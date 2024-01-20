12 Best New Items at Target in 2024

hapabapa / iStock.com

Target is always rolling out new items, so if you didn’t get your hands on a Starbucks x Stanley Quencher earlier this year, don’t fret — there are plenty of other new items that are in stock and ready to add to your cart.

Here’s a look at some of the best items that are new to Target in 2024.

©Target

Shade & Shore Mesh Tote Handbag

Ideal for a trip to the beach or the pool, this mesh tote handbag is roomy enough to carry all of your essentials. It’s available in six colors and patterns.

©Target

MONDAY Curl Shampoo

The popular MONDAY haircare brand has two new products available at Target that are designed specifically for curly hair — the Curl Shampoo and Curl Conditioner.

©Target

Art Class Girls’ Solid Bomber Jacket

This on-trend transitional jacket is available in three colors and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

©Target

Carter’s Just One You Baby Girls’ Lemon Footed Pajama

While lemons may be sour, there’s something very sweet about these printed footed pajamas. They are available in newborn to 9 months.

©Target

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Artificial Olive Leaf Arrangement

This faux olive leaf arrangement can add a touch of green to any room. The chic pot is included.

©Target

Good & Gather Strawberry Cream Flavored Light Roast Ground Coffee

If you like your coffee with a touch of sweetness, you’ll love this new ground coffee flavor.

“One of the best-tasting coffees I have ever tried,” one reviewer wrote. “Smells amazing too! Love it!”

©Target

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Floral Print Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt

Make a statement in this printed sweatshirt, available in standard men’s sizes as well as Men’s Big and Men’s Big and Tall.

©Target

A New Day Women’s Nat Slide Sandals

These slides have a designer look but cost under $25. Reviewers say they’re comfortable as well.

“They feel like walking on clouds with their superb comfort, but the stylish design effortlessly elevates any outfit,” wrote one reviewer. “The quality is outstanding, and I can’t get enough of how versatile they are. A definite must-have for the season!”

©Target

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Charizard ex Premium Collection

Pokémon enthusiasts will want to get their hands on this new collection, now available at Target.

©Target

‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ by Freida McFadden

This buzzy thriller is now available to purchase in paperback.

©Target

Boots & Barkley Avocado + Toast Cat Toy Set

Don’t neglect your furry friends on your next Target run! This adorable new cat toy set is under $3, so you won’t feel guilty about adding it to your cart.

©Target

Threshold Café String Lights

These LED café-style string lights are suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

Editor’s note: Prices are as of Jan. 19, 2024.

