12/2021・Stabilization period begins

Inside information

Company announcement no. 12 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute an offering memorandum or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017. The offer to acquire securities pursuant to any offering will be made, and any investor should make his investment decision, solely on the basis of information that is contained in a prospectus made generally available in Denmark in connection with the offering. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by persons in Denmark through the website of the Company as set forth elsewhere in this announcement.

Stabilization period begins

With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 17 May 2021, the offering circular as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork” or the "Company") in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May 2021 and company announcement no. 11/2021 dated 27 May 2021 regarding the result of the Offering, Trifork has received notification regarding the beginning of the stabilization period from Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("Carnegie"), acting as stabilizing manager (the “Stabilizing Manager”) in the Offering. Reference is made to the attached announcement from the Stabilizing Manager.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on trifork.com

Important notice

27 May 2021

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Trifork Holding AG (Ticker: TRIFOR)

Pre-stabilization notice

Carnegie (Johan Flintull, telephone +46 8 676 88 42) hereby gives notice that the Stabilizing Manager named below and its affiliates may stabilize the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures.

The securities: Issuer: Trifork Holding AG Securities: Ordinary Shares (ISIN CH1111227810) (temporary ISIN CH1113156488 to be merged with permanent ISIN on or about 2 June 2021) Offering size: 7,105,880 shares of CHF 0.10 nominal value each) Offer price: DKK 150 per share Associated securities: N/A Market: NASDAQ Copenhagen (XCSE) Ticker: TRIFOR Stabilization: Stabilizing Manager: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

103 38 Stockholm

Regeringsgatan 56

Sweden



Stabilization period expected to start on: 27 May 2021 Stabilization period expected to end no later than: 26 June 2021 Maximum size of overallotment facility: Up to 1,065,882 shares Conditions of use of overallotment facility: May be exercised in whole or in part by the Stabilizing Manager, to the extent permitted by applicable law, at any time during the period commencing on 27 May 2021 and ending 30 calendar days thereafter Overallotment Option: Exercise period: 30 calendar days Conditions of use of overallotment option: May be exercised by the Stabilizing Manager, on behalf of the underwriters, in whole or in part from time to time solely to cover over-allotments or short positions in connection with the offering or stabilization transactions

In connection with this offering, the Stabilizing Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilizing Manager will take any stabilization action and any stabilization action, if begun, may be ended at any time.

