$12.6 Billion Worldwide Internal Trauma Fixation Device Industry to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders, Along With Rising Geriatric Populations Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market

Global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market
Global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global internal trauma fixation device market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.19% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Internal trauma fixation devices refer to the biologically inert medical tools implanted for the stabilization of fractured bones in the body.

Some of the commonly used devices include cannulated screws, intramedullary nails, hip screws, cables, wires, plates and pins. They are manufactured using stainless steel, tritium, nitinol, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), nickel and titanium and are corrosion resistant and adjustable according to the bone structure.

They aid in maintaining the original shape of the bone and facilitate repair by restricting the movement of fractured bones. As a result, they are widely used across hospitals, orthopedic surgical centers and trauma and ambulatory centers.

Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising incidence of road accidents and sports-related injuries are providing a thrust to the market growth. The internal trauma fixation devices are widely used for elderly patients, which are more prone to fractures and joint dislocation due to osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders.

This has further led to the increasing adoption of biocompatible, elastic and fatigue and kink-resistant closure devices, which is also contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures for the placement of internal trauma fixation devices is favoring the growth of the market.

Additionally, various innovations in implant technologies and the development of cement-augmented transiliacal internal fixators are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These devices provide improved stabilization of fractures in the pelvis.

Other factors, including the rising healthcare expenditure capacities of the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$9.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$12.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global internal trauma fixation device market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, material and end user.

Breakup by Product:

  • Closure Device

  • Plates and Screws

  • Wires

  • Clips and Pins

  • Rods and Nails

  • Cables

  • Bone Cement

Breakup by Material:

  • Stainless Steel

  • Nitinol

  • Titanium

  • Tritium

  • Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Orthopedic Surgical Centers

  • Trauma Centers

  • Ambulatory Centers

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medartis AG, Orthofix Medical Inc., Orthopaedic Implant Company, OsteoMed (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global internal trauma fixation device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global internal trauma fixation device market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global internal trauma fixation device market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/827hej

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


