In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best places to retire in Ireland.

Retiring in Ireland

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), property prices in Ireland have been experiencing massive growth amidst a tight supply and strong demand. The national residency property price index increased by 13.1% in 2021, up from a year-on-year increase of 8.48% in the same period. Similarly, average asking prices in Dublin rose by 6.3%, according to Daft, Ireland’s largest property website. This percentage increase equates to $305,259. In North County Dublin, average asking prices rose by 6.2% to $372,382. South County Dublin’s average asking price increased less in comparison, with a 4.9% year-on-year increase to $641,071.

Similarly, Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, had its average asking price increasing by 7.6% year-on-year to $325,456 in Q2 2022. Likewise, Limerick, one of the most populous cities in Ireland, had its average asking prices rising by 8.9% year-on-year to $246,399 in Q2 2022. Finally, cities such as Galway and Waterford have had their average asking prices rising by 11.6% and 11%, respectively.

A major reason for these price hikes in Ireland is the restricted supply of housing units. Global Property Guide reports that since March 2020, market supply hasn’t been able to surpass 20,000 units. Moreover, in 2022, the supply was merely 15,461 units.

Despite the price hikes, demand remains healthy for Ireland's residential dwellings. According to Central Statistics Office, the first seven months of 2022 have witnessed market-based household dwellings rising by 3.6% to 24,608 units. However, due to the historically low number of units available to rent /own, rental prices are also expected to rise sharply. Nevertheless, the overall outlook for the Irish real estate market has improved from last year and will continue to do so despite the macroeconomic headwinds.

Best Places to Retire in Ireland

A prime reason many retirees wish to make Ireland their home is the exclusivity factor it offers. A limited number of dwellings on the island creates an environment that is not easily accessible to everyone. Consequently, Ireland has gained a reputation for attracting the affluent and the wealthy from all corners of the world.

Retirees are also attracted to Ireland because of its stunning landscapes; embracing rugged coastlines, picturesque country sides, rich culture, and friendly locals. The quality of life, healthcare and social welfare programs are also high-quality. Even though Ireland is an expensive island to retire to, there are also some cheap places to retire when compared to expensive cities such as Dublin.

According to the Irish Mirror, Leitrim is one of the cheapest places to retire in Ireland. Both buying a property and renting are relatively cheaper than in other places in Ireland, with average housing prices equating to $150,901. Other cheap places include Roscommon, Longford, and Sligo, to name a few. Ireland is also quite popular amongst families due to its strong education system, safety, healthcare, and family-oriented culture. Some of the best places to live in Ireland for families include Skerries, Killarney, and Westport.

Some cities and towns are also preferred over others, in Ireland, because of their location on the coast. As such, some of the best places to live in Ireland by the sea include Kinsale, Westport, and Skerries. Retirees can also choose places that offer them the most-pleasant weather. As such, some of the best places to live in Ireland for weather include Sherkin Island and Rosslare. Sherkin Island, situated off the coast of county Cork, is known for having the lowest annual rainfall levels. Moreover, in County Wexford, Rosslare is one of Ireland's sunniest towns.

12 Best Places to Retire in Ireland

Methodology

To compile the list of the best places to retire in Ireland, we used a total of 8 (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) sources. We relied on a consensus approach to arrive at our best places, awarding one point each time a source recommended a place. After totaling the scores, we ranked the places in Ireland from the lowest to the highest scores.

For places with identical scores, the place with a lower cost of living and lower average housing prices was placed higher on our list. The monthly cost of living for a single individual is sourced from costoflive.com, International Living, and others. For places where cost of living is not mentioned, we have assumed to it be the Ireland average cost of living, i.e. $2,500.

Without further ado, here are Ireland's best places for retirement:

12. Malahide

Insider Monkey Score: 2

For retirees who wish to experience the breathtaking views of the Irish Sea, Malahide is the place to be. This coastal beauty attracts mostly the affluent, offering a vibrant cultural scene and a small-town charm that makes it distinct from other areas. Coastal walks are appealing as well, embraced with well-maintained paths and benches along the way. However, the desirable location and proximity to Dublin make it expensive in terms of cost of living. 14% of the population is 65 and over, offering retirees a decent population for socializing. The city is also considered the east coast's gourmet capital, with various restaurants and cafes being offered.

