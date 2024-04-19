In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 cheap foods with anti-aging properties that longevity scientists swear by. If you do not want to learn about the anti-aging trends, head straight to 5 Cheap Foods With Anti-Aging Properties That Longevity Scientists Swear By.

Anti-Aging Trends: Market Insights & Emerging Solutions

Anti-aging has been a great concern for people, especially women. According to a survey, around 67% of women are conscious about how they look as they age while 96% of these women enjoy it when people think they are younger than their age. Moreover, around 70% of women were found purchasing or using anti-aging products and 55% of women own at least three products labeled as “anti-aging”. The survey also found that women are starting to purchase anti-aging products earlier than past generations, with Millennials and older starting around age 35, while Gen Z purchasers began buying at age 23. With that being said, the global anti-aging products market has been seeing growth with an expectation to reach $61.71 billion by 2028, up from $42.68 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2028, according to Grand View Research.

If we talk about the US anti-aging market, it is one of the important parts of the global anti-aging market, with an expectation to reach $34.11 billion by 2032, up from $17.92 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2023-2032. Skin concern has seen a growth among the US women with one survey revealing that women in the US will spend some $225,000 on their appearances across their lifetimes, a quarter of that going towards their faces.

The top anti-aging benefits that women are largely seeking include reducing fine lines and wrinkles (77%), deep hydration (61%), firming (72%), and improving skin elasticity (57%). Anti-aging cosmetic procedures like botox, chemical peels, microneedling, and laser treatments are also gaining attraction with thousands of women getting these procedures done. Skin health foods are also gaining attraction to achieve youthful and healthy skin with the global skin health supplement market reaching $21.23 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. A survey revealed that around 74% of the adults in the US mainly 55 years old or above take supplements for good skin.

Key Players in the Anti-Aging Market

Anti-aging is not just related to aging skin. Sometimes various diseases and health conditions make people look older than their age. To combat these illnesses, certain companies like Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX), and Longeveron, stand out among others.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) has a groundbreaking approach to treating Alzhemeirs by targeting toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) which are recognized as a primary driver of AD pathology. Their lead candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), is a monoclonal antibody that is designed to selectively inhibit AβOs which differs from traditional approaches focused on amyloid plaques and monomers. Financially speaking, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) entered into a new ENHAZE partnership with Halozyme Therapeutics in q4,2023, which will help develop a subcutaneous delivery option from Acumen’s ACU193 product, which targets Alzheimer’s disease and amyloid beta oligomers. The company faced a net loss of $524 million in 2023 and the research and development expenses were $42.3 million. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)also announced the appointment of Dr. James Doherty as president and chief development officer of the company. Dr. James said:

“Underpinning my decision to join Acumen at this transformative time in the Alzheimer’s field is the intriguing science behind AβO toxicity paired with Acumen’s impressive Phase 1 data. Not only does the data confirm sabirnetug’s selectivity for AβOs in patients, but it also highlights that the drug can actively improve downstream biomarkers associated with AD, moving the amyloid beta discussion beyond plaque to focus on amyloid species toxic to synaptic function. I am excited to help the team thoughtfully interrogate the multiple potential paths toward sabirnetug’s next-generation differentiation – via greater efficacy, safety or both – that would be beneficial to patients as compared to existing AD therapeutics”

Similarly, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) is also a leading biotechnology company that focuses on developing innovative cell therapies to address age-related medical conditions. Their pipeline includes OpRegen for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), OPC1 for spinal cord injury, and VAC2 for non-small cell lung cancer. OpRegen aims to restore vision by replacing dysfunctional retinal cells, while OPC1 targets spinal cord injuries in older adults for functional recovery. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) recently collaborated with Genentech which strengthened Lineage’s position in developing OpRegen for dry AMD. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) faced a net loss of $4.8 million for three months that ended on December 31, 2023. Their full-year revenue was $8.9 million and their total operating expenses stood at $33 million.

