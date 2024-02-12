12 Pantry Items To Buy at Target

Thomas De Wever / Getty Images

The pantry is the place to go when you need to grab some spices or dried ingredients for that dish you’re preparing. It’s also the place where people tend to store those quick-fix meals — like instant ramen or canned soup.

If you’re looking for pantry items to purchase at Target, you’re in luck. GOBankingRates searched the retailer’s site to find some of the top pantry items you can get, based on affordability, use, and shelf life.

Here’s what we found.

Maruchan Souper 6-Pack Chicken Ramen

Price: $1.99

When you need a quick lunch, it’s hard to go wrong with Maruchan instant ramen. This six-pack of chicken ramen is an affordable pantry staple that only takes three or four minutes to prepare in the microwave.

And if you want to spruce it up, you can. Simply add a soft-boiled egg, some leafy greens, cheese, and some cooked meat of your choice into it for a hearty, nutritious meal.

Barilla Spaghetti Pasta

Price: $1.89

Pasta is an essential pantry item, which is why many people buy it in bulk. But if you don’t eat a lot of pasta, you might still want to buy some Barilla Spaghetti Pasta from Target.

This 16-ounce box of pasta takes about 10 to 15 minutes to cook on the stove, which gives you time to prepare other ingredients that go with it. Whether you’re making classic spaghetti or a casserole, this box can feed the whole family, or be used as leftovers if you’re cooking for one or two people.

Good & Gather Enriched Long Grain White Rice

Price: $0.99 to $6.99

Like raw pasta, rice is a staple in many kitchen pantries. Not only does it have a nearly indefinite shelf life, but it’s also versatile when it comes to cooking.

The Good & Gather Enriched Long Grain White Rice at Target comes in one-, two-, five-, and 10-pound bags. Once you have it, you can use it in things like stir-fries, rice pudding, curries, and more.

Good & Gather Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn

Price: $0.69

Canned goods, like corn, beans, and soups, are another must-have in the pantry. This sweet corn from Good & Gather is cheap, affordable, and a great addition to many soups, stews, chilis, and salads.

At nearly 16 ounces, you probably won’t need to buy more than one per main dish you’re cooking either. But if you do want to stock up, you won’t have to spend much money.

Bush’s Dark Red Kidney Beans

Price: $1.29

If you love to make chili, tacos, burritos, or dips, pick up a 16-ounce can of Bush’s Dark Red Kidney Beans. They’re full of flavor and are a good source of protein. They’re also gluten- and cholesterol-free.

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Price: $6.19

Coming in a convenient squeeze container, Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise is one of those condiments every pantry needs. You can use it on sandwiches, wraps, or burgers. You can even use it as a dip for French fries. Make sure to refrigerate it after opening.

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

Price: $3.19

Having a jar of Jif Creamy Peanut Butter in the pantry or cupboard is convenient, especially if you run a busy household and need to make a quick PB&J. This peanut butter has the same great taste you know and love — and it’s a good source of protein.

Good & Gather Vegetable Oil

Price: $3.99

Whether you enjoy baking or cooking, chances are you need some kind of cooking oil in your pantry. At Target, you can buy vegetable oil that’s not only affordable but also long-lasting and versatile. Use it in stir-fries, cakes, or as part of a vinaigrette on salads.

Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread

Price: $3.79

Another popular pantry item to buy at Target is Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread. From delicious deli sandwiches and French toast to grilled cheese sandwiches and PB&Js, you can use it for quick lunches or even simple dinners.

This low-fat bread lasts about a week in the pantry. But if you want it to last longer, you can always freeze the entire loaf and take out the slices you need.

Progresso Soup

Price: $2.29

Target has a great variety of canned soups, including Progresso’s Beef Pot Roast with Country Vegetables Soup. This particular soup is gluten-free, flavorful, and a good source of potassium. It only takes a few minutes to heat up and is ready to eat — perfect for a quick lunch.

And if you aren’t keen on this flavor, there are plenty of others to choose from, such as minestrone, chicken noodle, chickarina, tomato basil, vegetable, and chicken and orzo with lemon. All of these cost about the same amount, too.

Velveeta Mac & Cheese

Price: $5.99

Looking for another quick dinner to share with the whole family? Pick up a box of Velveeta Mac & Cheese from Target. At under $6, this makes for a quick, inexpensive meal that only takes about 10 minutes to prepare. Unopened, it also lasts a long time in the pantry.

Herbs and Spices

Price: $1 to $3

When it comes to dried herbs and spices, it’s hard to narrow it down to just one. After all, every household has different needs and flavor preferences.

At Target, you can get a 26-ounce container of iodized salt for under $1. Or you can pick up Good & Gather garlic powder for $1.19. Other options for less than $3 include ground Italian seasoning, chile lime seasoning blend, onion powder, oregano, and thyme.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Pantry Items To Buy at Target