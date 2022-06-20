With 12.3% CAGR, Home Automation Market Worth USD 163.24 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global home automation market size is projected to reach USD 163.24 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period

Pune, India, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home automation market size is projected to grow from USD 72.30 billion in 2021 to USD 163.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Home Automation Market Forecast, 2021-2028.”. As per the report, the market size was USD 64.58 billion in 2020.

As per the research conducted by our expert analysts, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is anticipated bolster market growth. Likewise, surging home ownership by millennials and growing flexible income in established nations to navigate automated home demand.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/home-automation-market-100074





Industry Developments:

May 2020 – Savant Systems LLC, procured GE Lighting to refine its smart home technology product portfolio. By adding automation offerings, the company focuses to offer a smart home solutions to the expanded customer base.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 163.24 Billion Base Year 2020 Home Automation Market Size in 2020 USD 64.58 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Component, Network Technology and Geography Home Automation Market Growth Drivers Smart Home Technology to Fuel Market Growth North America to Hold Largest Market due to Integration of Advanced Technologies Innovative Product Unveiling by Vital Players to Drive Market Growth

Complete Lockdown Limitations to Push Automation System Demand during COVID-19

Momentary lockdown of production facilities and further restricted existence of staff affected the production quantity throughout industries. During the preliminary months of the year 2020, the home automation devices and products perceived a substantial drop in their production along with an unbalanced supply chain. Also, the expending share on smart devices was declined owing to the irregular financial disaster. This has adversely influenced the growth and year-on-year growth observed deterioration during the year 2020.

Story continues





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/home-automation-market-100074





Drivers and Restraints:

Smart Home Technology to Fuel Market Growth

Smart technology is increasing suddenly throughout industries. Smart home technology is considerably discovering and altering the home automation system. Previously, automation was implied as supervisory devices and appliances via internet networks. Nevertheless, with the presentation of smart home technology such as smart security, self-diagnosing devices, advanced self-health care, smart entertainment, and smart kitchen among other, automation system is being improved at every stage as the world is actively adopting advanced technology. This is anticipated to bolster the home automation market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material for the home automation sector. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Segmentation:

On the basis of network technology, the market is classified into wired, wireless, and power line-based. Wireless network technology is set to attain maximum revenue share along with speedy growth during the forecast period.

Based on components, the market is branched into products and services.

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Home Automation Market Segments By Component Product Security and Safety HVAC Wellness Monitoring Smart Appliances Smart Entertainment Smart Lighting Others (Energy Management, etc.)

Services Consulting Installation or Implementation Support and Maintenance

By Network Technology Wired

Wireless

Power Line-Based





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/home-automation-market-100074





Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Largest Market due to Integration of Advanced Technologies

North America held the majority of the home automation market share and is projected to emerge as a dominant region during the forecast period. The inclination of this region towards progressive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the internet of things coupled with bigger flexible income direct the demand for smart technologies.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the market and has lower market penetration as compared to North America. The region has perceived substantial growth in sturdy market players over the years.

Asia Pacific is projected to observe paced growth during the forecast period owing to rising investment in smart technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Unveiling by Vital Players to Drive Market Growth

The chief players in the home automation industry employ various tactics to fortify their position in the market as leading companies. One such substantial tactic is procuring companies to motivate the brand value among users. Another fundamental strategy is intermittently launching inventive products with a detailed evaluation of the market and its target audience.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ABB Ltd. (Zürich, Switzerland)

Johnson Controls International plc (Cork, Ireland)

Crestron Electronics (New Jersey, U.S.)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Control4 Corporation (Utah, U.S.)

Schneider Electronics (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Legrand SA (Limoges, France)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Savant Systems LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.)





Quick Buy – Home Automation Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100074





Major Table of Contents:

Global Home Automation Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Home Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Product Security and Safety HVAC Wellness Monitoring Smart Appliances Smart Entertainment Smart Lighting Others (Energy Management, etc.) Services Consulting Installation or Implementation Support and Maintenance By Network Technology (Value) Wired Wireless Power Line-Based) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America North America Home Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Product Security and Safety HVAC Wellness Monitoring Smart Appliances Smart Entertainment Smart Lighting Others (Energy Management, etc.) Services Consulting Installation or Implementation Support and Maintenance By Network Technology (Value) Wired Wireless Power Line-Based) By Country (Value) United States Canada







TOC Continued…!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245



