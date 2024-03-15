12 Cigar City employees laid off amid restructuring of Tampa brewery

Several production employees including a longtime brewmaster have been laid off from Cigar City Brewing in Tampa.

On Wednesday, 12 employees were let go, most of whom worked in production, according to an employee at the company. The layoffs were initiated by Cigar City’s parent company, Monster Beverage Corp., which in 2022 purchased all brewery and seltzer companies operating as the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, including Cigar City, Colorado’s Oskar Blues Brewery, Texas’ Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Michigan’s Perrin Brewing Co. and Utah’s Squatters Brewery and Wasatch Brewery.

The $330 million deal effectively gave the company best known for its collection of energy drinks a huge stake in the North American craft beer market.

The shakeup comes on the heels of another high-profile layoff: In early February, longtime Cigar City brewmaster Wayne Wambles was let go, after nearly 16 years with the company.

When reached by phone at his home in North Carolina, Wambles confirmed hearing of the additional layoffs this week and believes his termination was likely a precursor of more to come.

“I was told that my position was eliminated,” he said. “The role of Cigar City brewmaster was eliminated, basically.”

Wednesday’s layoffs were confirmed by Micheil McElvey, who currently works as the cellar manager at the Tampa facility.

Emails and phone calls to Cigar City and Monster Beverage Co. were not immediately returned.

McElvey said the terminations were part of a larger move at the company to shut down the majority of Cigar City’s mass production in Tampa. Instead, the production hub will transition to a space dedicated to innovation and research and development, he said.

There will be no changes to the brewery’s taprooms, he said, and stressed that the Tampa facility will still brew beer. And the brand’s beloved big names like Jai Alai and Florida Man aren’t going anywhere.

As the production facility undergoes the transition to a research and development hub, Cigar City beers will be produced at the Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard, North Carolina, according to Brewbound, a beer industry website.

The layoffs shocked the local brewing community, many of whom have close ties to the iconic Tampa Bay brewery.

“I think the worst part of the deal is not just those who have lost their jobs,” McElvey said. “(It’s) the shattering of the community trust … There are still people that live in Tampa and work in Tampa and are very passionate about the beers that they produce.”