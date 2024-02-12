In this article, we will take a look at 12 Fastest and Easiest Countries to Get Second Citizenship. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 Fastest and Easiest Countries to Get Second Citizenship.

Globalization of the world has blurred boundaries that once separated societies, countries and people, fostering a palpable acceptance of one another. Moreover, living in this rapidly evolving time, uncertainty surrounding life has increased manifold. Geopolitical strife is a harsh reality, disrupting people all around the globe. In addition, economic upheavals witnessed, for instance, in the form of 2008 financial crisis as well as the recent Covid-19 pandemic, bears evidence to the damage that unpredictability can cause. To cope with these new challenges, people around the world have recognized the significance of hedging themselves through various means, including attaining second citizenship. In 2021, 2.1% of people (1.26 million) across England and Wales were found to have multiple citizenship. Overall in Europe, there was a 14% increase in the number of citizens residing in the EU for the year 2021. The United States has also been welcoming immigrants and, over the last decade alone, saw approximately 7.7 million citizens have been naturalized into the country.

As of 2020 data, about 76% of countries allow dual citizenship. While the acceptance for this phenomenon has worldwide implications, some countries were seen to accept it faster (Americas and Oceania) than others (Asia and Africa). 91% companies in America and 93% in Oceania have accepted dual citizenship. They are followed by Europe (80%), Africa (70%), and Asia (65%). Now, the focus is not only on obtaining a second passport but also on finding the fastest and easiest countries to get citizenship.

Second Citizenship Vs Dual Citizenship

As the rejection of “one citizenship one passport” paradigm took root, the recognition of dual citizenship spurred, initiating policy reforms in various countries. However, it is important to note a difference between dual citizenship and second citizenship. With dual citizenship, an individual can hold passports from two countries and both nations officially acknowledge the rights and obligations of that individual. On the other hand, with second citizenship, an individual can possess multiple passports but each country recognizes the person solely as its citizen. For a complete analysis of dual citizenship, consult our article on Dual Citizenship Advantages, Disadvantages, and Requirements.

Interpreting Fastest and Easiest Countries for Second Citizenship

Each of us, with our distinct needs and perceptions, approaches the selection of countries for second citizenship based on our individual criteria. While tailoring our choices to personal preferences is a sound strategy, caution is paramount when making such significant decisions. It is crucial, for instance, to discern between dual citizenship and second citizenship. Although tolerance for dual citizenship has become more common, some countries still reject this privilege, and pursuing it may lead to the cancellation of one's original citizenship.

In general, there are several ways to acquire citizenship, including options such as citizenship by birth, descent, naturalization, marriage, and citizenship through investment. Depending on individual circumstances and preferences, one form of citizenship might prove to be the fastest and easiest route for obtaining a second citizenship. However, not all countries allow citizenship through all these options, and some options may not be feasible for certain individuals. For example, while citizenship through investment programs has been associated with quick acquisition, they often require a substantial initial investment, which may not be viable for the majority of people. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully examine such programs, considering the type and amount of investment involved, before opting for this fast-track approach. In conclusion, when deciding on the fastest or easiest countries for citizenship, making an informed and individual centric decision is necessary.

Prevalence of Second Citizenship

One of the prominent figures associated with second citizenship through naturalization is Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), as well as the first outside investor in Facebook—Meta (NASDAQ: META ). Thiel’s life journey serves as an inspiration for many. Born to German parents, Thiel arrived in US at the age of one, and through hard work became a highly successful entrepreneur. Beginning with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ), Thiel went on to establish Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and later joined Meta (NASDAQ: META ) through an angel investment. Although, he is no longer associated with Meta (NASDAQ: META ), and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ), he continues to hold the position of Chairman for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR). Since 2011, Theil has also been a citizen of New Zealand.

12 Fastest and Easiest Countries to Get Second Citizenship

Methodology

For our list of the 12 Fastest and easiest countries to get second citizenship, we have utilized data from the CIA’s World Fact Book to identify countries that allow dual citizenship. We also refer to this book to extract information on the easiest countries based on the availability of citizenship through multiple avenues, which includes citizenship by birth, descent, and naturalization. Countries allowing citizenship through these three criteria are been considered the easiest and included in our preliminary list. To further refine our selection for fastest countries, we examine the number of years of residency required for naturalization-- a process in accessible range of most people. The countries with the shortest residency requirements are included in the final list. In cases where the residency requirements are the same, we use the Passport Index 2024 ranking as a tiebreaker.

