In this article, we will look at the 12 best countries to teach English without a degree. We have also discussed the importance of the English language. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Best Countries to Teach English Without a Degree.

The English language is one of the fastest-growing languages globally. Over the past century, its speaker numbers have increased, making it the top contender in terms of growth. From 1921 to 2021, English witnessed an increase from 405,741,495 to 1,300,569,350 speakers worldwide. This growth trend is consistent over shorter periods as well, with English outpacing other languages over the past 10 and 50 years. Factors such as globalization, technological advancements, and the prevalence of English in various domains contribute to its rapid expansion.

Additionally, languages like Portuguese, Arabic, Urdu, and Indonesian have also experienced high growth rates, highlighting the diverse linguistic landscape. This growth isn't solely attributed to population increase but also reflects changing demographics, cultural influences, and economic factors.

Moreover, according to a report, English continues to dominate as the world's leading language for study, with its importance extending beyond borders. With 122 countries now placing it as their top language to learn, English's significance for economic advancement and educational opportunities remains indisputable. This trend is especially pronounced in Asia, where countries like India, Vietnam, and China see English proficiency as crucial for academic success, with learners actively engaging in language studies to enhance their prospects.

Hence, teaching English as a second language (ESL) has become a popular career choice for many individuals seeking to work abroad or online. While a degree in English or Education can certainly be advantageous, it's not always a strict requirement to teach English effectively.

It is also worth highlighting that teaching English without an English degree is possible. Many language schools and online platforms look for candidates with a strong command of the English language, teaching certifications like TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language), and relevant experience. These qualifications can often outweigh the need for a specific degree. Moreover, countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates typically have high demand due to their growing economies and emphasis on English education.

Teaching English abroad with no experience is also feasible, especially in regions with high demand. Many countries offer opportunities for English teaching assistants or provide training programs for novice teachers. For those without a degree, there are still countries where you can teach English. Countries in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe often have less stringent requirements and a high demand for English teachers, making them accessible options for aspiring educators.

Two of the most important companies when it comes to learning the English language are Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Rosetta Stone, Inc (NYSE:RST). Let’s look at their recent development and contribution towards the language.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s English Test (DET) has garnered approval from over 5,000 universities globally for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions, doubling since 2020. Recognized across various countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Ireland, DET serves as a reliable language proficiency assessment. In 2023, test-takers from 225 countries certified their English proficiency, with India leading in test-takers for two consecutive years. This increase has seen an increase in Indian students applying to programs globally, particularly in fields like business, computer science, mathematics, and engineering. Notably, 99% of programs that accepted DET before January 2021 continue to do so, highlighting its enduring reliability and flexibility. Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) sees this milestone as a step towards empowering students and ensuring accessibility in education.

In addition to its role in individual language learning, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s has also made major efforts under the area of standardized testing. Institutions such as the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) have adopted the Duolingo English Test as an alternative to traditional assessments like the TOEFL for the upcoming Fullbright Scholarship round.

On the other hand, Rosetta Stone, Inc (NYSE:RST)’s recent victory of the 2023 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Solution for English Language Learners (ELLs) speaks volumes about the company’s position in the area of language education. This accolade, the fourth CODiE Award for Rosetta Stone, confirms its dedication to empowering teachers and English language learners. The platform impressed judges with its immersive lessons, extensive teacher resources, and advanced pronunciation recognition capabilities. Such recognition highlights the importance of innovative services in fostering effective learning environments, especially for ELLs.

Through Rosetta Stone, Inc (NYSE:RST) for Schools, ELLs benefit from a structured immersion method that supports various language skills crucial for academic success. Bite-sized lessons, audio recordings by native speakers, and interactive activities enable students to learn effectively and experience immediate progress. The platform's emphasis on tailored instruction caters to individual learning needs, promoting strong academic performance among ELLs. Moreover, Rosetta Stone, Inc (NYSE:RST)’s intuitive approach allows students of diverse backgrounds and abilities to engage with the program seamlessly.