12 Cheap Foods With Anti-Aging Properties That Longevity Scientists Swear By

Our Methodology

For our methodology, We’ve ranked the cheap foods with anti-aging properties that longevity scientists swear by based on a consensus-driven approach. We went through multiple sources and gathered experts' recommendations and assigned scores to each food based on a combination of factors that indicate their cheapness and effectiveness. The top food got a score of 1 (12/12 = 1), the 2nd food got a score of 0.08 (1/12 = 0.08), and so on.

Here is our list of the 12 cheap foods with anti-aging properties that longevity scientists swear by.

12. Whole Grains

Insider Monkey Score: 0.08

Whole grains are one of the best anti-aging foods. Studies show that a higher intake of whole grains reduces the risk of several age-related chronic diseases including CVD, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. The 2020-2025 dietary guidelines for Americans recommend that at least half of all grains consumed should be whole grains, which is equal to at least 3 servings of whole grains per day. A study that involved over 367,000 participants, found that participants who had a high intake of whole grains had a 17% lower risk of all-cause mortality when compared to those with the lowest intake.

11. Honey

Insider Monkey Score: 0.16

Honey is extremely rich in antioxidants, including polyphenols and flavonoids, which help neutralize harmful free radicals that can accelerate the aging process. According to a study, the antioxidant activity of honey was comparable to that of vitamins C and E which are two well-known anti-aging nutrients. Honey also boasts anti-inflammatory properties which help cure skin redness, puffiness, and other signs of aging. According to one 2011 study, applying honey topically improved skin elasticity and hydration which leads to more youthful skin.

10. Watercress

Insider Monkey Score: 0.25

Watercress is a highly nutritious aquatic vegetable and stands among cheap foods with anti-aging properties that longevity scientists swear by. It is said to be an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium, folate, iron, and potassium which helps achieve youthful skin. Most importantly, watercress is rich in carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin which help protect the eyes from age-related damage. A study revealed that consuming 85 grams of watercress per day for straight 8 weeks largely increased the levels of antioxidants in the blood and reduced DNA damage which is the hallmark of aging.

9. Pomegranate Seeds

Insider Monkey Score: 0.33

Pomegranate seeds are one of the best anti-aging foods. They are rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols and punicalagin which help neutralize the free radicals and oxidative stress which are the major contributors to cellular aging and the development of age-related illnesses. Experts say that the antioxidant capacity of pomegranate seeds is up to three times higher than that of red wine and green tea which makes these seeds a true “superfood” to fight against anti-aging.

8. Spinach

Insider Monkey Score: 0.41

Spinach is high in vitamins like A, C, and E as well as carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin which neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, decreasing the signs of anti-aging. According to studies, a higher intake of Spinach or other leafy green vegetables is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline, Alzheimer's disease, and other age-related illnesses. Experts highly recommend incorporating spinach into your daily diet.

7. Sweet Potatoes

Insider Monkey Score: 0.5

Sweet potatoes are a rich source of beta carotene which is an antioxidant that is converted to vitamin A in the body. Antioxidants in sweet potatoes help protect against certain cancer types like colon, bladder, and breast cancer. Sweet potatoes are also a great source of vitamin C, which is important for collagen production and skin health. According to a study, one cup of baked sweet potatoes provides over 35% of the daily recommended vitamin C intake. According to a survey, 30% of people reported that a daily intake of sweet potatoes helped reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve skin elasticity.

6. Green tea

Insider Monkey Score: 0.58

Green tea is one of the cheap foods with anti-aging properties that longevity scientists swear by and contains a powerful antioxidant called EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) that helps prevent skin cancer. A meta-analysis of 11 studies in 2009 published in the International Journal of Obesity reported that EGCG-caffeine mixtures have a small positive effect on weight loss and maintenance, representing that healthy weight is an important aspect of healthy aging. Another study published in the NCBI reported that green tea extract can suppress the age-related increase in collagen crosslinking and fluorescent products in mice, which suggests that it can delay collagen aging through an antioxidant mechanism

