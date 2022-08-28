At 12.3% CAGR, Global Patient Registry Software Market Size to Hit US$ 2270 Million by 2026 | Patient Registry Software Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[195 +Pages Report] The Global Patient Registry Software Market size & share was worth around US$ 1,010 Million in 2019 and is predicted to grow to about US$ 2,270 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of approximately 12.3% between 2020 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Velos Inc., Syneos Health, McKensson Corporation, Liasion Technologies, IQVIA, Image Trend Inc., FIGmd Inc., Dacima Software Inc., Global Vision Technologies Inc.,Advertek Incorporated, and others.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Patient Registry Software Market By Type Of Registery (Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, and Product Registries), Software Type (Stand-alone Software, and Integrated Software), Deployment Model (On premise, and Web/Cloud based), Database Type (Commercial, and Public), Pricing Model (Subscription Model, and Ownership Model), Functionality (Population Health Management, Health Information Exchange, Patient Care Management, Point-Of-Care, Medical Research & Clinical Studies, and Product Outcome Evaluation) , End User (Hospitals, Government Organizations and Third Party Administrators (TPAs), Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Patient Registry Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,010 million in 2019. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 12.3% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,270 million by 2026.”

The report analyses the Patient Registry Software market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Patient Registry Software market.

What is Patient Registry Software? How big is the Patient Registry Software Industry?

Market Overview:

Patient registry services are used to perform surgical evaluations in the area of rare and serious disorders and enhance health treatment. These databases are critical for investigating the practicality of clinical preliminary studies and for bolster-tolerant enlistment techniques to assess the impact of new intercessions. In social care organizations, for example, emergency departments and nursing facilities, comprehension of vault repositories collect and preserves silent data to classify particular diseases.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Patient Registry Software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 12.3% between 2020 and 2026.

In terms of revenue, the Patient Registry Software market size is likely to surpass from US$ 1,010 million in 2019 to US$ 2,270 Million by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The study includes data on the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, as well as their effects.

The study elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model.

The market study's value chain analysis gives a comprehensive picture of the stakeholder responsibilities.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market due to the increasing proliferation of technologically innovative technologies in the countries of the region.

Market Dynamics

The increased use of Patient Registry Software in different sections of end-users across developing countries is a component that stimulates market growth. However, the lack of healthcare IT professionals and data security and privacy worries in EHRs are major restrictions on the global market for patient registry software. The rising amount of mergers and acquisitions amongst healthcare IT companies is the main phenomenon observed in the global market for patient registry applications.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Patient Registry Software Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Patient Registry Software market include:

Velos Inc.

Syneos Health,

McKensson Corporation

Liasion Technologies

IQVIA

Image Trend Inc.

FIGmd Inc.

Dacima Software Inc.

Global Vision Technologies Inc.

Advertek Incorporated

Patient Registry Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Patient Registry Software industry has been segmented on the basis of the type of registry, software type, deployment model, database type, pricing model, functionality, end-user, and region. The type of registry segment is divided into health service registries, disease registries, and product registries. The software type segment bifurcated into integrated software, and stand-alone software. The deployment model segment is bifurcated into on-premise, and web/cloud-based. The database type segment is bifurcated into commercial, and public. The pricing model segment is bifurcated subscription model and ownership model.

Further, the Functionality segment is classified as population health management, medical research & clinical studies, patient care management, point-of-care, health information exchange, and product outcome evaluation. Additionally, the end-user segment is classified as government organizations and Third Party Administrators (TPAs), hospitals, medical device companies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others.

Regional Analysis

The world market is categorized as Latin America, APAC, North America, Europe, and the MEA regions. North America is projected to control the global market quickly due to the increasing proliferation of technologically innovative technologies in the countries of the region. This rise in demand is attributed due to increasing individual awareness regarding the usage of advanced healthcare in the region. North America is a very well-established region in terms of medical knowledge and the use of ADCs and makes up most of the established market.

However, Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast time. This is attributable to numerous measures initiated by governments to enhance the management of public health in the region. In addition, rising regulatory demand on healthcare institutions to increase the standard of treatment and reduce healthcare costs has also spurred the development of the patient registry software industry in the region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Patient Registry Software industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Patient Registry Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Patient Registry Software Industry?

What segments does the Patient Registry Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Patient Registry Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 1,010 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 2,270 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12.3% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Years 2019-2026 Key Market Players Velos Inc., Syneos Health, McKensson Corporation, Liasion Technologies, IQVIA, Image Trend Inc., FIGmd Inc., Dacima Software Inc., Global Vision Technologies Inc., Advertek Incorporated Key Segment By Type Of Registry, Software Type, Deployment Model, Database Type, Pricing Model, Functionality, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Patient Registry Software market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Registry

Disease Registries

Health Service Registries

Product Registries

By Software Type

Stand-alone Software

Integrated Software

By Deployment Model

On premise

Web/Cloud based

By Database Type

Commercial

Public

By Pricing Model

Subscription Model

Ownership Model

By Functionality

Population Health Management

Health Information Exchange

Patient Care Management

Point-Of-Care

Medical Research & Clinical Studies

Product Outcome Evaluation

End User

Hospitals

Government Organizations and Third Party Administrators (TPAs)

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type Of Registry, Software Type, Deployment Model, Database Type, Pricing Model, Functionality, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

