12 new businesses coming to Southaven's Silo Square: Here's a look at what's planned.

Southaven's Silo Square continues to welcome new businesses to its mix, from retail to restaurants to a monogramming shop.

Four new businesses are expected to open by this fall at the development, which officially broke ground in 2018 and welcomed its first business (Slim Chickens) in 2019.

And more are on the way.

"We do have another business to announce in the next month or so," said Lexi Hill Grisanti, the director of marketing and real estate at Silo Square.

Also in the works, a new police station is expected to break ground this fall and open in the spring, Grisanti said. There also are plans to build three more loft apartments above the grocery store that is set to open in 2025.

Here is a look at what is expected to open by this fall, as well as some businesses planning to open a little further down the road.

Construction is underway at Pat's Monograms at Silo Square in Southaven on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Pro Health Wellness Clinic

Pro Health Wellness Clinic offers services such as sinus cocktail shots, IV infusions, sick visits, weight loss treatments and more.

The clinic's health professionals can also prescribe common medications for minor illnesses. It is located at 6376 Silo Square Lane South next to Pat's Monograms.

The clinic opened Saturday.

Pat’s Monograms

Pat's Monograms is a full corporate apparel provider and retail embroidery shop. It has ready-to-buy apparel and other accessory items along with the embroidery shop. It also sells corporate apparel as well as makes uniforms for Campbell Clinic, Veritas Schools and UPS.

It is located at 6376 Silo Square Lane South between Pro Health Wellness Clinic and Moda Designs by Emily LLC.

Pat's Monograms opened Saturday.

Lucky Dog Music Hall & Bar

Lucky Dog will be home to live music five days a week, with the restaurant offering a variety of food and drinks. There will also be outdoor seating as well as barn doors that allow guests to enjoy the live music in an outdoor setting.

It is located at 6460 Silo Square Lane North.

The bar and music venue is expected to open by the end of September.



Moda Designs by Emily LLC

Moda Designs is a full-service interior design studio and décor shop. It is based in New Albany, Mississippi, and will open its second shop in Silo Square. The shop offers space planning, furniture and accessory selection, custom window treatments and bedding, renovation design, architectural details, project management, color consulting, and lighting placement. It will be located next to Pat's Monograms.

Moda Designs expects to open in October.

Construction is underway at Lucky Dog Music Hall & Bar at Silo Square in Southaven on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Business opening by the end of winter 2023-24:

Sippin Silo Wine Bar will be located on May Boulevard next to the plaza between Bank3 and Hotworx.

Kyuramen is located at 6221 Getwell Road. The ramen restaurant is next to Let It Fly Sports Bar.

Fairfield by Marriott will be located at 2910 May Blvd. It will be behind Staks! Kitchen, Soco at Silo and Vampire Penguin.

Norton's Refined Men's Outfitter is set to open in January.

Businesses opening by the end of spring 2024:

The Farmer’s Market will be located on Market Square Avenue. It will be a market with fresh produce, fruit and more all year.

Let It Fly Sports Bar will open at 6233 Getwell Road. It will be across the street from BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove.

Businesses opening by the end of fall 2024:

Silo Academy will open at 6337 Silo Square Lane North. It is an early childhood education center for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

Belly Acres will be located at 2920 Wildflower Lane. The restaurant will be between Silo Square Dental and Let It Fly Sports Bar.

Jordan Green covers trending business news for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email Jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter@_green_jordan_

