This article looks at the 12 best places to retire in Poland.

Poland: A Dynamic Destination

According to the World Bank, economic growth in Poland in 2023 was forecasted to decelerate substantially to 0.5% from 4.9% in the previous year. High inflation, monetary tightening, the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and slowing demand from key trading partners is contributing to the economic slowdown. However, 2024 will witness the nation's economic growth strengthen significantly, reaching 2.6%, driven primarily by the resurgence of private consumption and investment, as well as increased public expenditure.

As such, Poland is a dynamic destination for businesses and expatriates. July 2022 saw the Polish government adopting the “Productivity Strategy 2030,” aimed at creating a digitized industry, increasing technological use, and developing an algorithmic data-based economy. Efforts to expand the economy include supporting high-tech investments, supporting scientific research, entrepreneurship, and innovation, as well as increasing productivity and foreign trade. To enable this, the country welcomes foreign investment to enjoy unrestricted access to the Polish market as a source of its growth, capital, jobs, and also a vehicle for transferring technology and integration into global supply chains.

Currently, more than 1500 American companies operate in the country. Activity and trade between the US and Poland is growing at a double-digit rate year-by-year. In light of this, U.S. corporations have a collective asset value exceeding PLN 210 billion (equivalent to $5.54 billion), thereby providing employment opportunities for nearly 300,000 individuals. Examples of US corporations operating in Poland include Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), to name a few.

The recent years have witnessed a large number of US firms announcing major investments in the country, such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renowned German automaker Mercedes-Benz and the Chinese-owned Volvo are constructing new manufacturing facilities in Poland too. Meanwhile, the country will host the first European kimchi factory of South Korea’s Daesang Corporation. Moreover, Google, the subsidiary company of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), has decided to invest nearly $700 million in the purchase and development of The Warsaw HUB last year after its decision to pull out from Russia.

"It is already our largest site working on cloud technologies in Europe. With this new investment, across our sites in Warsaw we will have capacity for 2500 employees, with potential for future growth," Magdalena Kotlarczy, Country Director, Poland.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), subsidiary of Google has launched a Cloud region, the first of such an investment in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. Similarly, April 2023 saw Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opening its newest trusted cloud region, the first in Central and Eastern Europe, in the country too.

“Microsoft’s investment in Poland will accelerate our country’s transformation into a technology hub for the Central and Eastern European region, thanks to the development of the Polish Digital Valley, hundreds of engineers and developers will be able to play a key role in the global economy without leaving the country. This is responsible development.” Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Poland is also set to serve as the ideal location for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)'s first strategic Tech and Product Hub. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, aims to drive continued rapid growth in digital commerce and payments through its investment in Poland. In light of Poland's economic trajectory and its proactive stance toward fostering a modern, tech-driven economy, it is evident that the country is poised to become an attractive and dynamic destination for businesses, expatriates, and retirees alike. While 2023 may present economic challenges, the nation's projected rebound in 2024, together with the large number of foreign investments, showcases its resilience and potential for the same.

Retiring in Poland

Owing to its resilient and growing economy and the interest foreign entities are taking in transforming the country into a digital hub, thousands of digital nomads, families, and even retirees are considering a move to the country. As such, there are plenty of best places to retire in Poland, depending on budgets and preferences.

Many individuals, especially those looking to retire, may consider affordability as the prime determinant when deciding the best place to retire. However, you will have to go through our list to find out which places are affordable yet offer a high-quality retirement experience. Meanwhile, those considering moving to the country to stretch their retirement incomes should also know which is the cheapest city to live in Poland. For such retirees, smaller towns and villages like Poronin or Rzeszów can offer a budget-friendly lifestyle while providing a reasonable quality of life.

Similarly, for those seeking the best small towns to live in Poland, the country has many options to choose from yet again. If all of this excites you to explore our top picks, you must first determine how much you need to retire in Poland. On average, a comfortable retirement in the country for an individual retiree costs around $1,500, including rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

Without further ado, let’s move on to the best places Poland offers to retirees:

12 Best Places to Retire in Poland

Methodology

In order to compile the list of best places to retire in Poland, we have used a number of sources including Plan a Retirement, Where to Retire Cheaply, Pacific Prime, and Nomads Nation, amongst others.

We also explored retirement forums to explore what expatriates claim are the best places in Poland. A consensus approach was used, with one point awarded to a place each time a source recommended it.

