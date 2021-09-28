$ 12.08 Bn growth in Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market-2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market size is expected to increase by USD 12.08 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
3.13%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
2021 to 2025 CAGR:
3.71%
Historical Data:
2017 to 2021
No. of Pages:
120
Exhibits:
106
Incremental growth:
$ 12.08 Billion
Segments covered:
Product; Distribution Channel; Geography
By Product
• Ambient fruit and vegetable mixed juices
• Chilled fruit and vegetable mixed juices
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Region
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• MEA
The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the major factors driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juices as one of the prime reasons driving the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market covers the following areas:
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Sizing
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Forecast
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
BIONADE GmbH
Firefly Drinks
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
Nestle SA
PepsiCo Inc.
Refresco Group BV
Suntory Holdings Ltd.
Welch Foods Inc.
Global Cold Pressed Juices Market - Global cold pressed juices market is segmented by product (conventional and organic), type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Juices Market - Global juices market is segmented by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Ambient fruit and vegetable mixed juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Chilled fruit and vegetable mixed juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