11. Skerries

Insider Monkey Score: 2

The charming coastal town of Skerries is revered amongst retirees for its scenic harbor, stunning beaches, and friendly community. The appealing coastal walks, tranquil environment, and relaxed lifestyle make it one of the best places to retire in Ireland. While the city is a prime location for enjoying an outdoor lifestyle, living costs tend to be expensive here. On average, one-bedroom rents are around $1,700-$2,100; utilities cost an additional $155-190, and dinner and beer for two on a day out cost $70-$86. Entertainment, restaurants, and other expenses are also expensive in the city. However, the quality of life and scenic beauty make it worth it for retirees.

10. Limerick

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Located on the banks of River Shannon, Limerick has a vibrantly strong culture. The Belltable Arts Centre on O'Connell Street, the University Concert Hall, and The Limerick City Gallery of Art are prominent examples that host numerous plays, art galleries, and dramas. The beautiful scenery adds to the many reasons retirees love to move here, such as its many trails, parks, and gardens. Weather is mild in the city, and temperatures range from the mid-30s to the mid-60s Fahrenheit throughout the year. Retirees also enjoy an active lifestyle, with vibrant expat communities in the city. On average, it costs an individual an estimated $2,019 to live in the city, and the average house rent is about $1,374.

9. Waterford

Insider Monkey Score: 2

One of Ireland’s oldest cities, Waterford, is one of the best places to retire in Ireland for a variety of reasons. Dubbed the place "where Ireland began”, retirees get to enjoy the city's rich cultural heritage, such as the preserved landmarks of the Viking settlements and the famous Waterford Viking Triangle. The cultural scene is just as vibrant, with festivals such as the Waterford Film Festival, Writer’s Weekend, and Spraoi International Street Arts Festival happening throughout the year. However, the most striking feature of this city is that despite Ireland’s high cost of living, Waterford is accessible to individuals from various income groups. The cost of living is $1,875 for an individual, whereas the average house rent is estimated to be $1,129 per month.

8. Bray

Insider Monkey Score: 3

This charming coastal town in County Wicklow hits all the right notes in terms of scenic beauty and leisure. Retirees love to take leisurely walks along the Bray promenade, embracing the stunning views of the Bray head cliff and the sea. Golf courses, recreational centers, and sports clubs also provide retirees with an outdoor lifestyle. There is a strong sense of community here, and expats note that the locals are very friendly with a good sense of humor. Like the rest of Ireland, Bray is also expensive, and the cost of living is around $2,978 per month for an individual. However, the town also enjoys a temperate maritime climate, with mild winters and moderate summers, making it comfortable for living all year round.

7. Dublin

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Besides the rich cultural scene and historic charm, Dublin is revered for being a bustling city close to nature. Retirees in the city love to immerse themselves in the city's artistic offerings, such as museums, theaters, and art galleries. Given the many social clubs, community centers, and organizations, they also have a good chance to socialize with one another. The healthcare, like other cities in Ireland, is reputable. One-bedroom apartments in the city center cost around $1,700-$2,100, while heating, electricity, water, and other standard utilities average around $155-190. Similar to other cities, dinner, beer, and entertainment are on the expensive side, and so are groceries, kitchen staples, and even public transportation.

6. Cork

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Cork, Ireland, is one of the best places to retire in Ireland for a variety of reasons. The charming city is adorned with cobblestone streets, historical buildings, and lively markets. The cultural scene in the city is just as vibrant, with numerous music venues, art galleries, and theaters to explore. The stunning coastline of West Cork, the beautiful landscapes, and plentiful amenities make the city appealing even more. The cost of living in Cork is generally cheaper than in Dublin, with a couple affording rent, utilities, private healthcare, groceries, entertainment, and eating out once weekly for $2,399 to $3,015. A single individual can live on $2,000 per month.

