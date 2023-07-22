In this article, we shared our list of the 12 most dangerous countries in Central and South America. You can skip our global safety and peace analysis, and see the 5 Most Dangerous Countries in Central and South America.

Latin America stands as one of the most captivating regions on our planet. Boasting tropical climates and lush rainforests, it serves as a sanctuary for a multitude of awe-inspiring wildlife species. Moreover, its coastlines and remnants of ancient civilizations allure history enthusiasts from all across the globe. In spite of the challenges posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global interest rate hikes, Latin America's economies demonstrated resilience, as reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Remarkably, the region experienced a growth rate of nearly 4% in 2022. Moreover, employment witnessed a robust recovery, and the service sector successfully rebounded from setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Despite the previous year's growth surge, Latin America continues to face substantial economic challenges. The region is poised for a slowdown in growth, projected to reach a mere 2%, primarily due to the impact of increasing interest rates and declining commodity prices. As such, growth will also be held back by a slowdown in trading partners, particularly the United States and the euro area. Although it carries substantial potential, a prominent challenge faced by the region is the prevalence of informality within the economies. In fact, the World Economic Forum highlights that approximately 60% of workers in the region are engaged in the informal economy, posing a significant concern to the development of the countries within Central and South America.

See also: 12 Fastest Growing Countries in Latin America

Consequently, poverty remains a pressing issue for this region. Amidst decelerating growth, elevated inflation, and global uncertainties, a considerable number of individuals in the region are expected to experience a decline in their living standards this year. As a result, they are likely to confront heightened concerns and anxieties about their future. Such widespread poverty often push inhabitants of Central and South America to seek alternative means of sustenance, frequently leading to criminal activities. Tragically, Latin America is also susceptible to the cultivation of narcotic-producing plants, exacerbating the already rampant crime rates in the region.

According to the Global Peace Index 2023 (GPI), peacefulness in Central America declined slightly with an average deterioration in score of 0.71%. The decline in overall peace was primarily influenced by a significant deterioration in political stability, as well as a decline in relations among neighboring countries, which saw a respective decrease of 5.3% and 4.2%. Mexico, the largest and most populous country in Central America, retained its position as the least peaceful nation in the region in 2023. Nevertheless, it showcased a positive development in the 2023 GPI, with a notable improvement of 0.65%. This progress propelled Mexico three places higher in the rankings, reaching an overall position of 136th. On the other hand, South America witnessed a modest increase of 0.33% in its average level of peacefulness over the past year. Among the countries in the region, three experienced positive developments while eight saw a decline in peacefulness.

12 Most Dangerous Countries in Central and South America

Fotos593/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

For our list of the 12 most dangerous countries in Central and South America, we made use of the Global Peace Index 2023 as our primary metric. The GPI report is an annual publication by the Institute for Economics and Peace, an independent think tank dedicated to establishing frameworks and offering metrics for assessing global peace. The GPI covers 163 countries comprising 99.7% of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, and measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarization.

The countries on our list were ranked relative to their corresponding positions on the GPI.

12. Cuba

Global Peace Index Ranking: 99

Cuba, officially the Republic of Cuba, is an island country comprising the island of Cuba, as well as Isla de la Juventud and several minor archipelagos. While Cuba is regarded as a relatively safe Caribbean country, there is no doubt that there are safety issues. Most notably, Cuba suffers from a high incarceration rate, ranking as one of the Caribbean nations with the highest prison population rate as of 2022. According to the latest data available at the time for this past year, there were 510 prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants in this Caribbean island.

11. Peru

Global Peace Index Ranking: 104

Peru is a diverse country located in the western part of South America that shares its borders with Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia, and Chile. Ranking low on the GPI with a score of 2.13, the U.S. Department of State has rated Peru at a critically high risk level for crime for more than a decade. Roughly 78,514 crime reports were filed January and March 2021, while the city of Lima registered over 500 murders during that same period. According to a survey, 82.3% Peruvians feel that they are at risk of becoming victims to some form of criminal activity.

10. Guatemala

Global Peace Index Ranking: 105

Guatemala, a Central American country south of Mexico, is home to volcanoes, rainforests and ancient Mayan sites. With a population exceeding 17 million and a thriving economy, Guatemala stands as the largest economy in Central America, both in terms of population and economic activity. As of 2021, the country boasted a total GDP of $86 billion and a per capita GDP of $5,025, placing it in the upper-middle-income category. However, Guatemala also suffers from rampant inequality and poverty, which can translate to high criminal activity. However, several measures have been taken these past few years to rein in crime, specifically violent crime, within the country. During the initial quarter of 2023, the National Civil Police documented 675 cases of homicide, indicating a noteworthy decrease of 16.4% compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year. This decline translates to 132 fewer victims of homicide reported during that time frame.

9. Guyana

Global Peace Index Ranking: 106

Guyana, a former British colony, is situated between Venezuela and Suriname, distinguishing itself as the sole English-speaking nation in South America. Despite abundant reserves of bauxite, gold, and timber, a significant portion of Guyana's land is enveloped by tropical rainforests. Historically, the country has faced challenges in combating poverty and attracting investments to foster economic growth. However, Guyana's economic landscape has been experiencing a notable shift since the discovery of crude oil in 2015, followed by commercial drilling in 2019. One of the most dangerous countries in Central and South America, the governments of both the United States and Canada advise travelers to avoid traveling to Guyana, and to exercise extreme caution if they do decide to visit. Additionally, the country recorded scores of 4.996 and 4.5 in the Homicide and Violent Crime domains of the GPI, respectively.

8. Honduras

Global Peace Index Ranking: 120

Honduras is a Central American country with Caribbean Sea coastlines to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south. In 2012, Honduras reached its highest point of violent crime, witnessing an average of approximately 20 homicides per day, often perpetrated by armed gangs like Barrio 18 or Mara Salvatrucha. Additionally, the country is recognized as a significant drug route to the United States. The presence of inadequate domestic law enforcement has facilitated Honduras becoming a vulnerable gateway for the illicit drug trade. With an overall GPI score of of 2.26, Honduras ranks as one of the most dangerous countries in Central and South America.

7. El Salvador

Global Peace Index Ranking: 122

El Salvador, officially known as the Republic of El Salvador, is a Central American nation that shares its borders with Honduras to the northeast, Guatemala to the northwest, and the Pacific Ocean to the south. For many years, El Salvador grappled with one of the highest levels of gang-related violence globally. In 2015, the nation recorded a staggering homicide rate of 103 homicides per 100,000 people, resulting in a total of 6,650 registered homicides that year. This statistic positioned El Salvador as the most violent country in the Western Hemisphere during that period. However, the homicide rate has been steadily decreasing over the years. More recently, murders in El Salvador tumbled 56.8% in 2022 amid a widespread crackdown on gang violence, marking a sharp drop in killings in a nation which, for a prolonged period, held one of the highest murder rates globally.

6. Nicaragua

Global Peace Index Ranking: 123

Nicaragua, set between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, is a Central American nation known for its dramatic terrain of lakes, volcanoes and beaches. Coming in at the 123rd position out of the 163 countries examined by the GPI, Nicaragua ranks as one of the most dangerous countries in Central and South America. The U.S State Department advises individuals to reassess their travel arrangements to Nicaragua due to restricted availability of healthcare facilities and the arbitrary enforcement of laws, providing additional evidence of the challenges faced in the country.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Dangerous Countries in Central and South America

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 Most Dangerous Countries in Central and South America is originally published on Insider Monkey.