12 Electric Vehicles That Are Selling Below Sticker Price
In June 2023, when many vehicles were still selling for MSRP or higher, electric vehicles (EVs) were going for 20% or more off sticker price, according to Kelley Blue Book Data. In spite of statistics from J.D. Power that show a growing number of consumers interested in EVs, dealers are slashing prices to move EVs off lots.
Research from Cox Automotive showed that the percentage of EV sales amidst all passenger cars rose from 6.1% to 7.9%, year-over-year, between 2022 and 2023. Inventory levels grew exponentially while demand grew in a linear way, Cox reported. Additionally Cox predicted more incentives and more discounts for 2024.
Right now, you can find many EVs selling for below sticker price, including luxury models like Genesis, Audi and BMW. Here are some EVs you should expect to snag at a discount, according to Edmunds pricing research, in 2024.
Keep in mind, many of these vehicles no longer qualify for the Federal EV Tax Credit but check with your dealer for local incentives. Also, keep in mind these prices do not reflect the fuel savings you’ll realize with an electric vehicle, especially if you opt to charge your EV primarily at home, using renewable energy like solar power.
1. Audi RS e-tron GT
MSRP: $148,595
Edmunds Suggested Price: $143,061
2. BMW i4
MSRP for eDrive35: $53,195
Edmunds Suggested Price: $59,723
3. Ford Mustang Mach-E
MSRP: $45,380
Edmunds Suggested Price: $43,138
4. Genesis GV60
MSRP: $53,350
Edmunds Suggested Price: $51,740
5. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (SE Standard Range)
MSRP: $43,175
Edmunds Suggested Price: $41,327
6. Hyundai Kona Electric
MSRP: $25,625
Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $24,647
7. Mercedes-Benz EQB
MSRP: $53,900
Edmunds Suggested Price: $52,495
8. Nissan Leaf
MSRP: $29,280
Edmunds Suggested Price: $27,274
9. Kia EV6
MSRP: $43,925
Edmunds Suggested Price: $38,325
10. Kia Niro EV (Wind)
MSRP: $40,925
Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $36,003
11. Lexus RZ 450e
MSRP: $55,150
Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $52,754
12. Porsche Taycan
MSRP: $92,550
Edmunds Suggested Retail Price: $88,633
