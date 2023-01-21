U.S. markets closed

$12.8 Billion Worldwide Erythropoietin Drugs Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Intas Pharmaceuticals Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global erythropoietin drugs market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.87% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Erythropoietin (EPO) is a hormone produced by kidneys to stimulate the production of red blood cells (RBCs). Its deficiency can lead to low hemoglobin levels and various medical conditions.

As a result, there is a rise in the demand for EPO drugs, also known as EPO stimulating agents (ESAs), which are produced synthetically using recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology. They are usually administered via the intramuscular route and released into the bloodstream to stimulate RBC production.

At present, they are available in various types with different dosage schedules and modes of delivery. EPO drugs are generally given to patients undergoing chemotherapy, chronic renal failure, and antiviral drug therapy or at high risk for perioperative blood loss from surgical procedures.

Individuals who have anemia due to cancer, prematurity, and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are usually at the risk of low hemoglobin levels. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of EPO drugs worldwide. In addition, they are used to treat zidovudine among patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Moreover, the rising need for surgical interventions on account of the growing aging population across the globe is catalyzing the use of EOP drugs to minimize allogeneic blood transfusions after surgical procedures. Furthermore, the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures is bolstering the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the increasing use of EPO drugs as a novel therapeutic agent in research settings is projected to expand their applications in treating various diseases. These diseases generally include spinal cord injury (SCI), depression, diabetes, acute kidney injury (AKI), recombinant therapy for patients with heart failure, and a neuroprotective agent in ischemic stroke.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amgen Inc., Biocon Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, LG Chem Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global erythropoietin drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global erythropoietin drugs market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global erythropoietin drugs market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Drug Class
6.1 Biologics
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biosimilars
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Epoetin-alfa
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Epoetin-beta
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Darbepoetin-alfa
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Hematology
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Kidney Disorder
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Cancer
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Homecare
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Specialty Clinics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amgen Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Biocon Limited
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 LG Chem Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Pfizer Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60h6hx

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12-8-billion-worldwide-erythropoietin-drugs-industry-to-2027---featuring-amgen-biocon-dr-reddys-laboratories-and-intas-pharmaceuticals-among-others-301727160.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

