12 Dead Giveaways That People Are Not as Rich as They Say They Are

Have you ever encountered someone who boasts about seemingly endless wealth and extravagant lifestyle, but something doesn’t quite add up? You can usually pick out these people relatively quickly if you know what to look for.

There are 12 common dead giveaways that reveal when people are not as rich as they make themselves out to be. From constantly talking about how much money they have to having a lack of any impulse control, read on to find out the most significant ways to tell whether people are not as wealthy as they might lead others to believe.

They Are Always Trying To Impress People

People who lead others to believe they have wealth when they really don’t may feel that they need validation from others, especially those who are actually wealthy.

They may go to great lengths to show off their “wealth” by staying in expensive hotels, flying first class, driving expensive cars, wearing expensive clothing or owning designer handbags. They may also show off their wealth on social media more than someone legitimately wealthy.

They Talk Constantly About How Much Money They Have

Although it may seem counterintuitive, people who are not as rich as they say they are will probably talk about how much money they have. Money will constantly be on their minds, and they may be paranoid that others will find out they’re not as rich as they claim to be.

Those with money rarely talk about it, possibly because it’s normal to them and, therefore, not worth mentioning. Or because they know that with money comes people trying to take advantage of them.

Their Spending Is Irregular

Many times, when people try to look wealthier than they are, they will own a few flashy items while their other possessions will be more average.

“They might own luxury cars but live in modest neighborhoods,” said Skyler Fernandes, founder at Finally Fund Admin. “However, a subtle sign can be found in their daily routines, such as shopping at discount stores for groceries or using coupons for everyday items.”

Having inconsistencies between extravagant purchases and frugal behaviers is typically a good sign that people’s wealth claims are exaggerated.

They Can’t Talk Significantly About Wealth Building

People who have built wealth themselves can usually talk about money and sound confident. They know about savings and investments at a detailed level.

However, someone who’s trying to make people think they’re wealthier than they are usually lack such a deep financial literacy. They probably won’t be able to explain how they accumulated their wealth.

They Chase a Quick Buck

It’s also common that people without wealth look for ways to chase quick returns.

“While conventional investments like stocks and real estate are common indicators of wealth, less well-off individuals may invest in unique and speculative asset classes,” Fernandes said. “These could include high-risk ventures, exotic collectibles or fringe investments.”

Because these investment choices suggest they are looking quick wealth, it may indicate a lack of substantial financial stability.

They Constantly Name Drop

People trying to act rich may constantly drop the names of important people that they claim to know. They know that connections are essential, and they want to gain clout in social circles by emphasizing their acquaintances.

However, when it comes time for you to meet these connections, an excuse usually arises.

They Brag About Where They Have Been

Travel can be a sign of social status. The rich can afford to travel frequently and to exotic and unique locations and do so in comfort.

People who want others to think they’re rich may try to play up their travel experiences to make themselves seem more affluent. They may post on social media, possibly with misleading photos that make them seem to be in a different location than they are or at a fancier hotel.

They Are Always Giving Excuses

Excuses, especially when it comes to paying their share, are a significant sign that people are not as rich as they say they are.

They may claim to have forgotten their wallet, need to move money around, or talk to someone else first. Legitimate excuses may arise occasionally, but when this person always seems to have an excuse for everything, it may be a red flag.

They Are Friends With a lot of Other Fake Rich People

There’s a saying that people are the company they keep. If the person in question spends a lot of time with other fake rich people, they may not be very different. They may do this to support pretenses or attempt to posture themselves over others.

They Don’t Have Impulse Control

Wealthy people know the value of money. They may buy nice things, but not always, and they do it for themselves.

People who have less money than they lead people to believe may buy things that provide instant gratification. They may purchase things like a designer handbag or a fancy watch to impress others.

They Don’t Have Savings

People who lack wealth often don’t have any savings or investments. Instead, they feel they must spend their money on luxury items to keep up appearances, leaving little for savings or investments.

Conversely, legitimately affluent people know the value of investing and saving.

They Are Constantly Jealous

Someone trying to be richer than they are is constantly jealous of anyone they think is wealthier or more successful. They may try to compete with or compare themselves out of jealousy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Dead Giveaways That People Are Not as Rich as They Say They Are