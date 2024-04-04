In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best Dyson cordless vacuum alternatives in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Alternatives in 2024.

The Global Vacuum Cleaner Industry: Overview

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global vacuum cleaner industry was valued at $13.65 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2024 to 2030 to reach a valuation of $26.44 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Vacuum cleaners have various applications in places including homes and offices. The rising household disposable income paired with a changing lifestyle as a result of a greater working population is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

One of the main trends in the global vacuum cleaner industry is the innovation in the product design. Companies are constantly innovating to stay ahead of their competition. Creative product design is generally marked by the incorporation of the latest cutting-edge technologies in traditional design. Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd (SHA:603486) is a notable company in the vacuum industry launching innovative products. ECOVACS DEEBOT is a series of robotic vacuum cleaners by the company. The vacuums include a variety of functions including auto water refill, obstacle avoidance, and an AI Voice Assistant YIKO. These robotic vacuums are available for purchase in the US.

In 2023, Asia Pacific was the most dominant region in the global vacuum cleaner industry. The region accounted for more than 32% of the revenue share of the industry. In the region, India is expected to experience a strong growth rate of 12% from 2024 to 2030. Furthermore, Japan's vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2030.

Notable Companies in the Vacuum Cleaner Industry

Dyson Technology Limited is one of the most prominent companies in the vacuum cleaner industry. The company designs and manufactures a range of products including hairstyling tools and air purifiers as well. The company offers a variety of vacuum cleaners including cordless, robotic, and upright vacuum cleaners. Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner and V11 vacuum cleaner are a part of the company's cordless series. The company is known for its quality and sells a large number of cordless vacuums every day. The most powerful cordless vacuum that transitions to a handheld manufactured by the company is the Gen5 Detect with 262 AW of suction power. The company reported achieving record global revenues in 2023 of GBP 7.1 billion, up 9% from 2022. Dyson is also investing heavily in research and development. In 2023, the company increased its R&D expenditure by more than 40%. The company has its main research centers in the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The R&D investments are facilitating the company to effectively incorporate the latest technologies including AI and robotics into its products.

Story continues

Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd (SHA:603486) is one of the most prominent companies introducing innovation to their products in the vacuum cleaner industry. On January 8, the company announced the launch of DEEBOT X2 COMBO and WINBOT W2 OMNI. They are advanced whole-home robotics offering cutting-edge features for floor, air, window, and lawn care. The products were launched at CES 2024. These innovations embody Ecovacs Robotics Co Ltd's (SHA:603486) commitment to 'Robotics for All' which aims at providing hands-free solutions for home maintenance. The products were showcased alongside other smart home robots. Innovations in product design have made the company a leading name in smart home cleaning solutions, enhancing lifestyles worldwide through innovation and user-focused design.

Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) is a significant player in the vacuum cleaner industry. Some of the prominent vacuum cleaner products offered by Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) include the MC-SB33 and MC-SB53K cordless stick vacuum cleaners. The company has also launched robotic vacuum cleaners including MC-RS810 and MC-RS310. One of the distinguishing features of the vacuum cleaners by Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) is the incorporation of a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system in their vacuum cleaners to reduce the recirculation of dust and allergens back into the home. This multi-layer filtering system enhances air quality and extends the filter's lifespan.

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) is one of the most noteworthy players in the vacuum cleaner industry. Emerson Tool Company, a division of Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR), manufactures ProTeam Vacuums and Wet Dry Vacuums known for their innovation, high quality, and durability. On February 7, the company reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $1.22, beating estimates by $0.18. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 22.06% and amounted to $4.12 billion, ahead of market consensus by $208.63 million. As of March 31, Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) has surged nearly 18.5% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"Emerson’s Q1 exceeded all expectations. Underlying orders continued to grow in the mid-single digit range, with 4% growth in Q1. Processing hybrid markets were strong and discrete orders remain down as expected. Multiple LNG projects booked in the quarter, specifically in Europe and the Middle East. Life sciences activity was also strong across the globe, with large project wins in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. The Q1 growth was also supported by some project activity shifting from Q2 to Q1. As you all know, orders can move around quarter to quarter, but we still expect low single digit order growth in the first half of 2024 and mid-single digit order growth for the full year, as discrete demand improves in the second half."

