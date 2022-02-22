U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

A $12.9 Billion Global Opportunity for Battery Energy Storage Systems by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Battery Energy Storage Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 14997
Companies: 85 - Players covered include ABB Group; AEG Power Solutions BV; Alevo Group SA; Corvus Energy; East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.; EnerDel, Inc.; Exergonix; GE Power; Hitachi Ltd.; LG Chem Ltd.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; NEC Energy Solutions; NGK Insulators Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd; Siemens AG; Tesla, Inc.; The AES Corporation; Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions; TrinaBESS and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Element (Battery, Other Elements); Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Ion, Flow, Advanced Lead-Acid, Other Battery Chemistries); Application (Utilities, Residential, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market to Reach US$12.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Battery energy storage systems (BESS) store electricity produced by power plants, particularly renewable power units. This electricity is supplied to customers during fluctuation of renewable energy generation on account of weather conditions. Growing need for steady and reliable electricity and energy storage systems in important infrastructures, initiatives related to modernization of the grid, rising use of energy storage systems based on lithium-ion battery due to its exceptional attributes, and use of grid energy storage solutions are driving gains in the global battery energy storage systems market. Growing use of solar and wind energy for residential and commercial applications had provided impetus to battery energy storage solutions. Energy shifting, voltage management in renewable integration, peak shaving, and frequency control are some of the aspects stimulating the advancement of battery energy storage systems.

Growing need for steady and reliable electricity and energy storage systems in important infrastructures, initiatives related to modernization of the grid, rising use of energy storage systems based on lithium-ion battery due to its exceptional attributes, and use of grid energy storage solutions are driving gains in the global battery energy storage systems market. Grid modernization initiatives including the movement to novel technologies such as smart grids are spurring demand for battery energy storage systems. Batteries aid in leveraging the capabilities of smart technologies. In 2019, in Dubai, a wind solar project that is smart-grid based was commenced by the KEPCO (Korean Electric Power Corporation). The project is likely to include a lithium-ion battery storage system (500 kWh) comprising 2000 IoT connected sensors in addition to smart meters. Battery energy storage systems are employed in various power applications for off- and on-grid flexibility.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Energy Storage Systems estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period. Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.8% CAGR to reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Elements segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global Battery Energy Storage Systems market. Lithium-ion batteries dominate the market, mainly supported by their beneficial attributes such as low weight, less cost, significant energy density, deep cycle discharge, better efficiency, and restricted coverage area. Further, the increasing spending on infrastructure in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors is expected to drive demand for lithium-ion battery energy storage systems. Advanced lead-acid battery is another leading battery energy storage system. They have lesser cost in comparison to other batteries and can be produced easily using less advanced systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Battery Energy Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.61% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 25.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$709.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is a key market for battery energy storage systems, stimulated by the growing adoption of renewable energy storage systems in the utility, non-residential, and residential sectors. In the region, lithium-ion battery storage systems are registering considerable demand, as they are increasingly being leveraged for storing energy from renewable energy sources. In the Asia-Pacific, the growing focus on distributed power generation, and increasing renewable energy penetration are likely to aid market growth. Investments in energy storage are likely to rise considerably across the region, with governments formulating novel policies to enhance the quality and reliability of power distribution facilities for households. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