Central to Rosetta Stone, Inc (NYSE:RST)’s effectiveness is its incorporation of technology to enhance learning outcomes. Features like TruAccent pronunciation recognition technology provide real-time feedback, aiding students in refining their language skills and accents. Additionally, the platform offers Live Tutoring sessions, where students engage in structured conversation practice with native English speakers, further reinforcing their learning.

12 Best Countries to Teach English Without a Degree

Photographee.eu/Shuuterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the best countries to teach English without a degree, we identified 20 countries with the highest demand for English teachers, and within those, shortlisted 15 countries that didn’t necessarily require a college degree in English or any other subject for an English teaching job using TEFL’s database. Then, of those 15 countries, 12 with the highest average monthly salaries have been ranked below, in ascending order.

12. Romania

Average Salary: $650/month

Romania is one of the best countries to teach english abroad without a degree in Europe. Moreover, despite requiring in-person interviews and self-financed airfare and housing, the solid hourly wage, ranging from $300 to $1,000 per month, coupled with a lower cost of living, ensures a comfortable lifestyle. Requirements include a TEFL certificate, native English proficiency, and optionally, a bachelor's degree. Major cities like Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca harbor abundant teaching prospects, primarily catering to adults and children in language schools or private tutoring setups.

11. India

Average Salary: $700/month

Teaching English in India offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in a vibrant culture while making a difference in students' lives. Despite limited paid positions, volunteering allows for valuable experience. One can expect a balanced work-life schedule, diverse travel opportunities, and indulgence in delicious, affordable cuisine. While cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa offer varying experiences, acquiring a TEFL certification is important for both paid and voluntary roles. Non-native speakers are welcome, and start-up costs are manageable. Although salaries are modest, benefits may include accommodation and assistance with visas. India's rich tapestry of people, food, and traditions ensures an unforgettable experience for those teaching English.

10. Myanmar

Average Salary: $750/month

With its pristine coastline spanning thousands of miles, a vibrant blend of cultures, and delectable cuisine, Myanmar, also known as Burma, is emerging as a favored country for travelers worldwide and has hence, increased the demand for english.

To teach English in Myanmar, a TEFL certificate is a prerequisite. While a bachelor's degree and prior teaching experience are preferred, they are not mandatory. The average monthly salary for teaching in Myanmar is $750 a month.

9. Costa Rica

Average Salary: $800/month

Costa Rica is one of the best countries to teach English abroad without a degree in Latin America. With its breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant culture, and welcoming locals, it offers a desirable lifestyle for English teachers. The solid hourly wage, coupled with a relatively low cost of living, ensures a comfortable standard of living and ample opportunities for travel and exploration. While a bachelor's degree is preferred, it's not always mandatory, making it accessible for many.

8. Cambodia

Average Salary: $850/month

With a TEFL certification, you can secure a rewarding job despite not needing a four-year degree. Cambodia's vibrant job market, fueled by economic growth and a thirst for education, ensures ample opportunities year-round. The low cost of living allows for a comfortable lifestyle on modest salaries, typically ranging from $700 to $1,000 per month.

7. Poland

Average Salary: $900/month

Teaching English in Poland offers a remarkable opportunity in a country experiencing rapid development. As one of Europe's fastest-growing job markets, Poland boasts a high demand for English teachers, especially in cities like Warsaw, Poznan, and Kraków. While a TEFL certification is required, a bachelor's degree is preferred but not mandatory. The average salary of $750 - $1,050 per month provides a comfortable lifestyle with ample opportunities for travel and exploration.

6. Russia

Average Salary: $950/month

Teaching English in Russia offers a multifaceted experience in a vast, culturally rich country. From the magic of cosmopolitan cities to the untamed beauty of its wilderness, teahcers can induldge themselves in Russia's diverse landscapes and warm hospitality. With opportunities in both public schools and private institutions, English teachers are in high demand. Generous salaries, accommodation benefits, and ongoing hiring ensure a rewarding career path.

