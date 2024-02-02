12 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in February 2024

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

February may be a shorter month, but there’s no shortage of delicious items awaiting shoppers at their local Trader Joe’s. All throughout this month, Trader Joe’s shoppers can stock up on essentials for celebrating special events like Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl, or try out limited items to spice up mealtime.

Best of all, many items included in our roundup are priced below what competing retailers charge. Without further ado, here’s what needs to be added to your February Trader Joe’s shopping list.

Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

What can’t Trader Joe’s Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread do?

Priced at $2.79 for an eight-ounce container, this spread adds a bit of tangy, savory flavor that is sure to elevate everything from morning bagels to lunchtime sandwiches. This limited spread is also a must-have for game day dipping and snacking purposes.

Cinnamon Sugar Almonds

If you’re looking for a snack that won’t strain your grocery budget, add a bag of these Trader Joe’s Cinnamon Sugar Almonds to your shopping cart.

Compared to other competing grocers, their $3.99 price tag is a lot less expensive without skimping on quantity. Each bag contains eight ounces of sweet, crunchy almonds and is resealable, ensuring the almonds inside remain fresh with every repeat snacking visit.

Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie

Trader Joe’s Chocolate Almond Protein Smoothie ticks off all the boxes that shoppers need it to.

Satisfying chocolate smoothie that isn’t too rich or sweet? Check. 23 grams of protein in every bottle? Check. Less expensive than similarly priced offerings you’d find at competing grocers and grocer delivery services? Check. We’re sold on it.

Thai Peanut Satay Sauce

Shopping for peanut sauce can sometimes mean spending $3 or more on fairly small jars.

Trader Joe’s Thai Peanut Satay Sauce is priced at $2.29 per jar and contains a generous 8.1 ounces. Add it to your shopping cart and use it to whip up everything from dipping sauce for your favorite skewered proteins to lettuce wraps as appetizers during your Super Bowl watch party.

Garlic Shiitake Green Beans

Need a supporting player for your romantic Valentine’s Day steak dinner plans? Look no further than Trader Joe’s Garlic Shiitake Green Beans.

At $2.69 per bag, these Thai-grown green beans require very little by way of cooking prep. According to the Trader Joe’s website, these green beans only take about five minutes to quickly sauté and steam on the stovetop.

Aglio Olio Seasoning Blend

One of the newest additions to the seasoning and spices aisle this February at Trader Joe’s is the Aglio Olio Seasoning Blend.

Similar to the black garlic cream cheese spread mentioned earlier, this garlicky seasoning goes the distance in being paired with all sorts of dinnertime staples. Shake it into pasta, add to a quick dipping sauce or include it as a star ingredient in marinades. At $2.49 per canister, you might consider buying a few to stock up your pantry.

Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

Hosting a party this February? Level up your appetizer game with Trader Joe’s Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons.

Each package contains 12 crispy, delicious wontons and is priced at $4.99. When we crunch the numbers, this comes out to about 42 cents per wonton. Cooking time takes about 10 minutes in a conventional oven — and don’t forget to pair with your favorite dipping sauce!

Calamansi & Mango Sorbet

In the mood for a dairy-free dessert? Pick up a container of Trader Joe’s Calamansi & Mango Sorbet this month. This vegan sorbet combines lush mango flavors with tart calamansi, making the perfect treat to kick back and unwind with.

Priced at $3.79 per container, this sorbet is a limited time offering so shop it while it’s still in stock.

Chocolate Cheesecake Bites

Throwing a Valentine’s Day party? Add a box of Trader Joe’s Chocolate Cheesecake Bites to your shopping cart.

Each box includes 12 bite-size cheesecakes — coming out to about 42 cents per bite — so you can shop for two boxes and keep the total amount within $10. (Or just the one box if you have a lighter party guest list.) Just thaw at room temperature for two hours and serve up these crowd-pleasing sweets.

Black Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Water

We’re inclined to take a tip from Trader Joe’s website and use their limited-edition Black Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Water as a key ingredient for delicious ice cream floats. Other acceptable uses include adding to cocktails, mocktails or just sipping on solo over ice.

Inside each box shoppers will find eight cans of sparkling water. After doing some quick math, this comes out to about 44 cents per can.

Valentine Sprinkles

Would you believe us if we said Trader Joe’s Valentine Sprinkles are among some of the cheapest Valentine sprinkles we’ve seen yet? Well they are!

Competing retailers have Valentine’s Day sprinkles priced much higher. Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s prices each 3.5-ounce bag of sprinkles at the budget-friendly $1.99. Grab a bag if you need extra sprinkles for Valentine’s Day cookies, cakes, cupcakes and any other baked goodness.

Chocolatey Dipping Kit

At just under $4, Trader Joe’s Chocolatey Dipping Kit has all the items you need for the sweetest Valentine’s Day.

Each package includes a packet of milk chocolate discs, a packet of dark chocolate discs and two different types of Valentine’s-themed sprinkles. All you need to provide are your favorite treats, a few bowls, and parchment paper. Grab your sweetheart or the kids for an evening full of chocolatey fun for everyone!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in February 2024