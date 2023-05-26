12 Low-Stress Jobs You Can Do in Retirement

low-stress jobs after retirement

Just because you retire doesn’t mean you have to stop working. And when work is an option rather than a requirement, it’s possible to select a low-stress job that multiplies fulfillment without adding anxiety — but still provides a bit of much-appreciated income. There are, in fact, a variety of such low-stress, high-reward jobs well-suited to the needs of retirees.

Working in Retirement

People may continue working after retirement for a variety of reasons, including the benefits of generating additional income, the satisfaction of making a contribution and the stimulation of staying engaged. If nothing else, work can get them out of the house and fill the hours formerly devoted to their careers.

Many jobs are, however, likely to be more trouble than they are worth to a typical retiree. If what you are after is fulfillment without stress, it doesn’t make much sense to apply for a position as, say, a law enforcement officer working undercover for a drug-smuggling ring. Fortunately, there are many jobs that offer lots of benefits without lots of stress.

Low-Stress Jobs for Retirees

The work you do in retirement can be an extension of your former career or head off in a diametrically opposed direction. Either way, here are 12 possibilities:

Tutoring

Decades of life experience can admirably equip retirees to work as part-time tutors to students at various levels of education. English as a Second Language, for example, is a subject area many retirees can assist students with, while maintaining flexible hours and keeping supervision and red tape to a minimum.

Pet Care

For people who like getting outside and spending time with animals, walking dogs is a way to get paid for enjoying themselves. Sitting, grooming and transporting dogs as well as cats and other pets can offer similar appeal.

Massage Therapist

Many massage therapists see clients at their own homes or in annexes on the property, meaning there’s no commute and little hassle or overhead. If you enjoy helping others through the healing properties of touch, this could be a retirement gig for you.

Personal Trainer

A dedicated runner, swimmer, biker or gym rat, can get paid for sharing their knowledge and passion for fitness with others who are chasing their own fitness goals. Tasks include selecting exercises, structuring workouts and developing training plans.

Consultant

If you had a lengthy career in nearly any knowledge-based field, you may be able to monetize that experience in retirement while also being able pick and choose your clients, working flexible hours and even earning a handsome income, all as a self-employed consultant to businesses.

Life Coach

If helping individuals as opposed to businesses is more your style, you can set yourself up as a life coach helping people reach fulfillment by attaining goals in their professional and personal lives.

Travel Agent

Many who love to travel find earning fees and commissions as travel agents to be a good job in retirement. The work involves recommending destinations, organizing itineraries and booking tickets for transportation, lodging, meals and events.

Library Worker

Bibliophiles can surround themselves with books and get paid for the privilege by working at the library. Many positions are part-time and tend, almost by definition, to be low in noise, hustle and bustle.

Tour Guide

Museums, historical sites, nature centers, monuments and other attractions commonly employ guides to provide visitors with information and assistance as they tour the facility. The positions are well-suited to retirees who want to make some extra money and interact with a variety of people in a relaxed environment.

Personal Shopper

Retirees can shop until they drop without having to spend a dime of their own money – and even earn a few bucks – by working as personal shoppers. This job involves serving people who need help choosing clothing and accessories that fit their personal styles.

Landscape Artist

Cultivating b eautiful landscapes is a passion for many retirees. A peaceful day tilling the soil can also be a source of income with a job as a gardener or landscaper.

Event Coordinator

If you possess robust organization skills and are detail-oriented, there is always a demand for people who can plan and coordinate weddings, parties, conferences and other events.

Bottom Line

Although there probably are as many reasons for continuing to work after retiring as there are working retirees, it’s a safe bet that few if any are showing up for work in search of added stress. Fortunately, there are plenty of jobs open to retirees that pair high levels of fulfillment with low levels of stress.

Retirement Planning Tips