12. Jamaica

Citizenship by birth: Available

Citizenship by descent only: Available Residency requirement for naturalization: 5 years

This tropical paradise has beckoned many expatriates to its shores. With its outstanding cuisine, natural beauty, excellent health and education facilities, as well as an affordable lifestyle on par with other Caribbean states, Jamaica has much to offer. Furthermore, they recognize dual citizenship, making it an easy choice for people. The citizenship of the country can be attained through various means, and naturalization mandates a minimum five-year stay and proof of the ability to sustain oneself financially. Thus, Jamaica can be considered for inclusion in the list of the fastest and easiest countries to get a second citizenship.

11. Belize

Citizenship by birth: Available

Citizenship by descent only: Available Residency requirement for naturalization: 5 years

This gorgeous country in Central America has become a very popular spot for many expats, including retirees. The low cost of living, tax incentives, and the warm attitude of locals are all positive points that recommend the country. Furthermore, the second citizenship of this country is even more appealing due to the recognition of dual citizenship status. In addition, the country makes it easy for people to acquire their residency by imposing a low physical presence requirement. However, one program, the Qualified Retirement Program, requires a 30-day consecutive stay every year. The citizenship can then be achieved in five years.

10. Guatemala

Citizenship by birth: Available

Citizenship by descent: Available Residency requirement for naturalization: 5 years

Amidst vast, naturally beautiful landscapes and Mayan cultural monuments, Guatemala offers more than just its scenic charm to those seeking citizenship. Hassle-free travel to over 110 countries, a growing market, low tax rates, and an affordable lifestyle collectively make this country an enticing second home. Guatemala is among the nations that embrace the concept of dual citizenship, providing various straightforward methods for individuals to apply. Citizenship through naturalization can be achieved in just 5 years, but the absence should not exceed 6 consecutive months or a year in total. The first year requires applicants to spend at least 21 days and then 28 days in the ensuing two years. In comparison with many other countries, these conditions place Guatemala in the running for the fastest and easiest countries for second citizenship.

9. Dominica

Citizenship by birth: Available

Citizenship by descent: Available Residency requirement for naturalization: 5 years

Dominica, a Commonwealth Nation, stands out as an attractive option for those considering second citizenship, providing special benefits in the UK and enabling visa-free travel to 50 countries.. This Caribbean Island not only boasts breathtaking beauty but also has encouraging policies for acquiring citizenship. Recognized among the countries allowing dual citizenship, Dominica provides various pathways to citizenship, including birthright, descent, and naturalization. Naturalization, often the easiest method for many, requires a residency period of five years. Consequently, Dominica emerges as one of the fastest and easiest countries for obtaining second citizenship.

8. Barbados

Citizenship by birth: Available Citizenship by descent: Available Residency requirement for naturalization: 5 years

Barbados, another stunningly beautiful and culturally vivacious Caribbean Island, stands out as a noteworthy choice for those seeking second citizenship. The high quality of life and access to excellent health and education facilities are major attractions for many aspiring immigrants. The country has streamlined policies to allow people to access citizenship with little hassle. In process is the legislation that would allow Liberians accelerated citizenship. Recognizing the concept of dual citizenship, Barbados also offers citizenship by birth and descent. The naturalization process takes only five years, a significantly shorter time-frame compared to many other countries worldwide. Consequently, Barbados is considered one of the fastest and easiest countries to obtain second citizenship.

7. Chile

Citizenship by birth: Available

Citizenship by descent: Available Residency requirement for naturalization: 5 years

Citizenship in this South American country opens doors to various opportunities. With a robust economy and a politically stable environment, the citizens of this country can enjoy numerous amenities in life. This includes visa-free travel to various countries and many tax reductions in the initial years of settlement, among other benefits, making the Chilean passport highly appealing to expats. Furthermore, Chile has facilitated citizenship through various means, including by birth, descent, and naturalization. The residency time required for naturalization is living for five consecutive years, making it one of the fastest routes for most individuals, especially those who cannot afford to purchase citizenship. However, there is no hassle of language test or any age requirement, making the process smooth and easy.

6. Grenada

Citizenship by birth: Available

Citizenship by descent: Available Residency requirement for naturalization: 4-7 years

Similar to other Caribbean countries, Grenada offers numerous benefits for its citizens. From its naturally beautiful surroundings to financial advantages, excellent healthcare, and educational opportunities, the country attracts many seeking a second citizenship. However, Grenada's appeal extends further. The country has facilitated citizenship through birth, descent, and naturalization, and notably, it does not require the renunciation of a previous citizenship. Additionally, Caribbean nationals enjoy the advantage of completing the naturalization process in just 4 years, while other nationals would need to spend 7 years. There is no physical presence requirement. Therefore, Grenada earns its place in the list of the fastest and easiest countries to obtain second citizenship.

