15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

Jake Arky
·4 min read
The middle class has been slowly shrinking, as income inequality grows, wages stagnate and inflation skyrockets. However, there are still states in the U.S. where a middle-class income — generally speaking — can go decently far.

In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors — including average debts, home values and costs — then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors.

Louisiana

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $115,704

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $43,389

  • Average Total Debt: $33,498

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,439

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $81,283

Illinois

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $156,866

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $58,825

  • Average Total Debt: $37,247

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,408

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,270

Pennsylvania

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $146,340

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $54,878

  • Average Total Debt: $42,301

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,401

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,040

Missouri

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $131,840

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $49,440

  • Average Total Debt: $35,410

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,376

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,228

North Dakota

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $147,981

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $55,469

  • Average Total Debt: $33,935

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,371

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,024

Alabama

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $119,218

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $44,707

  • Average Total Debt: $35,284

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,369

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,980

Kentucky

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $120,366

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $45,137

  • Average Total Debt: $34,355

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,368

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,932

Kansas

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $139,494

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,310

  • Average Total Debt: $33,018

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,342

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,042

Oklahoma

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $122,728

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $46,023

  • Average Total Debt: $31,333

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,281

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $76,052

Arkansas

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $112,670

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $42,251

  • Average Total Debt: $32,495

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,276

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $75,872

Iowa

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $141,142

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,928

  • Average Total Debt: $36,940

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,231

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $74,360

Indiana

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $134,346

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,380

  • Average Total Debt: $35,046

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,112

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $70,385

Mississippi

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $105,970

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $39,739

  • Average Total Debt: $36,596

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,066

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,867

Ohio

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $133,980

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,243

  • Average Total Debt: $35,110

  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,045

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,160

West Virginia

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $110,434

  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $41,413

  • Average Total Debt: $36,690

  • Average Monthly Costs: $1,906

  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $63,536

Methodology: In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors including; [1] average credit card balance by state, sourced from LendingTree and multiplied by 1% to find the minimum credit card payments, as 1% is the typical minimum payment required for most major credit card companies; [2] average single family residence home value for November 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using 10% as the down payment; using the [3] Federal Reserve Economic Data for 30-year national average mortgage, the average monthly mortgage costs were calculated; [4] average car insurance rates by state and the minimum payment required, as sourced from CarInsurance.com; and the [5] average student loan payments by state, as sourced from LendEDU. GOBankingRates then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 27th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

