This article takes a look at the 12 safest places to retire in Mexico. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on retiring to Mexico by balancing dreams, reality, and safety, you may go to 5 Safest Places to Retire in Mexico.

Retiring to Mexico: Balancing Dreams, Realities, and Safety

Many of us have been reconsidering the prospect of retiring to Mexico after what happened back in 2023. Given the legitimate concerns for a US expat considering a move, it's crucial to acknowledge the present realities for prospective retirees in the home country, making it an idea that cannot be easily overlooked. The delicate balance between these considerations warrants thoughtful reflection and careful decision-making. After all, the cost of living in the country is, on average, an estimated 40% lower than that of the United States of America. Moreover, medicine and healthcare costs are almost 50% cheaper. There are beaches abound, food a plenty, and culture so diverse that a retiree is bound to feel alive. Nevertheless, the idea of a dream retirement in Mexico has been shelved by many who are now pondering over the fact whether it is, if at all, safe to retire here.

Going back to the time before the kidnappings became the talk of the town, Mexico was hailed as a top destination for American travelers. According to the US State Department, 1.6 million Americans live in the country. Mexico’s Migration Policy Unit further reveals that between the period 2019-2022, the count of Americans seeking or renewing residency visas witnessed a remarkable surge, escalating by approximately 70% during this time. Meanwhile, Mexico is one of the best countries for expats not only for its affordable costs and healthcare, but also because it has been enjoying a consistent ranking in the top 5 in the Expat Insider Survey since 2014. This is because the country provides expats a good quality of life, as well as scores the most points when it comes to ease of settling in.

Expats in the country are bound to feel at home as they can enjoy all the amenities and services they would at home, and that too, at half the price. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is all over the country, boasting discount stores, Superama supermarkets, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Express, and many similar places. Most of the supermarkets in the country are owned by Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) itself, a major factor that can make retirees feel at home. Top it all with the 1.5 million US residents living in the country, no wonder living here is quite easy. Lastly, Mexico's proximity to the U.S. enhances the expatriate experience, offering a sense of home that puts them at ease. An individual expat retiree can retire easily on $1,500 a month.

This brings us back to the question: Is Mexico safe? Or where in Mexico is it safe to retire, to be precise? According to the US Department of State, six out of the 32 states in Mexico have been issued a “Do Not Travel” advisory warning. These are the states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. Other states have been assigned advisories such as “reconsider traveling”, “exercise increased caution”, and “exercise normal precautions”. Nevertheless, Mexico is a nice destination to retire to, and provided expats live in expat-communities and exercise due diligence, this country can prove to be a wonderful retirement destination.

12 Safest Places to Retire in Mexico

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

To compile the list of safest places to retire in Mexico, we have chosen to go with a consensus approach based on the experiences of expats as well as websites such as Nasdaq, Travel & Leisure, US News & Money, International Living, and Finance Buzz, amongst others. Each place was awarded 1 point each time it was recommended by a source. Next, the places have been ranked based on their total scores, known as the Insider Monkey score, in ascending order. Please note that the list of safest places to retire in Mexico is based on a consensus approach up to January 2022. Prospective retirees are strongly advised to conduct additional research to ensure current and personalized living conditions in their chosen area.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here are the 12 safest places to retire in Mexico:

12. Puebla

Insider Monkey Score: 11

A vibrant city home to more than 2 million people, Puebla speaks to retirees with its blend of Baroque, Renaissance, and Classical architecture, vibrant cultural scene, and an enticingly affordable cost of living. The city boasts being a UNESCO World Heritage Site and many even consider it as the food capital of the country. An individual retiree can afford a comfortable lifestyle here under $1,200 a month. Puebla is a secure state, and its city is no exception. Nevertheless, as with any urban area globally, practicing due diligence remains the optimal approach for ensuring a safe and secure lifestyle.

11. Aguascalientes

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Aguascalientes is hands-down one of the safest places to retire in Mexico. An individual can live comfortably on an estimated $1,000 a month, boasting one of the lowest costs of living in the country. It also flaunts a vibrant cultural scene, as well as plentiful festivals and events, providing retirees with ample opportunities for exploration and entertainment. The presence of a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, coupled with a diverse expatriate community, fosters a sense of belonging amongst retirees. Additionally, the city's proximity to various amenities, modern infrastructure, and access to healthcare services contribute to a comfortable and fulfilling retirement experience.

10. Sayulita

Insider Monkey Score: 13

Sayulita is a retiree’s best bet to live a secure yet fun lifestyle and that too, at an affordable cost. The city is celebrated for its unique charm and small-town atmosphere, making it a preferred choice for individuals seeking a lively and vibrant retirement experience. To be honest, a lot is going on in this small town that makes it so appealing. The beaches add to this very appeal and also make it a tad costlier than other small towns. A two-bedroom near the beach, for instance, can cost around $2,000 a month. For those who choose to live towards the North side of this town can manage living expenses within this budget entirely.

9. Oaxaca de Juarez

Insider Monkey Score: 14

One of the safest cities in Mexico for expats is Oaxaca City or Oaxaca de Juarez. There are three major hospitals and plenty of doctors and dentists to tend to expats. Provided due diligence is done, the city is quite safe for retirees to live and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. A couple living in the city can live under $1,600 a month, making it quite affordable. Retirees love to explore its indigenous culture, exploring museums and art galleries, traditional markets, and even national dishes.

8. Playa del Carmen

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Playa del Carmen, regarded as one of the cheapest and safest places to live in Mexico, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether strolling along the endless stretches of white sandy beaches in Riviera Maya or cycling through the picturesque beachside city, there is an abundance of activities to enjoy in this world-class destination. There are many expat forums on social media for retirees to join and socialize with other expats in the same area. The cost of living in Playa del Carmen isn't much compared to the US. Houses near the shore are expensive while those farther away can be as much as 50% less of the cost. A two-bedroom can be easily rented for $1,000 and a single individual can afford to live a comfortable lifestyle for $1,700 a month.

7. Puerto Vallarta

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Number seven on our list of safest places to retire in Mexico for retirees is Puerto Vallarta. Many international visitors have acclaimed it to be one of the safest and friendliest places in the country, admiring it for its many beaches, restaurants, and bars, as well as its lively nightlife. Theaters and piano bars make this place all the more appealing, as do the many water activities that can be found in this destination. Just north of the town is a full-service Marina as well, with many expats enjoying the luxury of having their boats. A single individual retiree can enjoy living a life of comfort here in Puerto Vallarta for well under $1,500.

6. Lake Chapala

Insider Monkey Score: 16

Home to over 15,000 expats, Lake Chapala is another enticing place to retire in Mexico. Residents get to enjoy a stress-free, lake-side lifestyle, and that too, on a budget of $1,500 a month. Residents often describe the climate in this region as "near-perfect," contributing to its rapid emergence as a sought-after destination for retirees. Good healthcare facilities, a lakeside lifestyle, and affordable daily expenses make Lake Chapala one of the best places to retire in Mexico on a budget.

