12 of the best Father's Day Gifts to buy from QVC

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Dads historically are some of the hardest people to shop for because they never seem to particularly want anything, and when they need something, they go out and get it for themselves.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

QVC is the perfect place to shop for dads who claim they don't want anything—but would secretly be thrilled with just about anything you find. We've scoured the site to find things we believe dads want but don't yet know they need.

From Traeger to Cusinart and Bose to Google Nest here are the tools, gadgets, and gifts we know he'll love this Father's Day.

1. The Traeger Pro Series 22

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

Summer is grilling season, and what better way to kick it off than completely upgrading dad's setup? The Traeger Pro Series 22 pellet grill and smoker is more than the average one-trick-pony and is designed with smoking, searing, and all-around cooking in mind; its ease of use makes it the perfect grill for anyone just starting all the way to a tried-and-true pitmaster.

The pro control allows you to smoke at temperatures as low as 180 degrees all the way up to 450. The natural airflow inside of the grill allows convection cooking, meaning you don't have to constantly monitor when you need to turn your meat. Reviewers insist this grill is one of the best available due to its versatility, easy upkeep, and excellent customer service. The Traeger Pro Series 22 is well-reviewed and thoughtfully designed.

Traeger Pro Series 22 for $600

2. Skechers Men's Mesh Slip-ons

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

Comfort is high on the list of priorities for dads new and old—and since sporting house slippers everywhere isn't an option­, a good pair of cushioned slip-ons would be a welcomed gift. The Skechers GOwalk Max slip-ons are lightweight while still offering maximum support and comfort. The mesh uppers make them breathable, and both the mid and outer soles are designed to provide long-term cushioning. A huge draw for reviewers is the fact that you can throw these shoes in the washing machine without worrying about any damage—hang dry, and they're good to go. Sizes are offered in different widths so those with wider feet will benefit from the extended sizing.

Story continues

Skechers Men's GOwalk Max Washable Mesh Slip-ons for $60

3. Cuisinart 10 pc Premium Grilling Set

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

You can easily elevate your dad's grilling experience by upgrading his tools of the trade with this 10-pc grill set from Cuisinart. It has everything he'll need to make cooking and clean-up easier and more efficient with a touch of style; the tools are forged in stainless steel and the handles are handcrafted pakkawood—all made to fit neatly in a rugged leather case for easy transport and storage. Reviewers found the tools to be exceptionally well-made and said they "don't feel flimsy." They also noted that the carrying case makes the set "a nice presentation."

Cuisinart 10-pc Premium Grilling Set for $90

4. Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

We are big fans of the Fitbit Inspire 2—so much so it made our list of top fitness trackers—and know your dad will appreciate it as well. The Inspire 2 is a bare-bones and budget-friendly tracker that can help improve habits fast. The activity tracker and built-in workout modes provide a start to get him moving and access to the Fitbit app and community will keep him motivated to move. The tracker doesn't have the greatest presentation but is sleek enough to be unobtrusive during activity. When we reviewed the Inspire 2, we found the battery life lasted well past the advertised 10 days and didn't need a charge until after a full two-weeks.

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker for $80

5. Flikr Fire Tabletop Fireplace

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

A campfire automatically comes to mind when thinking of hanging outside on a summer night but is not always doable whether it's because of location or not wanting to go through the production of setting up an actual fire pit—enter the Flikr. The Flikr tabletop fireplace is a mini fire pit you can light pretty much anywhere and get that nostalgic feeling.

The base is made of a cement-like material that won't burn or crumble after hours of exposure to heat and the compact design allows for both indoor and outdoor use. Fill the base with rubbing alcohol and that is all that's needed to enjoy a little fire anywhere; customers recommend using 91% rubbing alcohol versus the 70% as this will provide a stronger flame. When not in use, the thoughtful design makes the base a good accent piece for a living room or office. Since there is no wood or coal to worry about, cleaning up is kept to a minimum.

Flikr Fire Tabletop Fireplace for $80

6. Oniva Portable Utility Adventure Wagon

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

Both my dad and brother-in-law—who is a brand-new dad—own this wagon so I can personally attest to the fact that all dads will find a use for this. The Oniva utility wagon is extremely durable and can haul anything from tools, to dirt, to a couple of nieces and nephews. My brother-in-law mostly uses it for any gardening needs he may have, and it has stood up over the years to a lot of use and multiple hose-down washes.