Sums were totaled, and places were ranked in ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores. The mentioned cost of living pertains to an individual retiree residing in Poland, including monthly expenses for a one-bedroom apartment. Sources for these costs include Nomads Nation, and Cost of Live, amongst others.

Here are the best places to retire in Poland:

12. Lublin

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Known as the "Gate to the East," Lublin is a premier retirement destination in Poland. The city is steeped in history and culture, with its well-preserved old town, the Metropolitan Cathedral, and the Trinity Tower. Home to Lublin University and similar educational institutions, retirees also have a chance to engage in lifelong learning. Scenic landscapes, such as forests and parks, embrace the city. Healthcare is modern and top-class. Throughout the year, the temperature typically ranges between 23°F|-5°C and 75°F|24°C, seldom dropping below 5°F| -15°C or exceeding 86°F| 30°C. The cost of living in the city is reasonable as well, with an individual retiree requiring an average of $1,114 to live here. $494 is the average amount needed for rent.

11. Bydgoszcz

Insider Monkey Score: 3

One of the best retirement destinations in Europe, Bydgoszcz can be a favorite of retirees for many reasons. The city is appealing because of its historical charm, affordability, and healthcare facilities. There are modern healthcare facilities too. Scenic Brda river, parks, and green spaces make the city more appealing and provide opportunities to engage in recreation. The cost of living for an individual retiree is estimated to be $950, with $554 spent on rent.

10. Szczecin

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Szczecin, known as the cultural capital of Western Poland, is one of the best cities to retire in Poland for its scenic coastal location, rich history, and quality healthcare. Due to its ideal location on the Baltic Sea coast, retirees can access beautiful coastal areas for a refreshing time. Parks, forests, and lakes further add to the beauty of Szczecin. The yearly average maximum temperature in Szczecin is 58°F or 14.4 °C (ranging from 36°F or 2.2°C in January to 77°F or 25°C in August). An individual retiree would need around $1,091 monthly to retire here, with $387 spent on rent.

9. Toruń

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Retirees love Toruń for its medieval Old Town, cobblestone streets, and impressive Gothic architecture. The city is known for its modern healthcare facilities, affordable living, and friendly local community. The culinary scene is diverse, allowing retirees to have a taste of both Polish and international cuisine. There are many parks and green spaces, allowing retirees to engage in various outdoor activities. The climate here is warm and temperate, with significant rainfall. One-bedroom apartment in the city center costs around $350, while the overall cost of living is an average of $957 per month.

8. Zakopane

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Zakopane is a beautiful resort town nestled in the stunning Tatra Mountains. Unarguably, it is one of the best small towns to live in Poland owing to its scenic beauty, cultural heritage, and relaxed pace of life. The snow-capped mountain peaks, scenic landscapes, and verdant forests in Zakopane offer some of Europe's most captivating sceneries and open doors to a wealth of outdoor activities such as snowboarding, hiking, skiing, etc. The cost of living in Zakopane is reasonable, with an individual expat retiree needing an estimated $1,608 to live here in a month. The town experiences a mild climate, with average temperatures around 4.0 °C | 39.2 °F. Winters are harsh here, so retirees who can’t tolerate cold weather shouldn’t opt for it.

7. Białystok

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Białystok is one of the top places to retire in Poland due to its affordability, cultural diversity, and architectural charm. Enveloped in natural beauty, the city offers an abundance of parks, lakes, and forests in the area. The streets showcase various architectural styles, including Baroque, neoclassical, and modernist buildings, which retirees would love to relish. Healthcare facilities are adequate, while the city offers a relaxed pace of life. The city experiences a warm summer continental climate characterized by warm summers and long, frosty winters. The average cost of living is around $1,000, with a one-bedroom apartment costing around $338 per month.

6. Łódź

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Łódź is another city that has made it to our list of best places to retire in Poland. Not only is it affordable as compared to other Polish cities, but it is also culturally rich, aesthetically beautiful, and extremely friendly. The city hosts numerous cultural festivals throughout the year, boasts several parks and green spaces, and is also home to modern healthcare. Łódź enjoys a moderately continental climate, featuring chilly winters with (often) sub-freezing temperatures (0°C or 32°F) and invitingly warm summers. The cost of living is reasonable here, with an individual expat retiree needing an average of $1,237 per month, with $488 spent on rent.

