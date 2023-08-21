12 Most Expensive Things You Can Buy on Etsy

JackF / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The e-commerce company Etsy is one of the most popular go-to destinations for people looking to sell or buy craft goods and vintage wares. For buyers, pricing on this site is across the map. You can find items for only a few bucks, or you can spend tens — or even hundreds — of thousands on dollars on one-of-a-kind or rare pieces.

Here’s a look at 12 of the most expensive items on Etsy.

Vintage ‘Arab Princess Wedding’ Dress

For $49,931.91, you can own this “Arab” princess wedding dress made in the ’30s or ’40s, which belonged to two Arab princesses. It features sequins, jais and beads and fits a size 52/54. The seller suggests that this piece may not be as suitable for wear as it is for a museum or exhibit. So hopeful brides may want to rethink donning this on their big day. The shipping cost is $68.09.

Victorian Cupboard

Etsy seller Railis is selling a Victorian feast cupboard made of solid oak, oak veneers, glass and brass for a cool $50,000. There’s also a $600 shipping fee. The cupboard features hand-carved wood elements and is adorned with a 16th-century painting, blending high aesthetics with practical storage purposes.

Vintage ’60s Levis

There is no shortage of high-quality jeans out there that fetch a pretty penny, but this here is next-level denim. BigELevis is listing vintage 1960s Levis for $50,000 a pair. This is an absurdly steep asking price, especially when considering that some of the most expensive new jeans out there go for about $10,000 — like these decked out threads from Dolce & Gabbana.

But authenticity and history go far in driving up price tags. Cost to ship these jeans is $10.45.

Beanie Baby Original Princess PVC Indonesia

Beanie babies have long been a popular collector’s item, and as evidenced by this posting, they can fetch tens of thousands of dollars. This one, a Princess Beanie Baby, is listed for $54,879.71. It’s from the 1990s and has not been used, but it does have a defect on one of its feet.

Cost to ship is not listed and probably depends on the buyer’s location.

Handbag.org.uk Domain

Touted as “The UK’s premier charity domain name for handbags,” you can own this domain for $55,851.06.

Formula1 F-1 SENNA Mclaren mp4/6

Made of resin, composite material and acrylic, this $56,173.40 Formula1 F-1 SENNA Mclaren mp4/6 is being sold by CarSportModel, who notes: “The piece you are buying is an artistic artifact, not a model; therefore with the even subjectively imperfect characteristics that characterize a work of art.”

If you think the asking price is high, consider that this item costs an additional $10,213.35 to ship.

Ty Picadilly the Clown

Stuffed animal collections aren’t uncommon, particularly in homes where children spend time, but you may want to keep this stuffed clown toy off limits for kids, as it costs $56,514.63. Its value rides on the fact that it is extremely rare. But hey, free shipping!

Ty Bubbles

Another incredibly rare stuffed creature that could be on your bucket list of must-haves is this $56,515.96 Ty Bubbles toy from the ’90s. The seller, MasterpieceFinds, says that this is among the most valuable Beanie Babies around, with an estimated worth of between $125,000 and $250,000. If that’s true, this is actually a deal. Cost of shipping is free.

Natural Clam Pearls Necklace

Jewelry can be terribly expensive, and this piece is no exception. The Natural Clam Pearls necklace up for sale on Etsy by ArtofpearlsCH for $56,530.01. A handmade item, this art nouveau styled piece measures 46 centimeters long and is made not only of pearls, but also of gold and diamonds. At least the shipping is free in the U.S.

Portrait of Sacagawea by Robert Schoeller

Paintings and other works of art can cost millions. So maybe this $60,000 portrait of Sacagawea by renowned portrait artist Robert Schoeller isn’t too steeply priced. Measuring 54 inches wide and 76 inches tall, this is a portrait of Sacagawea and child that was made to commemorate the anniversary of the Lewis and Clark expedition by Schoeller.

The model is noted in the listing as a direct descendent of Sacagawea. The artwork ships for $150.

18k Gold Ring with Diamonds and Sapphires

For a cool $61,319.07, you can snag this decked out 18-karat white gold and rose gold ring with diamonds and sapphires that features a butterfly hovering over a flower, both in resplendent color. Its seller, EmiliaSpasskaia, describes the piece as “high end romantic.” Shipping is free.

Drumhead Autographed by Ringo Starr and Stan Lee

By far the most expensive item on this list is this $500,032 drumhead. It features the autographs of both famed Beatles drummer and singer-songwriter Ringo Starr and Stan Lee, the late American comic book writer.

“Let’s see if someone wants to help pay off my mortgage in exchange for my most prized possession,” the seller wrote in the item description. Shipping is free.

