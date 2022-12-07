U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

At 12.54% CAGR, Global Risk Analytics Market Size Will Reach USD 101.12 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

·8 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Risk Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Risk Type (Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Third Party Risk, and Others); By Component; By Deployment Mode; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

Polaris Market Research Logo
Polaris Market Research Logo

According to the research report, the global risk analytics market size was valued at USD 35.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 101.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period.

What is Risk Analytics? How Big is Risk Analytics Market Size?

  • Overview

Risk Analytics refers to the set of techniques that analyzes and predicts several types of risk and then take measures to prevent a potential crisis. Businesses have been conducting risk management for years using manual or semi-automated methods. Risk analytics exploits internal and external structured and unstructured data to evaluate risk elements such as fraud risk, market risk, credit risk, transportation, logistics risk, financial risk, investment risk, and supply chain risk.

This business intelligence technology is used by sectors including banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications, government services, and the healthcare sector. Risk analytics helps organizations to make the right decisions as well as improve security and operational continuity and gain competitive advantage. Benefits provided by this software drive the risk analytics market demand.

Request Sample Copy of "Risk Analytics Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/risk-analytics-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Key Takeaways from Report

  • The report provides primary data, including the size & share estimate, overview, current trends, and future estimations of market

  • The report further evaluates current trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects positively and negatively affecting the market growth.

  • Key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, investment possibilities, and industrial trends highlighted in the report.

  • The market size and share analysis of different regions and nations, along with sales and revenue.

  • The study analyzes the latest trends and company profiles of the major players with their business strategies and size.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Accenture plc

  • AxiomSL

  • BRIDGEi2i Analytics

  • Capgemini

  • Fidelity National Information Services

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • OneSpan

  • Provenir

  • Recorded Future

  • Risk Edge Solutions

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute

  • Verisk Analytics

For Additional Information on Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

  • Rising data thefts and infringement across business processes to push the market growth

The growing data protection guidelines and laws by the government are also expected to create growth opportunities in the risk analytics market during the forecast years. Increasing cases of data thefts and infringement and rising difficulties across business processes are the key factors. A surge in the adoption of risk analytics in financial institutions and growing technological advancements are propelling market growth.  Data analytics aids organizations in assessing potential dangers and handling their sources, which is projected to boost market demand.

Moreover, increasing investments by organizations in adopting new technologies to manage risk are projected to fuel the risk analytics market size. Rising need for risk analytics software due to the increased cyber-attacks, data theft, and fraudulent attacks is driving the risk analytics industry expansion. In addition, the growing demand for this technique from developing economies coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence in risk analytics is further expected to bolster market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/17821

Recent Developments

  • In February 2022, IBM purchased Neudesic, a US-based cloud services consultant with a focus on the Microsoft Azure platform. The hybrid cloud and AI mission of the corporation will be furthered by this acquisition, which will greatly broaden IBM's range of hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

Segmental Analysis

  • BFSI segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth

Based on vertical risk analytics market segmentation, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the fastest growth owing to the growing number of vulnerabilities across the banking and financial industries, which has increased the need for risk management. Also, the rising requirement to track more transactions in operational risk management (ORM) is fueling the demand for risk analytics. Organizations must find ways or solutions to effectively anticipate and mitigate such risks. Thus, the demand for risk analytics solutions is anticipated to boost segment growth.

  • Software and solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021

On the basis of component, the software and solutions segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the risk analytics market and is expected to continue its dominance over the foreseen period. The risk management software includes complex technological systems that can manage complex situations and dynamic scenarios. This software helps companies manage efficiency and enhance assessments. Private and public organizations use huge amounts of internal and external data to embrace a more reactive risk approach.

For Additional Research Queries, Speak to Our Research Analyst: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/risk-analytics-market/speak-to-analyst

 Risk Analytics Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 101.12 Billion

Market size value in 2022

USD 39.30 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

12.54% from 2022 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 - 2030

Top Market Players

Accenture plc, AxiomSL Ltd., BRIDGEi2i Analytics, Capgemini SE, Fidelity National Informatio Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Moody's Analytics Inc., Oracle Corporation, OneSpan Inc., Provenir, Inc., Recorded Future, Inc., Risk Edge Solutions Private Limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc

Segments Covered

By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Risk Type, By Vertical, and  Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

 

The demand in North America is anticipated to dominate the market

By geography, North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Several key risk analytics market trends fueling its demand in the region includes a surge in risk from the current business environment, the rising competition among regulatory agencies, the growing technological developments in risk management, and various investment by organizations. Businesses are emphasizing developing risk assessment frameworks by integrating technologies, including robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning, and cognitive analysis.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region faces an increasing rate of cybercrime due to the high internet penetration and absence of cybersecurity regulations. With rapid networking and accelerating digital transformation, various organizations in the region are incorporating analytics solutions, which is boosting the risk analytics market industry growth. In addition, surging technological developments offer various business opportunities for businesses and service providers. This is another factor positively influencing regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Risk Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Risk Type (Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Third Party Risk, and Others); By Component; By Deployment Mode; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/risk-analytics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Risk Analytics Market Report Highlights

  • The banking and financial services segment dominates a market share during the forecast period due to the rising volume of information and the developing use of mobile banking apps.

  • The on-premises segment is growing at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Risk managing and optimization can constantly monitor the configuration, upkeep, and security of the computer's network and data by utilizing risk assessment tools that are physically present in the company's facilities.

  • The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the market during the forecast period due to the region's increased digitization, corporate complexity, cyberattacks, and fraudulent activity.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the risk analytics market report based on component, risk type, vertical, deployment mode, and region:

By Component Outlook

  • Solution and Software

  • Services

By Risk Type Outlook

  • Strategic Risk

  • Operational Risk

  • Financial Risk

  • Third-Party Risk

  • Others

By Vertical Outlook

  • Banking and Financial Services

  • Insurance

  • Manufacturing

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Retail and Consumer Goods

  • IT and Telecom

  • Government and Defense

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Others

By Deployment Mode Outlook

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com 
Follow US: LinkedIn twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-12-54-cagr-global-risk-analytics-market-size-will-reach-usd-101-12-billion-by-2030-polaris-market-research-301697121.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

