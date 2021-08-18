U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

$12.4 Billion Worldwide Wearable Medical Devices Industry to 2027 - Diagnostic Devices are Projected to Record a 20.3% CAGR

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Medical Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Medical Devices estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the period 2020-2027.

Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.3% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.5% CAGR

The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 19.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured):

  • Apple, Inc.

  • Everist Health

  • Fitbit, Inc.

  • Garmin International, Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • Medtronic, Inc.

  • Nike, Inc.

  • Omron Corporation

  • Philips Healthcare

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • Sotera Wireless, Inc.

  • Vital Connect, Inc.

  • Withings

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3prq6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12-4-billion-worldwide-wearable-medical-devices-industry-to-2027---diagnostic-devices-are-projected-to-record-a-20-3-cagr-301358124.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

