12 Best Etsy Alternatives for Your Online Store in 2024

Etsy vs Mercari: A Comparative Analysis

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a leading e-commerce platform based in the United States. The platform is aimed at selling handmade, vintage products, and craft items. Some of the popular items sold on the platform include handmade jewelry, bags, clothing items, home decor items, furniture, toys, and craft supplies. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) charges sellers $0.2 to list their first item. After that, sellers only pay the transaction, processing, and advertising fees when a sale is made. The company also facilitates sellers with elaborate support and educational material. Their frequently updated seller handbook and Seller Newsletter provide selling tips to budding merchants. Sellers also benefit from product listing promotions on social media and detailed analytics and reporting. You can also read our piece on the biggest retail companies in the US.

Sellers on Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) can join Etsy's Affiliate Program and Etsy's Creator Co. The Etsy Creator Co. is targeted at merchants who promote their shop on social media. For sellers with a blog or website, Etsy recommends them to join the affiliate program. Sellers enrolled in the programs gain access to exclusive content, competitions, and trend reports.

Mercari, Inc. (OTC:MCARY) is a Japanese e-commerce company. The Mercari Marketplace app was launched in 2013. Mercari, Inc. (OTC:MCARY) lists unique products, vintage and collectibles, and handmade products, among others. The platform is particularly famous for the sale of pre-loved items. Sellers do not have to pay to list products on the platform. They are only charged when a sale is made. Users can create a listing of new or old products depending on the product category they are willing to sell in. Users just need HD pictures of their products and descriptions to set up a list. It also offers a range of additional tools to its merchants including a packing tool and the Mercari Promote tool. The company is a great option for sellers primarily because of its popularity among buyers. Last year, the company launched Venmo as a payment gateway and the Merchat AI, a personal shopping tool. You can also take a look at the best easy to start businesses to start that could elevate your income.

Setting Up an Online Store for Handmade Items Made Easier

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) allow users to set up an online store for handmade crafts. These websites may not be solely dedicated to handmade products, but they do offer several distinct features for selling handmade items. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a dedicated platform for handmade, handcrafted, and unique products. Amazon Handmade is an artisan-only community of sellers. To sell on Amazon Handmade, merchants must have a professional selling account. The professional selling account has a price tag of $39.99 per month. The professional fee is waived for approved applications. Amazon charges a 15% referral fee for every sale made. Amazon Handmade is home to sellers from more than 80 countries. Some of the popular product categories include accessories, artwork, personal care products, clothing items, shoes, jewelry, pet supplies, and sporting goods. Handmade sellers also benefit from the standard seller features offered by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merchants may take advantage of Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). FBA allows merchants to store products, that Amazon packs and ships. You can also take a look at the best Ahrefs alternatives in 2024.

Similarly, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) allows merchants or artisans to sell their crafts or handmade products on the platform. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) offers elaborate training, tools, and support to artisans willing to sell handcrafted items. Merchants must go through a five-step process to set up their handcrafted business. For starters, merchants must create a selling account on Shopify. Merchants may benefit from Shopify's business name generator and logo maker. Next, sellers will have to set up their product pages using HD product images and product descriptions. Once this step is completed, sellers must select their preferred apps, sales channels, and payment gateway. The last step involves setting up the marketing channels for the online store. Shopify allows merchants to market their brands on social media, email, and other marketing channels. The company also provides artisans with free selling guides, professional tools, and marketing capabilities. Some of the key professional tools include customizable and responsive themes, order fulfillment tools, and inventory tracking capabilities. Sellers can manage all these actionable items using a single platform. Some of the most popular handmade items include apparel, accessories, jewelry, arts and crafts, food items, candles, subscription boxes, and skin care products.

Now that we have discussed some of the major players in the handmade products industry, let's take a look at the 12 best Etsy alternatives for your online store in 2024. You can also read our piece on the best marketing newsletters to subscribe to in 2024.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 12 best Etsy alternatives for your online store in 2024, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best alternatives to Etsy. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the total site visits in the past 28 days from Similarweb. Our list of the 12 best Etsy alternatives for your online store in 2024 is in ascending order of the total site visits as of March 9, 2024.

12. Aftcra

Total Site Visits as of March 9, 2024: 5,870

Aftcra ranks 12th on our list of the best Etsy alternatives for your online store in 2024. The store is a go-to marketplace for American handmade products. Sellers must meet the handmade guidelines before they start selling on the platform. Only upcycled, repurposed, handcrafted, and handmade items are permitted for sale. The company has a strict policy against vintage products, manufactured goods, and products not created by the original owner.

11. iCraftGifts

Total Site Visits as of March 9, 2024: 10,699

iCraftGifts is a one-stop shop for handmade items. The items are produced and sold by independent artists and crafters from across the globe. The platform has a strict policy on selling handmade products only. Sellers are provided with a free store domain for a year. Sellers are also able to connect their social media pages to their online store.

10. Folksy

Total Site Visits as of March 9, 2024: 195,157

Folksy ranks 10th on our list of the best Etsy alternatives for your online store in 2024. Folksy sells handmade crafts by artists and designers. Sellers enjoy multiple benefits by selling on Folksy. Sellers own their own shop on the platform, have access to the Folksy support team, and are provided with shop analytics.

9. Artful Home

Total Site Visits as of March 9, 2024: 305,553

Artful Home is home to a variety of crafted home and clothing products. The platform has been operational for the past 30 years. There are a range of steps involved in becoming a seller on Artful Home. For starters, sellers must apply with their artist statement. They must also include images and information about their products. Next, the jury evaluates the application to determine if the applicant has been granted a selling position.

8. Goimagine

Total Site Visits as of March 9, 2024: 339,535

Goimagine ranks eighth on our list of the best Etsy alternatives for your online store in 2024. The company donates 100% of its profits to charity. It is a platform for sellers willing to sell handmade products. Sellers must apply to become a part of the platform. Only residents of the United States can use the platform. Sellers must ensure their products meet the handmade guidelines.

7. Uncommon Goods

Total Site Visits as of March 9, 2024: 1.70 Million

Uncommon Goods is focused on offering unique products as gifts. The company lists birthday gifts, anniversary gifts, wedding gifts, housewarming gifts, and easter gifts. To register as a seller, individuals must submit products to buyers directly on the website.

6. Society6

Total Site Visits as of March 9, 2024: 2.07 Million

Society6 ranks sixth on our list of the best alternatives to Etsy for your online store in 2024. The platform sells art prints, home decor products, bed and bath products, and phone cases. Individuals must have a PayPal account to sell their products on Society6.