The demand for the Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners is at an all-time high. However, because of the large number of companies in the vacuum cleaner industry, several cheaper and competitive options are available in the market. We have made a list of the best Dyson cordless vacuum alternatives in 2024, let's look at them now.

12 Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Alternatives in 2024

12 Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Alternatives in 2024

Methodology

To make our list of the best Dyson cordless vacuum alternatives in 2024, we initially sifted through 10 sources that listed the alternatives. We then separated the names that appeared in at least 50% of the sources. The number of reviews and ratings were tabulated for each product across sources that sell appliances including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. We aggregated the number of reviews and averaged the ratings extracted from our sources. For our list, we have only considered the items that had more than 5,000 reviews and an average rating of 4 or more. The average rating across sources is our primary metric and the number of reviews is the secondary metric. The list has been arranged in the ascending order of the primary and secondary metrics.

12 Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Alternatives in 2024

12. Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet

Average Rating: 4

Total Number of Reviews: 5,139

The Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet is a cordless stick vacuum designed to tackle pet messes efficiently. It features a 16V lithium battery for fade-free power, longer runtime, and faster charging. This vacuum includes a premium brush roll to handle deep-embedded pet hair. The vacuum has an average customer rating of 4 across source platforms.

11. Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

Average Rating: 4

Total Number of Reviews: 17,991

The Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning tool designed for both rugs and hard floors. It is one of the best Dyson cordless vacuum alternatives in 2024. This vacuum provides convenience and flexibility in your cleaning routine. The detachable hand vac allows for quick cleaning of dust, dirt, and crumbs on furniture. The vacuum cleaner has an average rating of 4 across platforms based on 17,991 reviews.

10. Dirt Devil Versa 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Average Rating: 4

Total Number of Reviews: 19,755

The Dirt Devil Versa 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is an adaptable cleaning tool that offers 16V power and multi-floor capability. This vacuum features a detachable hand vac for quick pick-ups and above-floor cleaning. It has an average customer rating of 4 across platforms.

9. Eureka Rechargeable Handheld Portable

Average Rating: 4

Total Number of Reviews: 29,566

The Eureka Rechargeable Handheld Portable vacuum cleaners offer convenient and efficient cleaning solutions for hard floors and tight spaces. These cordless stick vacuums feature powerful motors. It is one of the best Dyson cordless vacuum alternatives in 2024. The vacuum cleaner has an average customer rating of 4 across platforms based on 29,566 reviews.

8. Kenmore DS1030 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Average Rating: 4.2

Total Number of Reviews: 5,196

The Kenmore DS1030 Cordless Stick Vacuum is a lightweight and versatile cleaning tool designed for efficient cleaning on various surfaces. This vacuum features a detachable hand vac that weighs less than 3 lbs. The vacuum includes a long crevice tool, a dusting brush, and a 2-in-1 combination tool for a range of cleaning options. The vacuum cleaner has an average rating of 4.2 across platforms.

7. Eureka NEC280TL RapidClean Pro Cordless Cleaner

Average Rating: 4.3

Total Number of Reviews: 5,395

The Eureka NEC280TL RapidClean Pro Cordless Cleaner is a powerful and efficient cleaning tool designed for hard floors and carpets. This rechargeable cordless stick vacuum features a 25.2V lithium-ion battery. It is one of the best Dyson cordless vacuum alternatives in 2024.

6. Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Lightweight Stick

Average Rating: 4.3

Total Number of Reviews: 8,789

The Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Lightweight Stick vacuum is a powerful and innovative cleaning tool designed to effectively capture dust. This cordless stick vacuum features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology, ensuring thorough cleaning and allergen containment. The vacuum has an average rating of 4.3 across platforms based on 8,789 reviews.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Alternatives in 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 Best Dyson Cordless Vacuum Alternatives in 2024 is published on Insider Monkey.