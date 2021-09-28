U.S. markets closed

$ 12.08 Bn growth in Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market-2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market size is expected to increase by USD 12.08 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Report Coverage

Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

3.13%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

2021 to 2025 CAGR:

3.71%

Historical Data:

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

106

Incremental growth:

$ 12.08 Billion

Segments covered:

Product; Distribution Channel; Geography

By Product

Ambient fruit and vegetable mixed juices

• Chilled fruit and vegetable mixed juices

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Region

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA

The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the major factors driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juices as one of the prime reasons driving the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market covers the following areas:

Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Sizing
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Forecast
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BIONADE GmbH

  • Firefly Drinks

  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Refresco Group BV

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • Welch Foods Inc.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Cold Pressed Juices Market - Global cold pressed juices market is segmented by product (conventional and organic), type (fruit and vegetable blend juices, fruit juices, and vegetable juices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Juices Market - Global juices market is segmented by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Ambient fruit and vegetable mixed juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chilled fruit and vegetable mixed juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BIONADE GmbH

  • Firefly Drinks

  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Refresco Group BV

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • Welch Foods Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Fetch Actionable Insights on 17,000+ market research reports covering over 800 technologies instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-12-08-bn-growth-in-fruit-and-vegetable-mixed-juices-market-2021-2025--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301386049.html

SOURCE Technavio