The wagon folds flat to save space and easily folds out for use; the wheels and frame are heavy duty and have yet to bend over the years. It can hold up to 225 lbs and is ideal for hauling everything you'll need for a picnic or beach day this summer.

Oniva Portable Utility Adventure Wagon for $270

7. Worx 4V Cordless Rechargeable Screwdriver

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

This handy, well-reviewed tool is a simple time-saver any dad is sure to appreciate. The Worx cordless screwdriver offers the capabilities of a power drill but in a nimble design to get to more hard-to-reach places. It includes 10 bits, a magnetic bit holder, a charging cord, and a carrying case; customers loved how easy to use the screwdriver is and noted it is a lot less expensive than most other power screwdrivers. The varying speeds can handle different tasks and a convenient light on the end to make tight, or dimly lit spaces easier to work in.

Worx 4V Cordless Screwdriver for $50

8. Cuisinart Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

If your dad has mastered the grill and has his system set up, then this will be a fun addition to diversify the menu. The Cuisinart grill top pizza oven uses the heat source of any charcoal, gas, or pellet grill to bake his favorite pie. The oven sits directly over the heat source of your grill and has a cordierite baking stone that is ideal for retaining heat to produce a well-cooked crust. It has a built-in thermometer so you can gauge cook time and includes a 12-inch pizza peel.

Reviewers tried both raw and pre-cooked dough and were able to make both into great pizzas and advise others to make sure the oven is directly atop the grill's heat source. It is also recommended to oil and season the cordierite stone before your first use.

Cuisinart Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit for $180

9. Google Nest Wireless Battery Doorbell With Nest Hub

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

Our reviewers loved both the Nest doorbell and Nest Hub, so when we saw them as a bundle at QVC we had to include it in our list for dads. The Nest doorbell has a built-in speaker, microphone, and battery and lets you see and communicate with people that come to your door. Google has been at the forefront of smart home products and this doorbell meets expectations with camera clarity and smart alert functionality.

You can set it up when you want to be notified in the Google Home App so that you aren't receiving alerts with every passing movement, and the rechargeable battery life offers about 3 months of life between charges, though it does have the option to hardwire. The Nest hub acts as a control center for all Google smart home devices in a sleek and attractive display that also offers a good selection of music and video streaming services.

Google Nest Wireless Battery Doorbell with Nest Hub for $309

10. S/2 180 Deluxe Battery Organizer with Tester and Gift Box

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

A lot of the gadgetry your dad has is probably rechargeable, but he probably still needs classic batteries for lanterns, remote controls, flashlights, speakers, etc. This organizer provides an ideal storage solution. The S/2 180 Deluxe Battery Organizer has 180 slots for AA, AAA, C, D, flat batteries and more all at a quick glance through the clear case.

Instead of rummaging through junk drawers and cabinets looking for what he needs, he can now have it all in one tidy place. The best part is the case has a built-in battery tester, so he'll never wonder if a battery still works. Reviewers loved how sturdy the plastic material of the case is and insist it doesn't feel flimsy or "like a kid's toy." They come in sets of two with a gift box included so wrapping it up will be a breeze for Father's Day (though you may just want to keep one for yourself).

S/2 180 Deluxe Battery Organizer for $32

11. Bose Quiet Comfort 45 Noise Canceling Headphones

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

The Bose QC 45 headphones made our list of best noise-cancelling headphones for their sleek design and impressive noise-canceling capability that is dead even with our editors' top pick. They have a smaller profile making them travel friendly and a two-mode sound system for a simple user-friendly experience. The sound quality lives up to the brand's reputation and the ample battery life allows for hours of use whether it's long trips or listening through a workday; the headphones come with a charging cable, aux cable, and travel case for easy storage.

Bose Quiet Comfort 45 Headphones for $279

12. Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener with Vacuum Sealer

The best Father's Day gifts to buy from QVC.

If your dad prefers wine over a beer, then this Cuisinart cordless wine opener will make cracking into a new bottle easier. It sits on a charging base and requires only the touch of a button to automatically uncork the most stubborn seal; the vacuum sealer function preserves the freshness and flavor of any unfinished wine for later. Reviewers loved the ease of use and attractive design of the Cuisinart and noted it is well priced compared to other electric wine openers on the market.

Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener with Vacuum Sealer for $60

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Father’s Day gifts to buy from QVC including Traeger, Cuisinart and Bose