These 12 BJ’s Wholesale Club Brands Are Worth Every Penny

Loyal shoppers at BJ’s Wholesale Club are likely pretty familiar with the value provided from Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen, the warehouse club’s two in-house brands. Items available from Wellsley Farms include frozen foods, pantry staples and fresh foods while Berkley Jensen essentials range from health and wellness to paper products.

GOBankingRates carefully reviewed Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen items to see what helps save money from each BJ’s Wholesale Club brand. Read on to find out what to add to your BJ’s shopping list.

Berkley Jensen Extra Strength Pain Reliever (500 Count)

At $6.99 each, Berkeley Jensen extra strength pain relievers include 500 capsules inside every bottle.

When we crunch the numbers, this means BJ’s members pay about a penny per pain relief capsule. Compared to name brand aspirins and pain relievers, the Berkley Jensen brand is significantly less expensive and offers more capsules for the money.

Berkley Jensen Ultra Soft Bath Tissue (32 Rolls)

If you need to stock up on toilet paper, it’s a good idea to bulk buy Berkley Jensen’s ultra soft bath tissue.

Each package includes 32 rolls of toilet paper with a total of 244 sheets. The price per toilet paper roll comes out to about 62 cents. Positive reviews from BJ’s shoppers highlight this in-house brand for its quality and reasonable price point.

Berkley Jensen Premium Cutlery Combo (360 Count)

The next time you’re hosting an office potluck event or an outdoor BBQ, shop the Berkley Jensen premium cutlery combo.

Inside every box are 180 forks, 120 spoons and 60 knives coming out to a total of 360 pieces of cutlery. While $12.99 may sound like a lot of money to spend on cutlery, keep in mind that the price per utensil comes out to about 4 cents each.

Berkley Jensen Plastic Cups (240 Count)

There were a few reasons why we added Berkley Jensen plastic cups to our shopping roundup. The first reason, of course, is the price tag. BJ’s Wholesale Club members pay $13.99 for a 240-count set of red plastic cups. This comes out to paying about six cents per cup — and club members may even pay less than this if they clip and use any available deals from BJ’s.

The second reason for the plastic cups inclusion is the outstanding amount of five-star reviews from BJ’s shoppers. Currently, there are 230 five-star reviews on the BJ’s Wholesale Club website.

Berkley Jensen Household Disinfecting Wipes

If your household is regularly running out of disinfecting wipes, it’s a good idea to stock up at BJ’s on the Berkley Jensen brand.

The four-pack of wipes include 340 total wipes. The price per wipe, when we break it down, comes out to about four cents each. BJ’s members that clip and use the club’s available deals also have the opportunity to save even more money off their purchase.

Wellsley Farms Cranberry Orange Muffins

Most Wellsley Farms brand muffins come highly reviewed on the BJ’s website. We picked the cranberry orange muffins to add to our list thanks to their inexpensive price — $6.99 for a pack of six muffins — and outstanding reviews. According to the BJ’s website, 98% of shoppers would recommend this purchase to a friend.

Wellsley Farms Idaho Potatoes

Households that go through bags of potatoes regularly have found a bargain in buying Wellsley Farms Idaho potatoes at BJ’s. Members receive five pounds of potatoes for just $3.89 per bag.

Five-star reviews highlight the content and quality of the potatoes. One reviewer named Meggy wrote that in addition to the potatoes being a nice size, there is also little bruising and hardly any eyes.

Wellsley Farms by Nellie’s Free Range Eggs

BJ’s has an abundance of eggs for sale, but our pick goes toward Wellsley Farms by Nellie’s free range eggs.

Each package includes 24 eggs with BJ’s members paying about 31 cents per egg. Currently, these free range eggs have a 4.9 rating on the BJ’s website with satisfied shoppers praising their versatile use for baking and everyday breakfast meals.

Wellsley Farms Sliced Bacon

Whether you’re all about adding bacon to your breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, you can’t pass up shopping for Wellsley Farms sliced bacon.

Each package includes three counts of sliced bacon weighing in at 16 ounces each, carefully selected and hand trimmed.

“I grew up at a time when bacon had meat on it,” wrote reviewer Kellz. “Many brands nowadays seem to be fat with maybe a sprinkling of pork meat if you’re lucky. While shopping at our local BJ’s I saw the price and said let me investigate and they had three packs of bacon. When I cooked breakfast I was shocked at how meaty their bacon was. I didn’t know this was a BJs brand, but as soon as I was down to the last pack I bought two more.”

Wellsley Farms Half And Half

At just under $3 for a 32-ounce container, Wellsley Farms half and half is a BJ’s fan favorite.

“Sometimes I specifically go to BJs just to buy Wellsley Farms Farms Half and Half. Many times I buy more while I am in the store,” wrote reviewer Nick.

Wellsley Farms 1% Low-Fat Milk

Compared to big-box retailers like Walmart where a gallon of Great Value 1% low-fat milk is $3.03 per gallon, BJ’s shoppers save even more money purchasing a gallon of Wellsley Farms 1% low-fat milk for just $2.62.

Wellsley Farms Hass Avocados

Priced at $6.49 for a package of five avocados, BJ’s members that shop Wellsley Farms Hass avocados only pay about $1.30 per avocado.

Shoppers describe this price as “competitive” in positive reviews on the BJ’s website. However, it’s also important to note there are often available deals for club members to clip and apply to their purchase. Savings aside, other highlights in five-star reviews include how fresh the avocados are and their consistent quality for adding in salads and guacamole.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 12 BJ’s Wholesale Club Brands Are Worth Every Penny