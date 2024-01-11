15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

The middle class has been slowly shrinking, as income inequality grows, wages stagnate and inflation skyrockets. However, there are still states in the U.S. where a middle-class income — generally speaking — can go decently far.

In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors — including average debts, home values and costs — then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors.

Louisiana

High End of Middle Class Income: $115,704

Low End of Middle Class Income: $43,389

Average Total Debt: $33,498

Average Monthly Costs: $2,439

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $81,283

Illinois

High End of Middle Class Income: $156,866

Low End of Middle Class Income: $58,825

Average Total Debt: $37,247

Average Monthly Costs: $2,408

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,270

Pennsylvania

High End of Middle Class Income: $146,340

Low End of Middle Class Income: $54,878

Average Total Debt: $42,301

Average Monthly Costs: $2,401

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,040

Missouri

High End of Middle Class Income: $131,840

Low End of Middle Class Income: $49,440

Average Total Debt: $35,410

Average Monthly Costs: $2,376

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,228

North Dakota

High End of Middle Class Income: $147,981

Low End of Middle Class Income: $55,469

Average Total Debt: $33,935

Average Monthly Costs: $2,371

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,024

Alabama

High End of Middle Class Income: $119,218

Low End of Middle Class Income: $44,707

Average Total Debt: $35,284

Average Monthly Costs: $2,369

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,980

Kentucky

High End of Middle Class Income: $120,366

Low End of Middle Class Income: $45,137

Average Total Debt: $34,355

Average Monthly Costs: $2,368

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,932

Kansas

High End of Middle Class Income: $139,494

Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,310

Average Total Debt: $33,018

Average Monthly Costs: $2,342

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,042

Oklahoma

High End of Middle Class Income: $122,728

Low End of Middle Class Income: $46,023

Average Total Debt: $31,333

Average Monthly Costs: $2,281

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $76,052

Arkansas

High End of Middle Class Income: $112,670

Low End of Middle Class Income: $42,251

Average Total Debt: $32,495

Average Monthly Costs: $2,276

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $75,872

Iowa

High End of Middle Class Income: $141,142

Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,928

Average Total Debt: $36,940

Average Monthly Costs: $2,231

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $74,360

Indiana

High End of Middle Class Income: $134,346

Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,380

Average Total Debt: $35,046

Average Monthly Costs: $2,112

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $70,385

Mississippi

High End of Middle Class Income: $105,970

Low End of Middle Class Income: $39,739

Average Total Debt: $36,596

Average Monthly Costs: $2,066

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,867

Ohio

High End of Middle Class Income: $133,980

Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,243

Average Total Debt: $35,110

Average Monthly Costs: $2,045

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,160

West Virginia

High End of Middle Class Income: $110,434

Low End of Middle Class Income: $41,413

Average Total Debt: $36,690

Average Monthly Costs: $1,906

Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $63,536

Methodology: In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors including; [1] average credit card balance by state, sourced from LendingTree and multiplied by 1% to find the minimum credit card payments, as 1% is the typical minimum payment required for most major credit card companies; [2] average single family residence home value for November 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using 10% as the down payment; using the [3] Federal Reserve Economic Data for 30-year national average mortgage, the average monthly mortgage costs were calculated; [4] average car insurance rates by state and the minimum payment required, as sourced from CarInsurance.com; and the [5] average student loan payments by state, as sourced from LendEDU. GOBankingRates then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 27th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class