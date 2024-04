12 States Where Dealers Charge a Lot Less Fees To Sell You a Used Car Over a New One

red_moon_rise / iStock.com

Buying a car is a significant investment, and one of the main decisions car buyers have to make is the choice between new and used. One factor many may overlook when deciding is the fees car dealerships charge for each option. Dealer fees can vary widely from state to state and can add a surprising amount to the final price of a vehicle. In some states, the difference in dealer fees between new and used cars can be hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Here are 12 states where dealers charge a lot less in fees to sell you a used car over a new one.

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Average Dealer Fees: $5,429

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $6,369

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $4,489

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Average Dealer Fees: $4,807

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $5,490

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $4,123

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Arizona

Average Dealer Fees: $5,095

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $5,791

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $4,399

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average Dealer Fees: $4,284

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $5,045

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $3,522

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Average Dealer Fees: $5,194

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $5,890

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $4,498

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

California

Average Dealer Fees: $4,308

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $4,960

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $3,655

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average Dealer Fees: $4,114

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $4,772

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $3,455

4kodiak / iStock.com

Nevada

Average Dealer Fees: $4,051

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $4,572

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $3,530

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

Average Dealer Fees: $4,127

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $4,655

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $3,599

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average Dealer Fees: $3,199

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $3,751

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $2,647

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Average Dealer Fees: $3,536

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $4,099

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $2,973

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average Dealer Fees: $3,341

Dealer Fees for New Cars: $3,900

Dealer Fees for Used Cars: $2,781

Althom / iStock.com

Takeaway

In these states, the differences in dealer fees between new and used cars can have a big impact on the total cost of buying a vehicle. Before you make it official and get those keys, think about how these extra costs fit into your budget.

If you do buy used, make sure to check the condition of the vehicle thoroughly. If the car will need expensive replacement parts soon, you might be losing money on the deal.

