12% CAGR, UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size Worth $9.5 Billion by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The UV disinfection equipment market share to grow with rising demand for clean and safe drinking water owing to the growing population and scarcity of freshwater resources is increasing the need for water disinfection-based technologies.

New York, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves, Control Units, and Others); Power Rating (Low, Medium, and High); Application (Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection); and End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Municipal)," the global UV disinfection equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2021 to USD 9.5 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2028.





Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Values, Growth Rate, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 9.5 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Power Rating, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The rising demand for clean and safe drinking water owing to the growing population and scarcity of freshwater resources is increasing the need for water disinfection-based technologies. UV disinfection equipment manufacturers are making significant investments in developing the latest technologies for applications such as municipal drinking water and wastewater treatment to increase the efficiency of the equipment. Additionally, governments of different countries are introducing regulations for supporting water and wastewater treatment to help resolve water scarcity issues in emerging countries such as India and China. All these factors are driving the UV disinfection equipment market.

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape:

The report includes the profiles of key UV disinfection equipment companies, along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for the last three years, and key developments in the past five years.

American Ultraviolet; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Xylem Inc; and Kuraray Co., Ltd are a few of the key players profiled during the study of the UV disinfection equipment market. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the tail rotor market and its ecosystem.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market:

Due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies such as Signify are working on expanding capacity and increasing UV-C portfolio. The UV-C lighting offered by the company is an effective disinfectant that inactivates SARS-CoV-2 within few seconds. Similarly, Godrej Security Solutions is another market player investing in technologies that facilitate in disinfecting surroundings. The company developed a UV Case of 3 different sizes—15 liters, 30 liters, and 54 liters in July 2020. The developed UV case facilitates the user to place their mobile phones, newspapers, and other objects within the case to sterilize them.





According to Mehernosh Pithawalla, the VP of Godrej Security Solutions, the UV case is certified by the Central Scientific Instrument Organisation (CSIR). Moreover, in March 2021, Kuala Lumpur International Airport started disinfecting arriving baggage using their latest automatic UV disinfection system as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. The system consists of UV bulbs fixed in an enclosed tunnel inside a baggage handling system that disinfects bags automatically as they pass through the conveyor system. The system is currently installed at two out of four tunnels at KUL airport, whereas the remaining tunnels are projected to install the system in April 2021. The disinfecting system is a new initiative of KUL’s - ‘Airports 4.0’- ensuring the best airport safety. Therefore, the production of UV disinfection equipment increased, which, in turn, boosted the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

The application areas of UV disinfection equipment are gaining popularity across different commercial areas with an aim to reduce bacteria and germs responsible for spereading disease and making area unhygienic. For instance, the hospitality industry is looking for different types of UV-C emitting equipment for various touchpoints across the property, including portable UV disinfecting equipment for rooms, communal spaces, in-house gymnasiums, and rooms and UVGI air disinfection for HVAC systems and a baggage conveyor at the reception. The hospitality industry is also adopting a new water purification technology; therefore, the industry is switching from old commercial water purification systems to smarter commercial RO+UV water purification systems. The cost-effective RO+UV water purification system is appropriate for retail chains, restaurants and food outlets, malls & multiplexes, construction sites, and educational institutions.





