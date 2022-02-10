At 12% CAGR, Shipping Container Market size to hit USD 15737.5 Million by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, Shipping Container Market is Projected to Reach USD 7118.8 Million in 2021. The Shipping Container Market is growing at robust CAGR of 12%, and is expected to reach size of USD 15737.5 Million by end of Forecast 2028.

Container Shipping Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027, Shipping Container Market By Size (Small Container (20 Feet), Large Container (40 Feet), High Cub Containers), By Product (Dry Storage, Flat Rack, Refrigerated, Special Purpose), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2027

Scope of The Shipping Container Market Report:

Shipping container is a system of intermodal freight transport using intermodal containers and also called containerization and ISO containers. The shipping containers have standardized dimensions and sizes. It can be loaded and unloaded, storage, transported proficiently over long distances, and transferred from one form of transport to other form of transport, like container ships, rail transport and trucks without being unloading goods at intermediate points. The handling of container is completely mechanized, that is all handling is done by using cranes and forklifts. Shipping containers originated quite a few centuries ago, but was not well developed after 2nd World War it is widely applied in all countries.

Increasing Growth in Seaborne Trade is Major Factor Driving the Growth of Global Market.

Increasing use of containerized transport of goods by ship is highly cost effective as compared to the other transportation modes which foster the market growth. In addition, increasing number of container ships and capacity of ships is accelerating the demand of global shipping container market. Manufacturing of container ship has also increased due to demand of good transportation. However, increasing price of steel and fright rate may hamper the growth of shipping container market. Price rate of steel in India is goes from 31500/metric ton in October 2017 to 39200/metric ton in August 2018. Government tax reformation and increasing fuel price is affecting on fright rate. Moreover, the development of customized and special purpose container can provide huge opportunity for global shipping container market growth.

Shipping Container Companies Focusing In this Report:

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

TLS Offshore Containers International

CXIC GROUP

A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK GROUP

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Dong Fang International Asset Management Ltd.

W&K Containers, Inc.

YMC Container Solutions

China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd.

Jindo Co. Ltd

others

Market Segmentation:

By Size:

Small Container (20 feet)

Large Container (40 feet)

High Cub Containers

By Product:

Dry storage

Flat rack

Refrigerated

Special purpose

Others

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to capture the largest market share of the global shipping container market due to the presence of leading manufacturer in China. In addition, increasing demand of goods and seaborne trade in countries like China, India and Indonesia is also supplementing the growth of shipping container market in this region. In India market growth is attributed to the demand of goods is increased and government policies are healthy for market. Europe is the second largest shareholder of global shipping container market. The Europe is highly dependent on seaborne trade with the rest of the world and within European countries. For example; 74% of goods imported and exported in European countries are done by sea, this shows the growth of shipping container market.

On Special Requirement Shipping Container Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

