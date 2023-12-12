12 Cheap Dollar Tree Holiday Items To Stock Up on in December

If you’re doing your holiday shopping on a budget, Dollar Tree is the place to go. This discount retailer has a large selection of holiday-related items that you can pick up right now and use for this and future years.

Most of these items only cost $1.25, but if you’re willing to spend $3 or $5, you can find an even larger assortment of holiday and seasonal goods, home decor items and gifts for your friends and family.

Ready to go shopping without breaking the bank? Here are some inexpensive Dollar Tree holiday items to stock up on this December.

Holiday Decor

Whether you’re doing some last-minute decorating for the winter holidays, or you’re preparing for next year, you can get a lot of holiday decor at Dollar Tree. This includes Christmas ornaments, tinsel, holiday figurines, lights and other decorations.

“Holiday decorations like garlands, ornaments, and window clings are a steal,” said Michael Guinan, Founder of Subscription Stopper. “They’re cost-effective and can add a festive touch to any space.”

Festive Lights

Prepare to stock up on some festive lights at Dollar Tree. Depending on what you get, you can use them during the holidays or year-round.

According to Vitaliy Vinogradov, an interior designer and project manager at Modern.Place, popular options include Christmas House Micro-LED String Lights, Indoor and Outdoor Multicolored Christmas Lights, LED Lighted Ceramic Trees, Christmas House Snowflake LED Light Sets and more.

Candles and Other Scented Items

“Dollar Tree offers scented candles, potpourri and air fresheners in holiday scents,” said Eric Sornoso, Chief Executive Officer at MealFan. “These affordable items can create a cozy, festive home ambiance during the holiday season.”

Keep in mind that certain scented items, like potpourri, might not retain their scent months or years down the line. But unlit candles, perfumes and other fragrances can last a long time when stored properly and never opened.

Stocking Stuffers

“For putting things into stockings, Dollar Tree has a variety of small, present-like gifts and trinkets,” said Andy Kolodgie, the owner of Property Leads.

While certain stocking stuffers, like candy or beauty products, won’t last until next December, others will. This includes toys, games, candles, fuzzy socks, holiday-themed pencils, small electronics, books and other nonperishables that never go out of style.

DIY Gift Supplies

If you love do-it-yourself projects, Dollar Tree has a lot of unique items you can use. This includes personalized ornaments, pipe cleaners, google eyes, glitter, and more. What’s great about these items is that you can stock up and use some of them after the holidays are over.

“For the creative minds, Dollar Tree’s craft supplies are a treasure trove,” said Jake Claver, a finance expert and Qualified Family Office Professional (QFOP) at Syndicately. “Whether it’s creating personalized gifts or holiday-themed DIY projects, their inventory provides a cost-effective way to add a personal touch to your holiday gifting.”

Adam Hardingham, CEO of Rivmedia, added that “craft supplies for DIY holiday projects not only foster creativity but also offer a personalized touch to your holiday preparations.”

Baking Supplies

Dollar Trees everywhere sell an assortment of baking supplies that you can stock up on now.

“If your family loves holiday baking, round up some of the supplies you’ll need in the way of inexpensive baking pans, cookie cutters and more at Dollar Tree,” said Kolodgie.

You can also find cake pans, measuring cups and glassware at Dollar Tree. These are great additions to any winter event.

Greeting Cards and Gift Tags

Greeting cards and gift tags are worth stocking up on as they can be used for months or even years to come. And at Dollar Tree, you won’t have to spend $3, $5 or even more on these items.

“Dollar Tree has an adorable selection of pre-printed gift tags and greeting cards for every occasion,” said Prasanna Gopinath, CEO of Cognitive Clouds. “You can even find blank ones to personalize with your own message. At just $1.25 a pack, you can afford to be generous without overspending.”

Gift-Wrapping Supplies

Gift-wrapping supplies are something else that lasts a long time, meaning you can use it now or in future years.

“Gift bags, wrapping paper, bows and ribbons are also available at Dollar Tree. Purchases in bulk of these items might cost you less, which saves a fair amount of money,” said Kolodgie.

“Ditch the boring rolls and embrace the festive frenzy,” suggested Peter Ramsay, co-founder and editor-in-chief at EV inFocus. “Find whimsical winter scenes, classic red and green and even hilarious reindeer-patterned paper. You’ll have enough to wrap the whole North Pole for a buck!”

Party Essentials

“If you are hosting a holiday gathering, Dollar Tree is the place for party supplies such as disposable tableware, decorations, and party favors,” said Kolodgie.

Other Dollar Tree party essentials include colorful streamers, party favors, games, napkins, disposable serving platters, and candles. Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday, holiday, or another major event, you can stock up on these items now in preparation for it.

Craft Kits for Kids

Dollar Tree also sells wooden craft kits for the kids. The holiday-themed ones make for great Christmas decorations, but these kits are also great future gifts.

“They let kids get crafty and give gifts they made themselves. More people now want gifts with personal touches. The kits encourage creativity at a low cost,” said Duy Vo, a consumer trends analyst and the founder of Sandjest.

Festive Towels

Last but not least, stock up on some inexpensive but practical dish towels, hand towels and even oven mitts at Dollar Tree. One particularly festive option to consider is the Holly kitchen towel.

“Years ago, we updated our store displays with cozy items like [Holly kitchen towels],” said Vo. “Customers seemed to like the festive feel. The towels make any kitchen merry for a great price.”

Games and Electronics

If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can also stock up on electronics, games and toys at Dollar Tree Plus. This includes dress-up dolls, board games, action figures, stuffed animals and more. These make for great future gift ideas, too.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Cheap Dollar Tree Holiday Items To Stock Up on in December