15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class
The middle class has been slowly shrinking, as income inequality grows, wages stagnate and inflation skyrockets. However, there are still states in the U.S. where a middle-class income — generally speaking — can go decently far.
In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors — including average debts, home values and costs — then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors.
Louisiana
High End of Middle Class Income: $115,704
Low End of Middle Class Income: $43,389
Average Total Debt: $33,498
Average Monthly Costs: $2,439
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $81,283
Illinois
High End of Middle Class Income: $156,866
Low End of Middle Class Income: $58,825
Average Total Debt: $37,247
Average Monthly Costs: $2,408
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,270
Pennsylvania
High End of Middle Class Income: $146,340
Low End of Middle Class Income: $54,878
Average Total Debt: $42,301
Average Monthly Costs: $2,401
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,040
Missouri
High End of Middle Class Income: $131,840
Low End of Middle Class Income: $49,440
Average Total Debt: $35,410
Average Monthly Costs: $2,376
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,228
North Dakota
High End of Middle Class Income: $147,981
Low End of Middle Class Income: $55,469
Average Total Debt: $33,935
Average Monthly Costs: $2,371
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,024
Alabama
High End of Middle Class Income: $119,218
Low End of Middle Class Income: $44,707
Average Total Debt: $35,284
Average Monthly Costs: $2,369
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,980
Kentucky
High End of Middle Class Income: $120,366
Low End of Middle Class Income: $45,137
Average Total Debt: $34,355
Average Monthly Costs: $2,368
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,932
Kansas
High End of Middle Class Income: $139,494
Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,310
Average Total Debt: $33,018
Average Monthly Costs: $2,342
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,042
Oklahoma
High End of Middle Class Income: $122,728
Low End of Middle Class Income: $46,023
Average Total Debt: $31,333
Average Monthly Costs: $2,281
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $76,052
Arkansas
High End of Middle Class Income: $112,670
Low End of Middle Class Income: $42,251
Average Total Debt: $32,495
Average Monthly Costs: $2,276
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $75,872
Iowa
High End of Middle Class Income: $141,142
Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,928
Average Total Debt: $36,940
Average Monthly Costs: $2,231
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $74,360
Indiana
High End of Middle Class Income: $134,346
Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,380
Average Total Debt: $35,046
Average Monthly Costs: $2,112
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $70,385
Mississippi
High End of Middle Class Income: $105,970
Low End of Middle Class Income: $39,739
Average Total Debt: $36,596
Average Monthly Costs: $2,066
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,867
Ohio
High End of Middle Class Income: $133,980
Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,243
Average Total Debt: $35,110
Average Monthly Costs: $2,045
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,160
West Virginia
High End of Middle Class Income: $110,434
Low End of Middle Class Income: $41,413
Average Total Debt: $36,690
Average Monthly Costs: $1,906
Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $63,536
Methodology: In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors including; [1] average credit card balance by state, sourced from LendingTree and multiplied by 1% to find the minimum credit card payments, as 1% is the typical minimum payment required for most major credit card companies; [2] average single family residence home value for November 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using 10% as the down payment; using the [3] Federal Reserve Economic Data for 30-year national average mortgage, the average monthly mortgage costs were calculated; [4] average car insurance rates by state and the minimum payment required, as sourced from CarInsurance.com; and the [5] average student loan payments by state, as sourced from LendEDU. GOBankingRates then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 27th, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class