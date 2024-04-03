In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best Drupal alternatives in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Drupal Alternatives in 2024.

Drupal: A Free Content Management System

Drupal is an open-source content management system. It allows users to manage content, build websites, create online directories, manage e-commerce sales, and establish top-notch digital customer experiences. Drupal is free of cost which contributes to its popularity in the market. The tool allows users to manage content and build tools to manage content on websites. It is primarily used by developers wanting to create customized web publishing tools.

On December 15, 2023, Drupal launched new features that enable easier content modeling, block management, and menu organization. The new model now offers users a separate interface for media item revisions. Content fields are now visually listed instead of a simple list. Additionally, users can also add a child item to menu items and taxonomy terms. Such makes item placement more convenient. Drupal has also worked on improving its performance significantly by integrating modern languages. It also comes with a built-in project news update feature. This built-in feature helps users stay on top of project news. The Announcements Feed module is now available by default on a standard user profile.

The Creative Giant vs. The E-commerce King: A Comparative Analysis

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) both hold a strong position in the content management domain. Let's take a look at some of their offerings.

The Adobe Experience Manager Sites, a product of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), allows users to create, manage, optimize, and deliver the best digital experiences to customers. The site allows users to create responsive and standardized content across web, mobile, and applications. The CMS by Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) helps businesses enjoy enhanced load times, boosted search rankings, and high conversion rates on their websites. Adobe GenAI for Experience Manager helps companies develop standardized high-quality copies for their sites. The AI is trained to integrate the tone and voice of the brand. Users can integrate the Experience Manager with Adobe Experience Manager Assets, Adobe Commerce, and Adobe Analytics to gain a more immersive experience. You can also read our piece on the top alternatives to Adobe Creative Cloud in 2024.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is an e-commerce giant and is also one of the key contributors to the content management industry. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is home to a fully functional content management system for e-commerce businesses of all sizes. Users can create highly professional e-commerce sites using the company's website builder tool. These websites are compliant with the industry standards and have a flexible layout. Users are able to edit, optimize, add, and subtract content based on their needs. Users can also add all their media assets to enjoy complete control. The CMS helps businesses rank higher on search engines such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Business owners also benefit from becoming a part of a large network of fellow business owners to garner crucial insights. Users can access the CMS with a three-day free trial. You can also take a look at the top e-commerce companies in the world.

The Position of Tech Giants in Content Management

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) offer robust tools that allow companies to manage content, especially beneficial for small businesses. Let's discuss some offerings from these companies.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) offers a variety of tools that can be used as content management tools, especially for small businesses. Google Sites is a product of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Google Sites is a web page creation tool that allows businesses to create sites and collaborate with other team members. Users can easily customize sites and manage the site copy, images, fonts, and menu items. Google Sites is extremely beneficial for small businesses as they are easy to use and provide collaborative functionalities for small teams. Businesses and teams can integrate other Google products with Google Sites such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Google Plus, and other Google Workspace applications.

Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) suite of products also supports content management tools. Microsoft SharePoint, a product of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), is a collaboration software. The software allows companies to share and manage content across the organization. Users can use SharePoint to customize sites and streamline workflows. Businesses also gain access to additional resources such as the Microsoft SharePoint Tech Community, Microsoft 365 Hybrid Cloud, the Productivity Library, SharePoint Developer Resources, and SharePoint Training.

Now that we deeply analyzed the content management market, let's move on to discuss the 12 best Drupal alternatives in 2024. You can also read our piece on the best Asana alternatives and competitors for project management.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 12 best Drupal alternatives in 2024, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best alternatives to Drupal. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the average customer star rating and the total number of reviews across five sources including G2, Capterra, GetApp, Featured Customers, and TrustPilot. It is to be noted that we only included software with total reviews of more than 500 and an average customer star rating of at least 4.0. Our list of the 12 best Drupal alternatives in 2024 is in ascending order of the average customer rating as a primary metric, and the total number of reviews as a secondary metric.

12. Joomla

Average Rating: 4.10

Total Reviews: 1,281

Joomla, commonly referred to as Joomla! and J!, is one of the best alternatives to Drupal in 2024. It is a free content management system. Users can choose from over 1,000 available templates to build websites and mobile responsive web pages. The platform is multilingual, fully flexible, and permits multi-user functionality. Joomla has an average customer star rating of 4.10, contributing to its ranking on our list.

11. Sitecore

Average Rating: 4.10

Total Reviews: 1,400

Sitecore offers a range of content management tools. Sitecore's SaaS digital experience platform (DXP) integrates content, commerce, and engagement cloud software. The content cloud helps teams streamline content across multiple channels and devices. Users can also create, manage, and edit content from anywhere using the Enterprise CMS tool. Teams may also work together to devise content strategies and execute content plans. The Digital Asset Management solution allows customers to store all their digital assets in one place and automate content delivery based on customer touchpoints.

10. Kentico CMS

Average Rating: 4.37

Total Reviews: 1,073

Kentico CMS ranks 10th on our list of the best alternatives to Drupal in 2024. Kentico offers an all-in-one experience. It integrates a content management system (CMS) with digital marketing functionalities and tools. Xperience is a product of Kentico and is a headless all-in-one suite. It allows teams to gain complete control over their content and marketing functions. The annual license fee for the business plan and the enterprise plan start from EUR 11.1 per year and EUR 19.9 per year respectively. The corporate plan is a customized plan for large scale enterprises. They may get in touch with the Kentico sales team to set up a plan.

9. Wix

Average Rating: 4.40

Total Reviews: 26,693

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is a leading content management tool. It allows users to create free websites and integrate SEO tools to rank higher on search engines. It offers a range of customizable templates and also helps users build a logo for their website or brand. It ranks ninth on our list with an average customer star rating of 4.4.

8. WordPress

Average Rating: 4.42

Total Reviews: 12,771

WordPress ranks eighth on our list of the best alternatives to Drupal in 2024. It is a web-based content management system. It can be used to build sites, sell products, and start a blog. The platform offers flexible plans to ensure its customers never run out of storage. The starter plan is priced at $4 per month, the explorer plan is available for $8 per month, and the creator plan is available for $25 per month.

7. Contentful

Average Rating: 4.43

Total Reviews: 3,429

Contentful is a headless content management system. Users can create content for multiple channels and multiple brands via one unified platform. Users can visualize content experiences using the Contentful Studio. It offers a free version for developers and marketers for individual projects. The basic version is priced at $300 per month. It is targeted at teams building multichannel experiences, sites, and applications.

6. Bolt

Average Rating: 4.50

Total Reviews: 936

Bolt ranks sixth on our list of the best alternatives to Drupal in 2024. Bolt CMS is an open source content management system. Bolt offers a range of templates and comes with built-in internalization. Users can easily create, edit, and manage content and display published pages on their websites. Bolt also offers top-notch search functionalities and content filtering.

