innovation, strategy, venture consulting, and product delivery for our client partners to drive growth and innovation in healthcare. We are incredibly proud of the team and honored to be included on a list with so many great Atlanta-companies for the second year in a row. We have exciting plans for the future of the firm and our partners!" James Lewis, co-founder and CEO of 11TEN Innovation Partners.

About 11TEN Innovation Partners

11TEN is an innovation consulting firm that powers innovation, venture, and strategy for healthcare and technology Fortune 500 companies. The company is transforming the healthcare innovation space by building collaborative, interdisciplinary partnerships across industries to identify real-world problems and innovate novel solutions that are enabled through an ecosystem approach. 11TEN works closely with organizations like Emory Healthcare, Philips, Novo Nordisk, and Verizon to accelerate solutions to market and foster cross-industry partnerships.

For more information on 11TEN Innovation Partners and its collaborative approach, visit www.11TEN.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/11ten-innovation-partners-named-one-of-atlantas-fastest-growing-companies-two-years-running-301549372.html

SOURCE 11TEN Innovation Partners

