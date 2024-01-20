12 Antiques in Your House That Are Probably Worthless and You Should Consider Getting Rid Of

©iStock.com

We tend to equate old with valuable. Regarding people, you should always respect your elders. But when it comes to inanimate objects, vintage doesn’t necessarily match worth or is considered worthwhile.

Find Out: 10 Frugal Habits To Adopt Right Away in 2024

Related: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

You only need to search “Antiques Roadshow fails” to see how owners overvalue things they’ve got lying around their house, oblivious to their unprofitableness. Putting aside sentimentality for the moment, most antiques or collectibles will end up at the dump or donated before they net you big bucks.

Investing money on collector’s items can be a gamble if you don’t know your niche, so it literally pays to do your research. Here are 12 types of collectibles that are worth much less than you think.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Dolls

For some crazy reason, vintage Barbies are fetching great sums of money right now and we can’t figure out why! Alright, as incredibly popular as Barbie is now, most dolls in good condition will only yield prices over what they originally sold for, claims Business Insider. The same goes for Cabbage Patch Kids, American Girl dolls, Precious Moments and Hummel figurines.

Star Wars Toys

In their original packaging, many of the original 1977 Star Wars toys are worth hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. However, the condition is key to making big bucks on the collector market, and so many of the original Star Wars toys have been played with way past their value. Newer toys are cheaply made and mass-produced and will never be worth much.

Antique Furniture

Cheapism explains that “brown furniture” refers to “sturdy, dark-wood warhorses such as cabinets and sideboards, dining tables, and bedroom sets.” Value is relative with these items — a well-made table can last family decades, but if you want to make some decent money on these antiques, your pieces must be created by historic builders and designers.

Story continues

Vinyl Records

Any collectible can be valuable if you can find a buyer for it. Vinyl has become a hot commodity over the past several years, but the vanishing value point seems to have arrived. While wanna-be collectors will scoop up any bargain bin platter in the hopes of striking gold, you need to know what you’re doing when buying and selling records.

Royal Family Memorabilia

The Royal Family has held a fascination for people the world over for ages. While merchants have made millions from commemorative plates, t-shirts, mugs, toys, ashtrays, and tea towels, most of these items were so mass-produced that they wax nostalgic but aren’t valuable.

Baseball Cards

Here’s a good example of a collectible that became incredibly hot and cooled quickly when the market oversaturated. The card industry boomed in the 1990s and while some cards from that era are quite valuable, don’t expect cards younger than 30 years old to make you any sort of fortune unless they are truly special.

Hot Wheels Cars

Mattel’s Hot Wheels miniature cars have been staple playthings for young children and collectors since the 1960s. Again, condition plays a big part in any resell value. These well-built cars have typically been through the wringer, smashed against one another, and smeared by dirty fingers.

Funko Pop!

Unlike many collectibles on this list, Funko Pops are newer and incredibly popular. However, aside from a few ultra-limited issues, most Funko Pop figurines will never see their values skyrocket in the future. According to Screen Rant, Funkos that have been “vaulted” (retired from production), “chase” stickered (usually a variation of a standard figurine), or part of a limited run (like those made for Comic-Con) are rarer and, hence, more valuable.

Comic Books

Like baseball cards, newer comics “won’t sell for much more than their original price,” according to Business Insider. But if you find some lurking in your basement from the 1930s to the 1950s, get yourself to a reputable dealer or appraiser ASAP!

Model Trains

Obsessed by enthusiasts, model trains hold more sentimental value than monetary. Pre-war era (1901-1942) designs are sought after by collectors. They can be quite valuable, but Lionel, the preeminent maker of trains and accessories, says, “The value of a particular set or piece is dependent on several factors such as condition, rarity, and the presence of the original box in good condition.”

Vintage Clothing

Selling second-hand clothing on sites like Poshmark, Vinted, Depop, and over social platforms can be an incredibly worthwhile endeavor if it’s in pristine condition and displays trending, in-demand, or designer labels. But a pile of old clothes, even in half-decent condition, belongs in the back of your closet or a donation bag.

Happy Meal Toys

According to Mental Floss, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals in the late 1970s as it pivoted to compete with Burger Chef and get more kid-friendly. Many of the toys included with the food have become collectibles worth several hundred dollars for a complete set. But collecting complete sets in their original Happy Meal boxes has rarely been a priority for kids or parents over the years.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Antiques in Your House That Are Probably Worthless and You Should Consider Getting Rid Of